KSAT 12

Female owned and run tequila company takes on the men

SAN ANTONIO – Deep in Jalisco, Mexico, Melly Barajas Cardenas’s crew of women plant the seeds for the next extra anejo that will grace the hand-beaded bottles of Leyenda de Mexico Tequila, a job traditionally left to men. It’s been 25 years since Barajas took on the male-dominated...
KSAT 12

Free Kerrville Chalk Festival is fun for the whole family

KERRVILLE, Texas – A free family-friendly chalk festival is taking place in Kerrville this weekend. The 8th annual Kerrville Chalk Festival will feature an estimated 75 artists who will start working on 55 large-scale chalk drawings Saturday morning. Completion of some of the larger chalk art pieces may take the entire weekend.
KERRVILLE, TX
98.7 Jack FM

[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok

Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
San Antonio Current

25 fall date ideas in San Antonio for around $50 or less

People may associate spring with love, but we think fall is a perfect time for romance. As we escape the scorching heat of the South Texas summer, yummy fall flavors and fun seasonal events abound, perfect for an outing with your boo — and you don't have to break the bank to have a great time, either.
#Local Life#Localevent#Entertainment#Parks Rec#Poetry#Hemisfair#Mexican#D A De Los Muertos#Guadalupe Dance Company#Bexar Brass#Mariachi Las Alte As#Pi Ata Protest
San Antonio Current

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know

Music is part of San Antonio's lifeblood. It's part of our culture. And, as a city, we owe a debt to the bars, clubs, theaters and dance halls who open their doors and offer their stages to make it happen. We all know about major concert venues like the AT&T...
US105

A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old

In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
sanantoniomag.com

San Antonio’s Homeless Pets Need Your Help

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog or a cat, now is the time. That’s the message from animal rescue organizations and volunteers in San Antonio who say they’re overwhelmed with the need. “It is a very, very hard time to be a dog or a...
