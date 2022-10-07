A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO