For the third time in as many weeks, Auburn will head into an SEC game as the underdog. Fresh off a 42-10 blowout at the hands of rival Georgia, in what was Auburn’s first road test of the season, Bryan Harsin’s squad will try to rebound in its second straight road game -- an 11 a.m. matchup against No. 9 Ole Miss in Week 7. The Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) opened as 13.5-point underdogs against the Rebels (6-0, 2-0), according to VegasInsider.com.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO