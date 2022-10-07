Read full article on original website
Related
myqcountry.com
2 hospitalized after Daviess County pickup crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 2010 Ford F150 driven by Austin W. Constant, 31, Hot Springs, Arkansas, was northbound on Interstate 35 seven miles south of Cameron. The vehicle traveled off the right...
myqcountry.com
Vehicle struck man on bicycle in Nodaway County
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 International passenger vehicle driven by James M. Tompkins, 40, Clearmont, was westbound on Route JJ two miles west of Hopkins. The driver’s vision was obscured...
myqcountry.com
Missouri man injured after SUV strikes deer, tree and overturns
CLINTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Honda 2004 CRV driven by Jesus G. Beltran, 50, Lathrop, was westbound on MO 116 two miles west of Lathrop. The SUV struck a deer. The vehicle...
myqcountry.com
Maryville woman hospitalized after SUV strikes deer
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Nissan Rogue driven by Kevin J. Rankin, 68, Maryville, was southbound on U.S. 71 three miles northwest of Barnard. The SUV struck a deer. Nodaway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myqcountry.com
DeKalb County man arrested after pickup crash
DEKALB COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Missouri man for DWI following an accident just before 3a.m. Sunday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford F250 driven by Manuel R. Montoya, 23, Clarksdale, was northbound on Hedge Road just south of Route E five miles north of Maysville.
myqcountry.com
Missouri woman injured after pickup, car crash
CALDWELL COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 9:30a.m. Monday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Steven D. Sander, 60, Cowgill, was westbound on MO 116 one mile west of MO 13. The pickup attempted to...
myqcountry.com
Maryville woman hospitalized after violent van crash
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Amber D. Osborn, 33, Maryville, was westbound on MO 46 just east of Hallmark Road two miles west of Maryville. The...
myqcountry.com
Kansas couple accused of burglary, using stolen credit card
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man and woman for alleged burglary and theft. On August 24, police investigated a theft of a financial card from a residence in the 400 block Mound in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just after 6p.m. Sunday, police arrested...
Comments / 0