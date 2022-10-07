ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Watch Live: Behind-the-Scenes from Austin City Limits Music Festival

By Christopher Cruz
 4 days ago

Rolling Stone is back in Texas for the first weekend of the Austin City Limits music festival, featuring behind-the-scenes coverage from the grounds. Hosted by Jon Weigell and Charlie Cooper, we’re going all-access with your favorite performing artists, including BENEE , Conan Gray , Aly & AJ , Marcus Mumford , Japanese Breakfast , and more. You never know what special guests may drop in, so follow Rolling Stone’s Twitch channel to be part of the experience.

Streaming begins at today, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. EDT, featuring appearances by Cory Henry , Primo the Alien , GAYLE , Buffalo Nichols , Genesis Owusu , BENEE , and more.

To see all of our ongoing coverage from Austin City Limits 2022 , tune-in to Rolling Stone on Twitch from 5.p.m. – 8 p.m. EDT every day of the festival. Check our channel schedule for exact timing and guest bookings. Follow us to become part of the story in the chat, and subscribe for exclusive members-only bonuses. To continue the chat 24/7, join our Discord server.

‘Eddie Van Halen Was a One of a Kind’: Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform Tribute Song ‘Eddie’ Live for the First Time

Eddie Van Halen received a moving tribute from Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band performed their tribute single “Eddie” live for the first time at Austin City Limits. The 6-minute-long performance arrived halfway through their headlining set and enraptured the audience by the end, in part to John Frusciante’s intense guitar solo. “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die,” Kiedis said in a statement. “Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bass line. John,...
Kacey Musgraves Rebukes Ted Cruz Onstage at ACL Fest

It’s safe to say that Kacey Musgraves won’t be playing any campaign events for Ted Cruz in this or any other lifetime. The country singer-songwriter, a native of Golden, Texas, offered a sharp rebuke of the Texas senator during her performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday night. Musgraves was performing the song “High Horse,” a playfully witty takedown of a jerk who always spoils the party in various ways, off her Grammy-winning Album of the Year Golden Hour. In video from ACL Fest attendee (and occasional RS scribe) Cat Cardenas, Musgraves makes a change to the first verse:...
