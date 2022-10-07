The Colonial-style home makes an impression with white columns, crown molding, and other little details that give the place character. While there’s certainly nothing wrong with a new build, there’s something about the way historic homes can embody the character of their time period that really makes them stand out – particularly in a region as rich in history as Northern Virginia. 3059 Cedarwood Lane in Falls Church is a prime example: This cozy and historic single-family home was built in 1933 in the Colonial style, and even to this day the house is chock-full of intricate design details that offer a nod to the building’s past. Details like hand-carved ceiling trimmings and white columns add a sense of history and character to every room.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO