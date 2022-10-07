Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn’s poor run-blocking has Tank Bigsby mired in mediocrity
Auburn’s offense has a crack in its foundation. The Tigers spent all offseason talking up the idea of building their offense around star running back Tank Bigsby, but the team has been unable to get its preseason first-team All-SEC back going through the first half of its schedule. The run game has struggled to find its footing, and Bigsby’s numbers have been mired in mediocrity six games into the season.
Auburn drops one spot on ESPN College Football Power Index after loss at No. 1 Georgia
Another anemic offensive performance dropped Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) from No. 48 to No. 50 in ESPN’s College Football Power Index following Saturday’s 42-10 loss against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Auburn was ranked #11 in the preseason. The Tigers fell to #27 after beating Mercer and to #40...
Joseph Goodman: Bryan Harsin proving Doug Barfield wasn’t so bad
Bryan Harsin is giving Auburn a new appreciation for Doug Barfield. Can’t really frame what’s happening this season any better than that. At least Barfield could recruit. At least Barfield lasted five seasons. At least Barfield had a winning record in the SEC. And so maybe it’s time...
The pressing issue Auburn’s offense must resolve to have a chance against No. 9 Ole Miss
Auburn’s offense was left searching for more answers after its meandering performance last weekend against Georgia, and one of the most pressing issues the unit needs to resolve entering Week 7 — with a trip to Ole Miss on the itinerary — is finding a way to sustain drives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch Bryan Harsin react to Robby Ashford’s fumble against Georgia
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin experienced an emotional roller coaster that is a microcosm of the Tigers’ season through six games during a failed series on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The Tigers took possession on offense at the Auburn 23-yard-line with 8:40 left in the second quarter trailing by...
Robby Ashford learns tough lessons from the 42-10 Georgia loss
Robby Ashford’s third start as Auburn’s quarterback had several twists and turns in a 42-10 loss against No. 2 Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Ashford threw for 165 yards on 13 out of 38 passing attempts against the Bulldogs. Completing less than 40% of your passes isn’t ideal as a quarterback. However, several of the incompletions were throws out-of-bounds on third down when Georgia’s defensive line pressured the Tigers’ offensive line, and the Bulldogs’ secondary blanketed the Tigers’ receivers.
Long-time OL Target Vysen Lang Returning to Rocky Top for Alabama Game
Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang took an official visit to Tennessee on the weekend of September 24th, and he is now set return to Knoxville this weekend to take another look at the Vols as they host Alabama. The visit will allow Lang to take another look at Tennessee before his ...
Auburn opens as biggest underdog against Ole Miss since 2001
For the third time in as many weeks, Auburn will head into an SEC game as the underdog. Fresh off a 42-10 blowout at the hands of rival Georgia, in what was Auburn’s first road test of the season, Bryan Harsin’s squad will try to rebound in its second straight road game -- an 11 a.m. matchup against No. 9 Ole Miss in Week 7. The Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) opened as 13.5-point underdogs against the Rebels (6-0, 2-0), according to VegasInsider.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s blowout loss to Georgia
Auburn endured a familiar result against one of its biggest rivals in its first road game of the season. For the sixth straight time overall, and the eighth consecutive time at Sanford Stadium, Auburn fell to archrival Georgia. The latest installment of the recently one-sided series: a 42-10 blowout between the hedges that marked the Tigers’ worst loss in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry since the dreaded 2012 season.
Scarbinsky: Auburn will be helpless and hopeless until it is Harsin-less
I’m glad Pat Dye wasn’t alive to see this. With his roots in Georgia and his legacy at Auburn, the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry moved him like no other, in a different way than the Iron Bowl, which he lifted to a level all its own. Dye...
Bryan Harsin ‘freaking frustrated’ by miscues in loss at No. 2 Georgia
An exhausted Bryan Harsin let out an audible sigh before answering a question on Auburn’s scoring woes Saturday after the Tigers lost 42-10 against No. 2 Georgia. “I wish I had the answer for that. Alright? I really do,” Harsin told reporters. “If I did, we would fix those things. I think part of the struggle is you’re playing good teams. Part of the struggles are self-inflicted things we’ve done to ourselves.”
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Five-Star '24 QB Julian Sayin sets visit to Bama, getting closer to a decision
Carlsbad (Calif.) signal caller Julian Sayin has locked in a game day visit to Alabama and could be getting closer to making a decision.
Jalen Milroe ‘played with a lot of anxiety’ against Texas A&M, Saban says
The lights were bright and the stage grand for Jalen Milroe’s first start as Alabama quarterback. Stepping in for injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the redshirt freshman had a primetime network audience for Saturday night’s showdown with Texas A&M. Though ultimately successful, the native Texan’s night ran hot and cold.
Auburn football fans want no part of Matt Rhule as next head coach
Auburn football fans are being picky about who they want their next head coach to be after what has been a debacle of a coaching stint for former long-time Boise State Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin. One coach they seem to definitively deny the premise of is recently fired Carolina...
What Saban said about Alabama’s win over Texas A&M, QBs
Alabama just survived the scare of the year to beat Texas A&M, 24-20 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban is about to step to the podium. Refresh for the latest. -- Saban said it’s always great to win. He said the fans “probably has as much to do with the win as anything.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Alabama compares to Tennessee
The Alabama-Tennessee hype train is coming down the tracks don’t expect it to slow down. With ESPN’s College GameDay coming in the morning and a 2:30 p.m. CT CBS broadcast timeslot, this will be the game everyone’s watching this week. These two are in the top six of the AP poll as the Vols carry a 6-0 record into what’ll be the hottest Neyland Stadium ticket in decades.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week
Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
Former Auburn star on Tuberville’s ‘reparation’ remark: ‘Unnecessary, dead wrong, ugly’
This is an opinion column. I’m not at all convinced Tommy Tuberville even knows the meaning of reparations. Not even in the context of the criminal justice system. Last Saturday, our junior senator (God help us) spewed an inane and racist rant at a place where he felt safe doing so—a Donald Trump rally.
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0