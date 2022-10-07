ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Hyperallergic

Philadelphia Gives Boarded-Up Columbus Statue Italian Flag Paint Job

Right before Philadelphia’s second annual celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day today, October 10, city officials painted a green plywood box covering a controversial Christopher Columbus statue with the colors of the Italian flag. Philadelphia and its residents have been at odds over the fate of the statue, installed in the city’s Marconi Plaza, over the last two years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Entertainment
WHYY

‘We need to be represented:’ Philly group is encouraging Black men to run

Black Men Run Philly - Making space for Black health (Marcus Biddle and Anthony Beltran Rivera) from newsroom on Vimeo. George Morse woke up on a brisk, sunny Saturday morning to meet his friends and fellow runners at the intersection of 33rd and Diamond Street for a 5 mile distance run. Morse has been an avid runner since his younger days at John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia, but this morning’s run was special.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly Trans March takes to the streets in solidarity with youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Supporters of the transgender community are making their voices heard. Saturday afternoon, there was a march in Center City.It began at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and went for about two miles.Organizers say their aim was to protest proposals here in Pennsylvania and across the country that target transgender youth."For this particular march, we are centering and highlighting trans youth and athletes as a response to the various anti-trans legislations and regulations that have been introduced and passed within this country but in particular Pennsylvania," organizers said.Recently, the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a complaint with the Department of Justice accusing the Central Bucks School District of being hostile toward LGBTQ+ students, especially transgender students.Earlier this year, Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a bill aiming to prohibit transgender athletes from playing sports that align with their gender identity. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the bill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Art Museum
WHYY

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society celebrates its first season growing and distributing produce to food insecure neighbors

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. In just a few months, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has grown more than 6,000 pounds of produce — kale, squash, garlic, mustard greens, asparagus, potatoes, beets, tomatillos, and various herbs — at its Green Resource Center in Montgomery County. They’ve distributed most of it to area residents experiencing food insecurity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
police1.com

Philly's aging police retirees: Inflation is squeezing pensions

PHILADELPHIA — Robert McCann read about how a pair of suburban state senators are pushing pension increases for long-retired Pennsylvania public school teachers, state troopers, and others whose retirement checks are frozen at early-2020s levels. He rang me to talk about that. "I joined the Philadelphia Police Department in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
billypenn.com

The Philly-area televangelist who attempted to broadcast from a pirate ship

Before there was Joel Osteen, there was Oral Roberts. And before there was Oral Roberts, there was Carl McIntire, Pennsylvania’s own televangelist juggernaut. Though he was born in Michigan, the epicenter of McIntire’s religious empire was the Philadelphia area. He had ministries in Cape May, Collingswood, and Atlantic City, plus a conservative talk radio station based in Media that targeted everyone from labor unions and gay people to the Catholic Church and Richard Nixon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

#bpquizzo: Test your local knowledge with the monthly Philly trivia quiz

Graduate Hospital? Southwest Center City? Whatever you call the neighborhood south of Rittenhouse and north of Point Breeze, Billy Penn brought our monthly trivia night to one of its coolest bars in September: The Sidecar Bar & Grille. Now led by the folks behind cult-favorite Mike’s BBQ and their partners,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

