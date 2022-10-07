Read full article on original website
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
cosmosphilly.com
Documentary Film Reveals Philadelphia’s Shrouded History and link to the Greek War of Independence
Philadelphia, PA – “These are your Philhellenes and Hellenes of today. And I am grateful to them for their effort in bringing my vision to the screen”, said film producer and director Eleftherios Kostans. Kostans praised his team as he stood on the stage this past Sunday...
Hyperallergic
Philadelphia Gives Boarded-Up Columbus Statue Italian Flag Paint Job
Right before Philadelphia’s second annual celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day today, October 10, city officials painted a green plywood box covering a controversial Christopher Columbus statue with the colors of the Italian flag. Philadelphia and its residents have been at odds over the fate of the statue, installed in the city’s Marconi Plaza, over the last two years.
Habit Burger Grill Announces Nationwide Expansion, Including Philadelphia
The quick service franchise currently operates one restaurant in King of Prussia, which the brand sees as “a testament” to its future success in the region.
Philly’s Neon Museum to close less than 2 years after it opened
The Neon Museum of Philadelphia, which opened last year at 1800 North American Street in Kensington, will close in December. “We’re seeking a new home for the collection that allows it to stay unified, local, and publicly accessible,” the museum said in announcements made on Instagram and Twitter.
‘We need to be represented:’ Philly group is encouraging Black men to run
Black Men Run Philly - Making space for Black health (Marcus Biddle and Anthony Beltran Rivera) from newsroom on Vimeo. George Morse woke up on a brisk, sunny Saturday morning to meet his friends and fellow runners at the intersection of 33rd and Diamond Street for a 5 mile distance run. Morse has been an avid runner since his younger days at John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia, but this morning’s run was special.
billypenn.com
Columbus box painted with Italian flag; Remote work up 20%; Philly neighborhood manicures | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. City paints Italian flag on box of controversial Columbus statue. On Indigenous Peoples Day in Philly, the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza remains...
Philly Trans March takes to the streets in solidarity with youth
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Supporters of the transgender community are making their voices heard. Saturday afternoon, there was a march in Center City.It began at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and went for about two miles.Organizers say their aim was to protest proposals here in Pennsylvania and across the country that target transgender youth."For this particular march, we are centering and highlighting trans youth and athletes as a response to the various anti-trans legislations and regulations that have been introduced and passed within this country but in particular Pennsylvania," organizers said.Recently, the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a complaint with the Department of Justice accusing the Central Bucks School District of being hostile toward LGBTQ+ students, especially transgender students.Earlier this year, Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a bill aiming to prohibit transgender athletes from playing sports that align with their gender identity. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the bill.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw working to build trust through talks with teens
The group addressed a number of topics and questions including safety, trust in police and discrimination.
fox29.com
'He would be beaming': Honoring a dedicated Philadelphia public servant in East Oak Lane
EAST OAK LANE - Philadelphia honored a once-prominent lawyer in a big way. Longtime defense attorney Thurgood Matthews died in 2020. Saturday, a special street renaming ceremony was held to remember his investment to the community and service to the people of Philadelphia. One intersection in Philadelphia provides much more...
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society celebrates its first season growing and distributing produce to food insecure neighbors
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. In just a few months, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has grown more than 6,000 pounds of produce — kale, squash, garlic, mustard greens, asparagus, potatoes, beets, tomatillos, and various herbs — at its Green Resource Center in Montgomery County. They’ve distributed most of it to area residents experiencing food insecurity.
police1.com
Philly's aging police retirees: Inflation is squeezing pensions
PHILADELPHIA — Robert McCann read about how a pair of suburban state senators are pushing pension increases for long-retired Pennsylvania public school teachers, state troopers, and others whose retirement checks are frozen at early-2020s levels. He rang me to talk about that. "I joined the Philadelphia Police Department in...
Just Heal Bro tour gives Philadelphia Black men tools for mental health
A national tour made its way to West Philadelphia this weekend in order to help Black men find mental health healing. The Just Heal Bro tour came to the area at a dire time of need for underserved communities in Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
How Philly’s gun violence crisis has jumpstarted the 2023 mayoral race | Monday Morning Coffee
The gun violence crisis wracking Pa.'s largest city is a 'catalyzing' issue for the people looking to succeed outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney. The post How Philly’s gun violence crisis has jumpstarted the 2023 mayoral race | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
billypenn.com
The Philly-area televangelist who attempted to broadcast from a pirate ship
Before there was Joel Osteen, there was Oral Roberts. And before there was Oral Roberts, there was Carl McIntire, Pennsylvania’s own televangelist juggernaut. Though he was born in Michigan, the epicenter of McIntire’s religious empire was the Philadelphia area. He had ministries in Cape May, Collingswood, and Atlantic City, plus a conservative talk radio station based in Media that targeted everyone from labor unions and gay people to the Catholic Church and Richard Nixon.
This Bucks County Town Is Rumored To Be The Next Location of An Amazon Fresh Market
A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop for the Bensalem Patch. An Amazon Fresh location is supposed to be opening at the former...
billypenn.com
#bpquizzo: Test your local knowledge with the monthly Philly trivia quiz
Graduate Hospital? Southwest Center City? Whatever you call the neighborhood south of Rittenhouse and north of Point Breeze, Billy Penn brought our monthly trivia night to one of its coolest bars in September: The Sidecar Bar & Grille. Now led by the folks behind cult-favorite Mike’s BBQ and their partners,...
Lower Merion School District cancels Halloween parades over safety, inclusivity concerns
Some parents are upset over the decision, while others are relieved.
fox29.com
Temple University struggles with security as number of robberies near campus grows
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Temple University students say they are keeping their guard up, after two students were victims of a robbery near campus, the second Saturday night in a row. "I saw it on Citizens App. Omg…that’s horrifying," Temple freshman Amya Jones said. "Just kinda used to it,...
Amid rise in burglaries, police call for Center City businesses to fortify security
Philadelphia police are warning Center City businesses about a recent spike in commercial burglaries, thefts and vandalism. They want business owners to bolster security on their properties.
Fairless Hills Implant Surgeon Helps Brings a Fresh Smile To a Man In Need
The chance-encounter led to a local man's teeth being fixed.Image via iStock. A fender bender in Philadelphia ended up being a blessing for a local man, who was directed to a Bucks County surgeon to fix his teeth. Alayna Gomez wrote about the fateful interaction for 6ABC Action News.
