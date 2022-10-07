STONY BROOK, N.Y. – Stony Brook scored goals in both halves and held College of Charleston to four shots in a 2-0 victory in a CAA match on Saturday. The Cougars dropped to 4-4-3 overall and 2-2-2 in the CAA while Stony Brook improved to 4-7 and 2-4. The meeting was the first ever between Charleston and conference newcomer Seawolves.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO