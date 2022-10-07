ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man walking 1,000 miles for epilepsy awareness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A veteran battling epilepsy is lacing up his tennis shoes for a cause. Ryan O’Connor is on a mission to walk 1,000 miles to raise awareness about the disorder. O’Connor said he wants to see more money going toward epilepsy research, specifically shining a light...
Charles’ First Alert Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday morning felt different with warmer temperatures along with dense fog over at least half of the Big Bend and South Georgia. A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect for most of the viewing area through 10 a.m. The fog will dissipate later in the morning...
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, October 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On the way to school and work Monday morning you can expect temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will persist throughout the day, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. A cold front will approach the viewing area by the middle of...
