Edinburg, TX

goutrgv.com

Men's Soccer Defeats UNLV For First Conference Victory

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's soccer team earned a 2-1 victory over the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) Rebels, their first in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play, on Sunday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Graduate student...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Tennis Closes Texas State Invitational With 11 Victories

SAN MARCOS – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's women's tennis team picked up 11 singles and doubles wins to close the Texas State Invitational at the Bobcat Tennis Center on Sunday. Sophomore Marjorie Souza and junior Lea Karren went 3-0 in singles throughout the invitational after winning...
SAN MARCOS, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Soccer Set for Matchup With UNLV on Sunday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (2-5-3, 0-2-1 WAC) is set for a matchup with the UNLV Rebels (1-4-6, 0-1-2 WAC) on Sunday at 12 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Admission is free and...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer to Face California Baptist on Sunday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (2-8-2, 0-3-2 WAC) is set to face the California Baptist Lancers (5-3-2, 2-2-0 WAC) on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Admission is free and fans...
EDINBURG, TX
Utah State
goutrgv.com

Men's Golf Tied for Seventh After First Day of Tempest Collegiate

GLADEWATER – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team sits in a tie for seventh place after the first day of the Tempest Collegiate on Sunday at Tempest Golf Club. The Vaqueros posted a first round 298 and are tied with UT Arlington and...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Soccer Plays To Draw Against Utah Tech

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against the Utah Tech Trailblazers in a Western Athletic Conference (WAC) match on Friday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. UTRGV (2-5-3, 0-2-1 WAC) freshman forward...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women’s Tennis Ready To Compete At Texas State Fall Invitational

SAN MARCOS – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's tennis team is heading to its first fall tournament to compete Saturday and Sunday at the Texas State Fall Invitational. The tournament will follow a hidden dual format and competing teams include the hosting Bobcats, Incarnate Word...
SAN MARCOS, TX
goutrgv.com

Baseball Set to Host Free Youth Clinic in Brownsville

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball team announced on Friday that it will host a free youth clinic for kids ages 7-to-13 on Oct. 15 from 4-to-6 p.m. at the Brownsville Pace Early College High School baseball field. Registration is available on...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

