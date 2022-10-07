Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian cleanup instructions for Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston sanitation workers is able to clean up debris from Hurricane Ian as soon as possible. Residents are encouraged to put only yard debris on the curb on Friday, October 14th.
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: NCPD officers from Puerto Rico looking to bridge the gap
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. For Hispanic Heritage Month, we are shining the spotlight on some of the newest officers with the North Charleston Police Department. They moved from Puerto Rico to serve the Lowcountry and are ready to make a difference.
abcnews4.com
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
abcnews4.com
Boeing aircraft that lost wheel lands safely at CHS
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft landed safely earlier today at Charleston International Airport, after losing a wheel assembly. The wheel assembly was lost after takeoff from the Taranto-Grottaglie Airport in Italy this morning.
abcnews4.com
Police increasing patrols at Tanner Plantation-area park after increase in trespassers
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Hanahan Police Department will be patrolling Hawks Nest Park after recent reports of trespassers and damage to the property. The City of Hanahan issued a warning to residents on Monday that the 53-acre Tanner Plantation-area park remains under construction, even though certain areas appear to be finished.
abcnews4.com
Persons of interest wanted after break-in, hundreds in damages at downtown Charleston home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators with the Charleston Police Department are asking for help from the public in identifying two persons of interest in connection to a downtown burglary. On Sept. 19, 2022, the two pictured individuals illegally entered a home in the 200 block of Coming Street, according...
abcnews4.com
Infant death at Ladson daycare has been identified: Charleston Co. coroner
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal, has released the name of Micah Boyd, a six-month-old from North Charleston. Micah Boyd died on September 28th at the Summerville Medical Center after being transported from Titi's House Care in Ladson. The cause of death is...
abcnews4.com
SC Ports handled a record number of containers in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Ports set new records in September in number of containers handled. Wando Welch terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Leatherman terminal handled 226,807 twenty -foot equivalent units. It was an 11 % increase from last year. SC Ports also moved 124,963 pier containers in...
abcnews4.com
Citadel Mall deadly shooting suspect pleads guilty, receives 40-year sentence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The suspect in a deadly shooting outside of the Citadel Mall in 2019 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday. Cary Stephens, 31, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Deja Dantley, 23, outside of the mall on Feb. 26, 2019. Witnesses reported seeing the two in an argument at the mall.
abcnews4.com
Charleston voted No. 1 small U.S. city by Condé Nast readers; Greenville makes Top 10
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston, South Carolina is the best small city in the United States of America, according to Condé Nast readers. The Holy City received the most votes of any small city to take the top spot in the global media company's 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.
abcnews4.com
Plans announced for Anson Burial Memorial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — At 11:30 this morning Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Denny’s Chairman Brenda Lauderback, former General Director of Spoleto Festival USA Nigel Redden, sculptor Stephen Hayes and President of the Wells Fargo Foundation and head of Philanthropy and Community Impact Otis Rolley will be holding a press conference to announce the plans to build the Anson Burial Memorial.
abcnews4.com
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry asking for help; overcrowding reaches breaking point
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A dire situation as formed at the Charleston Animal Society as major capacity problems are risking dozens of dogs and cats to be left without even a temporary home. There's just no space to take in any more animals, partly due to Hurricane Ian. Officials...
abcnews4.com
Cities of N.Charleston and Charleston continue legal battle of annexed acre in West Ashley
West Ashley, SC (WCIV) — The battle continues over a plot of land in West Ashley. The city of North Charleston is going head to head with the city of Charleston over the annexation of 1 acre of land in West Ashley. This started in 2017 when North Charleston...
abcnews4.com
Summerville man pleads guilty, receives three life sentences for 2022 Cottageville murder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville man received three life sentences on Monday in connection to a murder he committed in Colleton County while out on bond for first-degree burglary, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Richard Brian Campodonico, 42, pleaded guilty for the murder of 39-year-old...
abcnews4.com
Isle of Palms police chief injured in accidental firing of gun: Official
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett was injured Monday after accidentally firing a gun at the Public Safety building, city administrator Desiree Fragoso confirmed to ABC News 4. Cornett is being treated for an injury to his hand. Officials say no one...
abcnews4.com
1 person critically injured after BUI crash in North Charleston: U.S. Coast Guard
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a boat crash which ejected four people into North Charleston waters and left one person critically injured. A suspect was arrested for allegedly driving the boat while under the influence, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural...
abcnews4.com
Gov. Henry McMaster to host I-26 widening project kickoff event Tuesday
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall will host a I-26 Widening Project Kickoff Event Tuesday morning. They will be joined by members of the S.C. General Assembly and South Carolina business leaders. The project will widen lanes between Charleston...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek NAACP announces house stability services dates this week
Friday, 10/14 - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, 10/15 - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, 10/16 - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. If you live in Charleston or Berkeley County, federal funding is not available at this time. Unit Way 211 information is available for those counties. Call...
abcnews4.com
1 adult, 1 juvenile injured in separate downtown Charleston shootings Saturday
Charleston Police say officers responded to two separate shootings downtown Saturday night. One shooting was reported at 10:54 p.m., in the area of South and America streets. Upon arrival, officers found an adult victim suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital. The second shooting was reported four...
