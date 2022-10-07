ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn’s poor run-blocking has Tank Bigsby mired in mediocrity

Auburn’s offense has a crack in its foundation. The Tigers spent all offseason talking up the idea of building their offense around star running back Tank Bigsby, but the team has been unable to get its preseason first-team All-SEC back going through the first half of its schedule. The run game has struggled to find its footing, and Bigsby’s numbers have been mired in mediocrity six games into the season.
AL.com

Robby Ashford learns tough lessons from the 42-10 Georgia loss

Robby Ashford’s third start as Auburn’s quarterback had several twists and turns in a 42-10 loss against No. 2 Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Ashford threw for 165 yards on 13 out of 38 passing attempts against the Bulldogs. Completing less than 40% of your passes isn’t ideal as a quarterback. However, several of the incompletions were throws out-of-bounds on third down when Georgia’s defensive line pressured the Tigers’ offensive line, and the Bulldogs’ secondary blanketed the Tigers’ receivers.
AL.com

Auburn opens as biggest underdog against Ole Miss since 2001

For the third time in as many weeks, Auburn will head into an SEC game as the underdog. Fresh off a 42-10 blowout at the hands of rival Georgia, in what was Auburn’s first road test of the season, Bryan Harsin’s squad will try to rebound in its second straight road game -- an 11 a.m. matchup against No. 9 Ole Miss in Week 7. The Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) opened as 13.5-point underdogs against the Rebels (6-0, 2-0), according to VegasInsider.com.
AL.com

What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s blowout loss to Georgia

Auburn endured a familiar result against one of its biggest rivals in its first road game of the season. For the sixth straight time overall, and the eighth consecutive time at Sanford Stadium, Auburn fell to archrival Georgia. The latest installment of the recently one-sided series: a 42-10 blowout between the hedges that marked the Tigers’ worst loss in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry since the dreaded 2012 season.
AL.com

Bryan Harsin ‘freaking frustrated’ by miscues in loss at No. 2 Georgia

An exhausted Bryan Harsin let out an audible sigh before answering a question on Auburn’s scoring woes Saturday after the Tigers lost 42-10 against No. 2 Georgia. “I wish I had the answer for that. Alright? I really do,” Harsin told reporters. “If I did, we would fix those things. I think part of the struggle is you’re playing good teams. Part of the struggles are self-inflicted things we’ve done to ourselves.”
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
AL.com

How Alabama compares to Tennessee

The Alabama-Tennessee hype train is coming down the tracks don’t expect it to slow down. With ESPN’s College GameDay coming in the morning and a 2:30 p.m. CT CBS broadcast timeslot, this will be the game everyone’s watching this week. These two are in the top six of the AP poll as the Vols carry a 6-0 record into what’ll be the hottest Neyland Stadium ticket in decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week

Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

