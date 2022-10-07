Read full article on original website
WCTV
Florida man walking 1,000 miles for epilepsy awareness
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A veteran battling epilepsy is lacing up his tennis shoes for a cause. Ryan O’Connor is on a mission to walk 1,000 miles to raise awareness about the disorder. O’Connor said he wants to see more money going toward epilepsy research, specifically shining a light...
WCTV
Southwest and Central Florida voters experiencing difficulties in casting their ballot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Southwest and Central Florida, flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ian is throwing a wrench in election plans, just four weeks ahead of election day. Many people’s homes are destroyed, so they’re not even able to receive vote-by-mail ballots. In other areas, polling...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 11
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday morning felt different with warmer temperatures along with dense fog over at least half of the Big Bend and South Georgia. A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect for most of the viewing area through 10 a.m. The fog will dissipate later in the morning...
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, October 9
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On the way to school and work Monday morning you can expect temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will persist throughout the day, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. A cold front will approach the viewing area by the middle of...
