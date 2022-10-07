ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Behind the Badge: NCPD officers from Puerto Rico looking to bridge the gap

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. For Hispanic Heritage Month, we are shining the spotlight on some of the newest officers with the North Charleston Police Department. They moved from Puerto Rico to serve the Lowcountry and are ready to make a difference.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Boeing aircraft that lost wheel lands safely at CHS

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft landed safely earlier today at Charleston International Airport, after losing a wheel assembly. The wheel assembly was lost after takeoff from the Taranto-Grottaglie Airport in Italy this morning.
CHARLESTON, SC
Police increasing patrols at Tanner Plantation-area park after increase in trespassers

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Hanahan Police Department will be patrolling Hawks Nest Park after recent reports of trespassers and damage to the property. The City of Hanahan issued a warning to residents on Monday that the 53-acre Tanner Plantation-area park remains under construction, even though certain areas appear to be finished.
HANAHAN, SC
Infant death at Ladson daycare has been identified: Charleston Co. coroner

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal, has released the name of Micah Boyd, a six-month-old from North Charleston. Micah Boyd died on September 28th at the Summerville Medical Center after being transported from Titi's House Care in Ladson. The cause of death is...
LADSON, SC
SC Ports handled a record number of containers in September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Ports set new records in September in number of containers handled. Wando Welch terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Leatherman terminal handled 226,807 twenty -foot equivalent units. It was an 11 % increase from last year. SC Ports also moved 124,963 pier containers in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Plans announced for Anson Burial Memorial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — At 11:30 this morning Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Denny’s Chairman Brenda Lauderback, former General Director of Spoleto Festival USA Nigel Redden, sculptor Stephen Hayes and President of the Wells Fargo Foundation and head of Philanthropy and Community Impact Otis Rolley will be holding a press conference to announce the plans to build the Anson Burial Memorial.
CHARLESTON, SC
Gov. Henry McMaster to host I-26 widening project kickoff event Tuesday

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall will host a I-26 Widening Project Kickoff Event Tuesday morning. They will be joined by members of the S.C. General Assembly and South Carolina business leaders. The project will widen lanes between Charleston...
RIDGEVILLE, SC

