Sullivan's Island, SC

SC Ports handled a record number of containers in September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Ports set new records in September in number of containers handled. Wando Welch terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Leatherman terminal handled 226,807 twenty -foot equivalent units. It was an 11 % increase from last year. SC Ports also moved 124,963 pier containers in...
Gov. Henry McMaster to host I-26 widening project kickoff event Tuesday

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall will host a I-26 Widening Project Kickoff Event Tuesday morning. They will be joined by members of the S.C. General Assembly and South Carolina business leaders. The project will widen lanes between Charleston...
Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City

Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC

ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World

Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
Average gas prices in South Carolina continue upward trend: GasBuddy

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The average gas prices in South Carolina have risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of thousands of stations. The average this Monday is $3.33 per gallon. That's 5.4 cents higher than a month ago and 32.5 cents higher than this time last year.
Everyday Hero: Jamie Hough

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry suffered some serious damage on September 30 as Hurricane Ian battered the coast, but it’s hard to compare to the devastation that Ian unleashed on Florida. One Lowcountry man made it his mission to help. Jamie Hough founded Southeast Rescue and Relief...
Toys for Tots registration to open October 15th

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is quickly approaching and News 2 is once again partnering with the U.S. Marines to collect and distribute toys to local children in need for the 36th year. With help from the community, News 2 and the Marines have collected millions of toys for children who live right […]
2 South Carolina Restaurants to Appear on Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible

Are you a fan of the Food Network like me? If so, then you may or may not have heard of the show Restaurant: Impossible. Talk about entertainment! The show stars Food Network superstar, Chef Robert Irvine, as he takes on restaurants around the country in need of some help. He fixes failing restaurants on the verge of closing and helps them revamp their menu, customer service, management, and more. Well, if you ever wanted to make an appearance on the show, now might be your time.
New York state's new gun law causes controversy

WASHINGTON (TND) — Opponents of New York’s new gun control laws are continuing to fight back, saying it's violating their rights. Some local sheriffs are speaking out against the legislation. Those upstate New York sheriffs say the new law is “unworkable” — that it bans firearms “basically everywhere”...
Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election

We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
Gov. McMaster to address teacher recruitment, retention with task force Monday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is expected to join a newly-formed "Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force" for their first planning session Monday. The group's mission is to provide the governor and General Assembly with recommendations for possible reforms in the state's efforts to find and keep teachers in South Carolina public schools.
