Willow started turning the heads of many rock fans in 2021 with her collaboration with Travis Barker on "Transparent Soul" that hit the pop-punk / emo sweet spot for many listeners. Now the one-time "Whip My Hair" child star is ramping up to the release of her second rock-leaning album, Coping Mechanism, and sharing the impact that harder rock has had on her life.
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe has finally hit the big time. The guttural vocalist was recently featured on the Weather Channel to talk about his environmental conservation efforts in the forests of Ecuador. Blythe, along with his friend Carlos, both appeared on the Weather Channel’s Pattrn Show, talking about...
Thought you knew every subgenre of heavy music? Well, how well versed are you on Reptilian Christian Christ Violence? If you're not, then perhaps the hardcore punk-leaning Cancer Christ can be your entry way, with the band starting to pick up some attention for their theatrically bizarre performances. As tipped...
Though being one of rock's most explosive live bands, it appears as though things might have been a little combustible inside Fever 333 as well. Two of the band's three members - Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta - simultaneously released statements that they have decided to leave the band, with vocalist Jason Aalon Butler being the lone remaining member.
Slipknot's seventh album The End, So Far just came out last Friday (Sept. 30), but apparently, physical copies of the record have the wrong title on the cover. Several fans have reported that their copy contains the error. One fan uploaded a photo of their vinyl copy of the album...
A black cat's bemused reaction to their owner filming a TikTok dance video has gone viral. Footage showcasing Puma the cat's response to his owner, Mariasha Pinchuk, filming the clip with her friends has been watched more than 14 million times since being posted to social media. In a study...
Jordyn Woods is letting it all hang out for her 25th birthday! The Instagram model took to her favorite social media platform to give her 12 million fans a treat by recreating the iconic Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli. Rocking nothing but her own birthday suit while posing on a clam shell in images (below) created by Bonnie Nichoalds, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner looked sensational.
More than 40 years after its release, the Joe Walsh classic “Life’s Been Good” is being embraced by a new generation of music fans thanks to a popular updated version by reggae-rock group Dirty Heads. The original tune arrived in 1978 on Walsh’s fourth solo album, But...
Four out of ten adults have banned their parents from removing faded bedroom posters of their childhood heroes, a poll has found. Research shows that 38 per cent of homes are still adorned with old images of stars such as Mick Jagger, Kylie Minogue and martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Other favourites include Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and George Best.
Sammy Hagar just released his latest studio album with The Circle, Crazy Times, last week. During a new interview, the 74-year-old rocker shared his secret on how not to get old, and how he's managed to have such a long and stable career. Hagar released several albums with the bands...
Mike Patton may be one of the greatest frontmen with one of the greatest voices in rock, but he has a humble perspective about his role in the bands he fronts. He thinks that most singers are idiots who think they own the show, and that the most important thing to do as a vocalist is to simply be part of the band.
Corey Taylor has had lots of memorable looks throughout his career, but which of a Slipknot masks is his favorite? That's just one of the questions put to the Slipknot frontman during a new Reddit AMA with fans, and Taylor actually did answer the question. Keeping it short and to...
Slipknot's highly anticipated new record The End, So Far just came out last Friday (Sept. 30), and in commemoration of its release, Corey Taylor hopped on Reddit for an "Ask Me Anything" Q+A session. Taylor is hardly active on his own social media anymore, so this was a rare opportunity...
In Las Vegas this week, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler joined Apocalyptica onstage to perform Sabbath's classic "War Pigs." Apocalyptica, the Finnish symphonic metal band, were in Nevada winding down their current U.S. tour with the Norwegian rock act Leprous. The orchestral heavy act, including touring vocalist Franky Perez, also...
You can go home again! During Alice Cooper's concert at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado last night (Oct. 4), he was joined by a familiar face - guitarist Nita Strauss. Strauss turned up during Cooper's encore to rock his staple "School's Out" on guitar, with the legendary shock...
You'll likely never forget the first time you crowdsurfed, but you might if you were under six months old. As tends to happen, there's quite a bit of commentary over a newly surfaced video on Reddit that appears to show a baby being "crowdsurfed" to a stage for a photo op with actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Grab Screen short from Youtube channel named Animal Homes. The Internet never stopped to stunned us—one more entertainment video surfing on the Internet and pleasing viewers' eyes. A video of a monkey and a goat's friendship caught people's attention on the Internet. Monkeys are well known for their social behavior. Friendships between two different animals are rarely formed in the jungle, but I think you had never heard of a friendship between a monkey and a goat.
While most know Dave Lombardo from his years killing it behind the kit with thrash metal icons Slayer, one of his current bands, Dead Cross, finds him dabbling more in the punk world. And it is Lombardo's punk background the piqued the interest of a fan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer to ask the musician for his five favorite punk albums.
Three-time Grammy-nominated Texas rockers are gearing up to release their sixth album Spirits on Friday, Oct. 14 and to commemorate it, we're giving you the chance to win a Squier Bullet Stratocaster guitar signed by the entire band. You have until Friday, Oct. 14 to enter the contest. A total...
