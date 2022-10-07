ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Millions of dollars going to New Mexico to support small businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – $74.4 million of federal funding has been allocated to New Mexico. The funds will be allocated to operate a collateral support program and an equity capital program to promote small business growth. Federal officials say the funding will increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurships as communities come out of the pandemic. The […]
SMALL BUSINESS
KRQE News 13

Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as the company starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Honda, which announced its first Ohio factory 45...
OHIO STATE
KRQE News 13

Remembering the Pueblo Revolt of 1680

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With Columbus Day recently replaced by Indigenous Peoples’ Day, it’s the perfect time to learn about the Pueblo Revolt in 1680 in New Mexico. No historic event better commemorates Indigenous people than the only successful Native American uprising against a colonial power in North America. Celebrity Historian Raffi Andonian says it’s often known […]
POLITICS
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Deming, Lemitar farms win big in statewide chile taste-off

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile growers from Deming and Lemitar, New Mexico are taking home the title of “Best Green and Red Chile in New Mexico.” Over the weekend at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex, chile growers competed in New Mexico’s chile taste-off. As part of this event, a panel of judges determined this year’s […]
DEMING, NM
KRQE News 13

Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
FORT MYERS, FL
KRQE News 13

Dry Westerlies Return This Week

The upper level low pressure system that has been impacting the state all weekend, bringing monsoon-like conditions and 2″-3″+ of rain, will begin to break down starting tonight. As this system breaks down, the jet stream will push further south, just to the north of New Mexico. This will allow westerly winds to return across the state, bringing much drier conditions this week.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

State of Texas: Common ground solutions where Texans agree

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – More Texas voters of all ages say they’re worried about the path Texas is taking. New polling from the non-partisan non-profit group Texas 2036 found 93% of Texas voters expressed concern about the state’s future. More than a third, 38% in the poll, said they are “extremely concerned.” That’s up from 25% when Texas 2036 did their previous poll in 2021.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Harris presses Texas Democrats on reproductive, voting rights in Austin remarks

Vice President Harris urged Texas Democrats to “fight like we never have before” at a fundraiser on Saturday evening as she railed against Republican-led pushes to enact voting and abortion restrictions. Speaking in Austin, Harris condemned a sweeping overhaul of Texas’s voting procedures last year signed into law...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Ex-Angels employee gets 22 years in Skaggs overdose death

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, didn’t...
MLB

