Loudwire

Willow Blames Gatekeepers for Metal Fans Often Being Older White Men

Willow started turning the heads of many rock fans in 2021 with her collaboration with Travis Barker on "Transparent Soul" that hit the pop-punk / emo sweet spot for many listeners. Now the one-time "Whip My Hair" child star is ramping up to the release of her second rock-leaning album, Coping Mechanism, and sharing the impact that harder rock has had on her life.
Loudwire

Two of Three Fever 333 Band Members Exit Band, Issue Statements

Though being one of rock's most explosive live bands, it appears as though things might have been a little combustible inside Fever 333 as well. Two of the band's three members - Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta - simultaneously released statements that they have decided to leave the band, with vocalist Jason Aalon Butler being the lone remaining member.
HollywoodLife

Jordyn Woods Wears Absolutely Nothing As She Recreates ‘Birth Of Venus’ For 25th Birthday

Jordyn Woods is letting it all hang out for her 25th birthday! The Instagram model took to her favorite social media platform to give her 12 million fans a treat by recreating the iconic Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli. Rocking nothing but her own birthday suit while posing on a clam shell in images (below) created by Bonnie Nichoalds, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner looked sensational.
Daily Mail

Hands off my Kylie! Four in 10 adults ban parents from taking down faded posters of their childhood heroes

Four out of ten adults have banned their parents from removing faded bedroom posters of their childhood heroes, a poll has found. Research shows that 38 per cent of homes are still adorned with old images of stars such as Mick Jagger, Kylie Minogue and martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Other favourites include Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and George Best.
Loudwire

74-Year-Old Sammy Hagar Shares His Secret on How to Not Grow Old

Sammy Hagar just released his latest studio album with The Circle, Crazy Times, last week. During a new interview, the 74-year-old rocker shared his secret on how not to get old, and how he's managed to have such a long and stable career. Hagar released several albums with the bands...
Loudwire

Mike Patton – Singers Are Idiots, Think They Own the F–king Show

Mike Patton may be one of the greatest frontmen with one of the greatest voices in rock, but he has a humble perspective about his role in the bands he fronts. He thinks that most singers are idiots who think they own the show, and that the most important thing to do as a vocalist is to simply be part of the band.
Loudwire

Dave Lombardo Reveals His 5 Greatest Punk Albums of All-Time

While most know Dave Lombardo from his years killing it behind the kit with thrash metal icons Slayer, one of his current bands, Dead Cross, finds him dabbling more in the punk world. And it is Lombardo's punk background the piqued the interest of a fan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer to ask the musician for his five favorite punk albums.
