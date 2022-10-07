Read full article on original website
Related
cofcsports.com
Cougars Fall at Stony Brook
STONY BROOK, N.Y. – Stony Brook scored goals in both halves and held College of Charleston to four shots in a 2-0 victory in a CAA match on Saturday. The Cougars dropped to 4-4-3 overall and 2-2-2 in the CAA while Stony Brook improved to 4-7 and 2-4. The meeting was the first ever between Charleston and conference newcomer Seawolves.
cofcsports.com
No. 25 Women's Golf Hosts Edisto Island Invitational
CHARLESTON, S.C. - After winning the Evie Odom Invitational last week, the No. 25 College of Charleston Women's Golf team returns home to host the Edisto Island Invitational. The three-day tournament will feature 54 holes, featuring 18 holes each day beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Head coach Jamie Futrell...
Comments / 0