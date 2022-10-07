Watch Live: Behind-the-Scenes from Austin City Limits Music Festival

Rolling Stone is back in Texas for the first weekend of the Austin City Limits music festival, featuring behind-the-scenes coverage from the grounds. Hosted by Jon Weigell and Charlie Cooper, we’re going all-access with your favorite performing artists, including BENEE , Conan Gray , Aly & AJ , Marcus Mumford , Japanese Breakfast , and more. You never know what special guests may drop in, so follow Rolling Stone’s Twitch channel to be part of the experience.

Streaming begins at today, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. EDT, featuring appearances by Cory Henry , Primo the Alien , GAYLE , Buffalo Nichols , Genesis Owusu , BENEE , and more.

To see all of our ongoing coverage from Austin City Limits 2022 , tune-in to Rolling Stone on Twitch from 5.p.m. – 8 p.m. EDT every day of the festival. Check our channel schedule for exact timing and guest bookings. Follow us to become part of the story in the chat, and subscribe for exclusive members-only bonuses. To continue the chat 24/7, join our Discord server.