Sara Lee, Former WWE Wrestler, Dead at 30

By Lizzy Buczak
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
Sara Lee, who won Season 6 of WWE's Tough Enough reality series, has passed away.

She was 30.

On Thursday, her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news on Facebook, writing, "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus."

"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn," she added, concluding with a request for prayers.

The WWE also shared a statement on Twitter shortly after, writing, "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former 'Tough Enough' winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."

After winning the sixth season of the competition series, Lee snagged a one-year contract with WWE before wrestling independently, per the New York Post.

Lee is survived by her family, including her husband and fellow WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, who goes by the ring name Wesley Blake, and her three children, per her Instagram bio.

While the family did not provide a cause of death, just a few days before she passed, Lee revealed she was recovering from a sinus infection on social media.

"Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row. First ever sinus infection kicked my butt," she captioned a mirror photo of herself.

Bull James, a fellow wrestler, organized a GoFundMe for Lee's family.

"The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids." At the time of writing, the page has surpassed its $20,000 goal with over $76,000 in donations and counting.

