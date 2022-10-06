Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goutrgv.com
Men's Soccer Defeats UNLV For First Conference Victory
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's soccer team earned a 2-1 victory over the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) Rebels, their first in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play, on Sunday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Graduate student...
goutrgv.com
Women's Tennis Closes Texas State Invitational With 11 Victories
SAN MARCOS – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's women's tennis team picked up 11 singles and doubles wins to close the Texas State Invitational at the Bobcat Tennis Center on Sunday. Sophomore Marjorie Souza and junior Lea Karren went 3-0 in singles throughout the invitational after winning...
goutrgv.com
Men's Soccer Set for Matchup With UNLV on Sunday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (2-5-3, 0-2-1 WAC) is set for a matchup with the UNLV Rebels (1-4-6, 0-1-2 WAC) on Sunday at 12 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Admission is free and...
goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer to Face California Baptist on Sunday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (2-8-2, 0-3-2 WAC) is set to face the California Baptist Lancers (5-3-2, 2-2-0 WAC) on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Admission is free and fans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goutrgv.com
Men's Golf Tied for Seventh After First Day of Tempest Collegiate
GLADEWATER – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team sits in a tie for seventh place after the first day of the Tempest Collegiate on Sunday at Tempest Golf Club. The Vaqueros posted a first round 298 and are tied with UT Arlington and...
goutrgv.com
Men's Soccer Plays To Draw Against Utah Tech
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against the Utah Tech Trailblazers in a Western Athletic Conference (WAC) match on Friday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. UTRGV (2-5-3, 0-2-1 WAC) freshman forward...
goutrgv.com
Women's Tennis Captures 11 Wins During Day 1 of Texas State Invitational
SAN MARCOS – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's women's tennis team combined for 11 singles and doubles victories during Day 1 of the Texas State Invitational at the Bobcat Tennis Center on Saturday. The Vaqueros played two rounds of singles matches to start the day and captured...
goutrgv.com
Men's Golf Set to Kick Off Fall Season at Tempest Collegiate on Sunday
GLADEWATER – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team is set to kick off the fall season when they compete at the Tempest Collegiate, hosted by Texas State, starting on Sunday at Tempest Golf Club. The 54-hole event will feature 18 holes on Sunday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
goutrgv.com
Women’s Tennis Ready To Compete At Texas State Fall Invitational
SAN MARCOS – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's tennis team is heading to its first fall tournament to compete Saturday and Sunday at the Texas State Fall Invitational. The tournament will follow a hidden dual format and competing teams include the hosting Bobcats, Incarnate Word...
goutrgv.com
Baseball Set to Host Free Youth Clinic in Brownsville
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball team announced on Friday that it will host a free youth clinic for kids ages 7-to-13 on Oct. 15 from 4-to-6 p.m. at the Brownsville Pace Early College High School baseball field. Registration is available on...
Comments / 0