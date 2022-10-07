ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restonnow.com

New fitness center opening in Great Falls’ Seneca Square

A new fitness center is coming soon to Great Falls’ Seneca Square. Orangetheory Fitness, a national fitness boutique that focused on training endurance and strength building, has signed a lease for 4,726 square feet of space at 1025 Seneca Road in the commercial plaza. According to the company’s website,...
GREAT FALLS, VA
restonnow.com

Save on Reston Home Tour Tickets — early bird pricing ending soon!

Fairfax County plans to let outdoor dining continue beyond pandemic. The Burger 7 at Avenir Place has a tent extension and movable tables and chairs for outdoor dining (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) The end of Fairfax County’s state of…. New fitness center opening in Great Falls’ Seneca Square...
RESTON, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: A 1933 Falls Church Home with Antique Charm

The Colonial-style home makes an impression with white columns, crown molding, and other little details that give the place character. While there’s certainly nothing wrong with a new build, there’s something about the way historic homes can embody the character of their time period that really makes them stand out – particularly in a region as rich in history as Northern Virginia. 3059 Cedarwood Lane in Falls Church is a prime example: This cozy and historic single-family home was built in 1933 in the Colonial style, and even to this day the house is chock-full of intricate design details that offer a nod to the building’s past. Details like hand-carved ceiling trimmings and white columns add a sense of history and character to every room.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Community, VA
City
Great Falls, VA
Woonsocket Call

PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to Open First Virginia Location

VIENNA, Va. - October 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) After-hours veterinary urgent care services will soon be available in Vienna, VA. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in the new year. The practice will be conveniently located at 1495 Cornerside Boulevard in Tyson's Corner near B. Good, Dunkin and Walmart.
VIENNA, VA
mocoshow.com

New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County

Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market

Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in D.C. area, including Montgomery County

Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in the D.C. area, including MoCo. Amazon.com Inc. is nearing $1 billion in the distribution of loans and grants for affordable housing projects in Greater Washington, including in Montgomery County. The milestone comes about 19 months after the e-commerce giant pledged big housing commitments in its three hub markets. [Washington Business Journal]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Foust
theburn.com

Pardon My Cheesesteak latest ghost kitchen in Loudoun County

A new cheesesteak restaurant had debuted in Loudoun County, using the ghost kitchen concept made popular during the height of the pandemic. It’s called Pardon My Cheesesteak and we’ll give you one guess what their specialty is. Pardon My Cheesesteak is operating out of the Slapfish space at...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William Planning Commission opposes increased rural density

Prince William County planners have recommended further limitations on residential density in the proposed Comprehensive Plan update. The Planning Commission last week voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the land-use and electrical services chapters of the Comprehensive Plan with nearly a dozen changes. Commissioners Joseph Fontanella Jr. (Coles) and Tom...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Housing#Assisted Living#Seniors#Business Industry#Linus Business#Medical Services#General Health#Linus Realestate#Integracare
WTOP

Montgomery Co. gives out 50,000 laptops to low-income residents following $22M grant

Montgomery County, Maryland, will use most of a multimillion-dollar grant to the county to provide 50,000 loaner computers to low-income residents. The county’s digital equity program, Montgomery Connects, received $22.6 million in federal and state grants in order to expand access to technology for low-income residents and senior citizens, the county announced Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Ashburn group developing 21 acres near Dumfries

An Ashburn real estate group is planning to bring a self-storage facility and either a data center or distribution center to the Dumfries area. Interstate Dr LLC, a subsidiary of DSP Real Estate Capital, is seeking a rezoning from Prince William County to support the project at 16781 Interstate Drive.
DUMFRIES, VA
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven Into Building Tuesday Morning in Rockville

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a collision that involved a single vehicle striking a building at 1396 Rockville Pike in Rockville on Tuesday morning around 6:30am. No injuries were reported. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, EMS evaluated one patient that declined transport to the hospital. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Health Services
rockvillenights.com

Socks to Be You opens store at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos)

Has opened at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The sock chain has popped up in malls all over America in the last few years, selling themed and character socks for all ages and nearly all interests. Theme categories currently available include Halloween Socks, Cannabis Socks ("sock" a pair away for Election Night, when Maryland voters are expected to overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana in the state), Politics Socks, Outdoor Socks and Mom and Dad Socks.
BETHESDA, MD
restonnow.com

Morning Notes

Local Bus Changes for Indigenous Peoples’ Day — In observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, formerly known as Columbus Day, Fairfax Connector will operate on a holiday weekday schedule today (Monday). Metrorail is following a standard weekday schedule, but Metrobus is using a Saturday supplemental schedule. [Fairfax Connector, WMATA]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Rockville Listed 20th in National “Best Places to Live” List; Nearby MD City Ranks 6th

Money, a widely recognized brand in personal finance that was founded in 1972 as Money Magazine, and guides readers decisions about investing, saving, and purchasing, has released its 2022 ‘50 Best Places to Live’ list. The City of Rockville is the only area in Montgomery County to make the list, coming in 20th. Nearby Columbia received the #6 ranking on the list.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy