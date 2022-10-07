BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fifth suspect sought out in the Sept. 23 alleged murder of a body found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., has been arrested. Police said Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Friday morning. Cole had an outstanding arrest warrant for murder kidnapping and robbery regarding a homicide that occurred on Sept. 23 in the 300 block of Real Road and north of Bank Street, according to officials.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO