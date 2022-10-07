Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Pearl announces Día de los Muertos celebration with altars and live music
SAN ANTONIO – Pearl is honoring a traditional Mexican holiday with its annual Día de los Muertos celebration. The free event will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Pearl, located at 303 Pearl Parkway. Visitors can expect multiple altars/ofrendas, children’s activities, live music, art...
San Antonio's Bakudan Ramen opening second shop this week, and a third is in the works
Bakudan is known for ramen noodle soups, Korean bibimbap and boozy drinks from a full bar, all served in a high-energy atmosphere.
KSAT 12
Female owned and run tequila company takes on the men
SAN ANTONIO – Deep in Jalisco, Mexico, Melly Barajas Cardenas’s crew of women plant the seeds for the next extra anejo that will grace the hand-beaded bottles of Leyenda de Mexico Tequila, a job traditionally left to men. It’s been 25 years since Barajas took on the male-dominated...
KSAT 12
Free Kerrville Chalk Festival is fun for the whole family
KERRVILLE, Texas – A free family-friendly chalk festival is taking place in Kerrville this weekend. The 8th annual Kerrville Chalk Festival will feature an estimated 75 artists who will start working on 55 large-scale chalk drawings Saturday morning. Completion of some of the larger chalk art pieces may take the entire weekend.
The San Antonio Riverwalk’s Halloween Spectacular Is Worth Seeing
There is a magical place during the Halloween season that isn't just Disneyland in California. In fact, one spot that is beautiful during the month of October happens to be in Texas. The place isn't too far from El Paso and a lot of El Pasoans tend to visit when...
[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok
Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
One of the Most Haunted Hotels In The World Is In Texas, And You Can Stay There On Halloween
There is a lot to love about San Antonio, Texas. It makes for a great weekend getaway or even a longer trip to experience the history and culture the city has to offer. The food, the Riverwalk, and of course the Alamo are all top of the list when one visits.
seguintoday.com
Float entries awarded top honors at annual Guadalupe County Fair Parade
(Seguin) — Although the horse trailers and carnival rides are on their way to the next town, there is one thing that still remains of this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo and that is the bragging rights for this year’s winners of the Guadalupe County Fair Parade.
Report says this Texas festival is one of the best fall festivals in the nation
If you want to visit one of the best fall festivals in the nation, a new report from TripAdvisor.com says you ought to make a trip down to San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown and more R&B legends to perform in San Antonio this December
SAN ANTONIO – This December, a group of R&B legends will make their way to San Antonio for a throwback show. The “RNB Rewind” tour is scheduled for Dec. 3 at the AT&T Center. It will include Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Teddy Riley, Tony Toni Tone, Frankie...
San Antonio Current
25 fall date ideas in San Antonio for around $50 or less
People may associate spring with love, but we think fall is a perfect time for romance. As we escape the scorching heat of the South Texas summer, yummy fall flavors and fun seasonal events abound, perfect for an outing with your boo — and you don't have to break the bank to have a great time, either.
KSAT 12
Popular Barbacoa and Big Red Festival returns to San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The puro San Antonio Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is returning this weekend following a two-year hiatus. This is the 10th festival celebrating the classic South Texas pairing. Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $10 per person for a single-day general admission...
cohaitungchi.com
Date ideas in San Antonio – 50 romantic things to do for couples during night and day!
Date ideas in San Antonio| Image Credits: Traders Village San Antonio FB Page. You are reading: Things to do in san antonio this weekend for couples | Date ideas in San Antonio – 50 romantic things to do for couples during night and day!. Looking to plan the perfect...
KSAT 12
San Antonio car wash opens haunted tunnel for scary clean service during Halloween season
SAN ANTONIO – You can get a scary clean car at Super Sudz Car Wash this Halloween season. Super Sudz, located at 6780 Bandera Road, transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. “I wasn’t expecting for the car wash...
San Antonio Current
24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
Music is part of San Antonio's lifeblood. It's part of our culture. And, as a city, we owe a debt to the bars, clubs, theaters and dance halls who open their doors and offer their stages to make it happen. We all know about major concert venues like the AT&T...
A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old
In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
KENS 5
Texas food truck serving authentic Puerto Rican street food | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — You don't have to travel to Puerto Rico to try authentic Puerto Rican food. There's a local food truck called Eklectic Eats, located on 12157 Potranco Road, that has menu items you won't find just anywhere. We visited them on Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition, a...
sanantoniomag.com
San Antonio’s Homeless Pets Need Your Help
If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog or a cat, now is the time. That’s the message from animal rescue organizations and volunteers in San Antonio who say they’re overwhelmed with the need. “It is a very, very hard time to be a dog or a...
KSAT 12
Why does the city plan to remove or relocate 77 trees in Brackenridge Park? KSAT Explains
Whether it is Easter camping or just an afternoon picnic, San Antonians have a long history with Brackenridge Park. The centrally located green space offers miles of nature trails, the Sunken Garden Theater, the Japanese Tea Garden, the Witte Museum, and the San Antonio Zoo. But one area, in particular,...
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s SEA LIFE aquarium officials asking for help naming new Giant Pacific Octopus
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s SEA LIFE aquarium is looking for help naming one of its newest members — a Giant Pacific Octopus. The four-pound octopus arrived in San Antonio from Vancouver, British Columbia in September and has slowly been acclimating to its environment. On Saturday, which...
