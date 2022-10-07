Read full article on original website
restonnow.com
New fitness center opening in Great Falls’ Seneca Square
A new fitness center is coming soon to Great Falls’ Seneca Square. Orangetheory Fitness, a national fitness boutique that focused on training endurance and strength building, has signed a lease for 4,726 square feet of space at 1025 Seneca Road in the commercial plaza. According to the company’s website,...
restonnow.com
Save on Reston Home Tour Tickets — early bird pricing ending soon!
Fairfax County plans to let outdoor dining continue beyond pandemic. The Burger 7 at Avenir Place has a tent extension and movable tables and chairs for outdoor dining (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) The end of Fairfax County’s state of…. New fitness center opening in Great Falls’ Seneca Square...
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A 1933 Falls Church Home with Antique Charm
The Colonial-style home makes an impression with white columns, crown molding, and other little details that give the place character. While there’s certainly nothing wrong with a new build, there’s something about the way historic homes can embody the character of their time period that really makes them stand out – particularly in a region as rich in history as Northern Virginia. 3059 Cedarwood Lane in Falls Church is a prime example: This cozy and historic single-family home was built in 1933 in the Colonial style, and even to this day the house is chock-full of intricate design details that offer a nod to the building’s past. Details like hand-carved ceiling trimmings and white columns add a sense of history and character to every room.
fox5dc.com
Possible zoning changes stirring up 'missing middle' debate in Arlington County
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A debate over housing has sparked an intense debate in Arlington County that involves possible zoning changes to what types of houses can be built in certain neighborhoods. It's called missing middle housing, and while supporters say it will allow more affordable housing,...
Woonsocket Call
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to Open First Virginia Location
VIENNA, Va. - October 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) After-hours veterinary urgent care services will soon be available in Vienna, VA. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in the new year. The practice will be conveniently located at 1495 Cornerside Boulevard in Tyson's Corner near B. Good, Dunkin and Walmart.
mocoshow.com
New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County
Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market
Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
bethesdamagazine.com
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in D.C. area, including Montgomery County
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in the D.C. area, including MoCo. Amazon.com Inc. is nearing $1 billion in the distribution of loans and grants for affordable housing projects in Greater Washington, including in Montgomery County. The milestone comes about 19 months after the e-commerce giant pledged big housing commitments in its three hub markets. [Washington Business Journal]
theburn.com
Pardon My Cheesesteak latest ghost kitchen in Loudoun County
A new cheesesteak restaurant had debuted in Loudoun County, using the ghost kitchen concept made popular during the height of the pandemic. It’s called Pardon My Cheesesteak and we’ll give you one guess what their specialty is. Pardon My Cheesesteak is operating out of the Slapfish space at...
Inside Nova
Prince William Planning Commission opposes increased rural density
Prince William County planners have recommended further limitations on residential density in the proposed Comprehensive Plan update. The Planning Commission last week voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the land-use and electrical services chapters of the Comprehensive Plan with nearly a dozen changes. Commissioners Joseph Fontanella Jr. (Coles) and Tom...
restonnow.com
Legal issues, staff review could delay ‘ambitious’ rewrite of Reston’s comprehensive plan
A major rewrite of Reston’s central planning document — the Reston Comprehensive Plan — could take additional time for review due to pending legal issues and concerns flagged by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. At the board’s land use policy meeting last week, county staff noted...
WJLA
Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
Fairfax Fire crews responding to 2 gas leaks
According to the Fire Department, both gas leaks were caused by workers striking the lines. People nearby are asked to avoid both areas.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. gives out 50,000 laptops to low-income residents following $22M grant
Montgomery County, Maryland, will use most of a multimillion-dollar grant to the county to provide 50,000 loaner computers to low-income residents. The county’s digital equity program, Montgomery Connects, received $22.6 million in federal and state grants in order to expand access to technology for low-income residents and senior citizens, the county announced Monday.
Inside Nova
Ashburn group developing 21 acres near Dumfries
An Ashburn real estate group is planning to bring a self-storage facility and either a data center or distribution center to the Dumfries area. Interstate Dr LLC, a subsidiary of DSP Real Estate Capital, is seeking a rezoning from Prince William County to support the project at 16781 Interstate Drive.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven Into Building Tuesday Morning in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a collision that involved a single vehicle striking a building at 1396 Rockville Pike in Rockville on Tuesday morning around 6:30am. No injuries were reported. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, EMS evaluated one patient that declined transport to the hospital. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
rockvillenights.com
Socks to Be You opens store at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)
Has opened at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The sock chain has popped up in malls all over America in the last few years, selling themed and character socks for all ages and nearly all interests. Theme categories currently available include Halloween Socks, Cannabis Socks ("sock" a pair away for Election Night, when Maryland voters are expected to overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana in the state), Politics Socks, Outdoor Socks and Mom and Dad Socks.
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
Local Bus Changes for Indigenous Peoples’ Day — In observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, formerly known as Columbus Day, Fairfax Connector will operate on a holiday weekday schedule today (Monday). Metrorail is following a standard weekday schedule, but Metrobus is using a Saturday supplemental schedule. [Fairfax Connector, WMATA]
"It lets you know with all the bad in the world, there's still good," | Woodbridge family business destroyed in fire
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A Woodbridge family says they've received an incredible amount of support from their community and through the GoFundMe page they launched. On Sept. 28, Penny's Used Auto Parts on Minnieville Road was burnt to the ground. Richard Archie says his parents, Henry and Annie Archie opened...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Listed 20th in National “Best Places to Live” List; Nearby MD City Ranks 6th
Money, a widely recognized brand in personal finance that was founded in 1972 as Money Magazine, and guides readers decisions about investing, saving, and purchasing, has released its 2022 ‘50 Best Places to Live’ list. The City of Rockville is the only area in Montgomery County to make the list, coming in 20th. Nearby Columbia received the #6 ranking on the list.
