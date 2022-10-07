ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Will Be Disappearing From Social Media Soon

By Sammi Burke
 4 days ago
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

The life of Anna Sorokin—AKA Anna Delvey—gripped the world after she was caught scamming the New York socialite scene in 2017. Now, she's being released back into society. Well, almost.

While Sorokin hasn't been in prison for her crimes for the last year and a half, she has been in ICE custody due to her immigration status. After her release from prison in early 2021, Sorokin was detained by ICE just six weeks later for overstaying her visa. In April of that year, she was denied release during her deportation appeals process after a judge decided that her social media activity in the weeks between her release and her detention proved that she had not learned her lesson and that she was too big a flight risk to allow out.

But Immigration Judge Charles Conroy ruled earlier this week that Sorokin “has demonstrated interest in pursuing legitimate employment in the Untied [sic] States, pursuits that will face heavy public scrutiny.” She must also follow the conditions of her release not only from Immigration but also from the New York State Parole Board, making it difficult for her to disappear and making her "risk of flight sufficiently mitigated.”

So now, after 18 months in custody, Sorokin's lawyer has confirmed to The Daily Beast that the con artist is finally being released—though she won't quite be free. While the subject of Inventing Anna will no longer be living behind bars, she will be placed under house arrest until her immigration status is resolved.

"We are extremely gratified by the court’s decision today to release Anna Sorokin. The judge rightfully recognized that Anna is not a danger to the community,” her lawyer, Duncan Levin, told TDB. “While there are still a few hurdles to jump through on her release conditions, Anna is thrilled to be getting out so she can focus on appealing her wrongful conviction.”

The publication says they've obtained court documents to verify Sorokin's release, which comes alongside a $10,000 bail. Sorokin will also be banned from using social media, including through a third party, upon her release.

As Sorokin's Instagram account has been incredibly active while she's been in ICE custody—selling limited edition art prints and showcasing interview tidbits and media coverage—this may prove to be a difficult condition to abide by, but as Sorokin has yet to make as a statement regarding her upcoming release, only time will tell.

