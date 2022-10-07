Read full article on original website
Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Fiery Crash into Tree, Suspect Injured
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: An SUV involved in a police pursuit ended the chase when it crashed into a tree and caught fire, injuring the suspect early Saturday morning, Oct. 8, 2022. Bakersfield Police Department officers attempted to catch up to a GMC Yukon running multiple red lights when the...
VIDEO: Woman takes a swing at Bakersfield police officers following crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video from the scene of a collision showed a woman taking a swing at responding officers Saturday night in central Bakersfield. Video from the scene showed the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Ming Avenue and Wible Road near the Valley Plaza Mall at around 7:30 p.m. One person was taken […]
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide
Santa Barbara Sheriff's have identified 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris as the main suspect in a homicide that killed one in Santa Ynez Saturday. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
Fatal head-on crash closes Hwy 154 near Santa Ynez
One person was killed in a head-on, three-vehicle crash on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley on Sunday morning.
Taft Midway Driller
Search underway for missing Taft man
A search is underway for a missing Taft man who was last seen on Highway 99 near Copus Road early Saturday morning. Michael Wilson is 64 years old and is at risk due to his age and a medical condition. He is described as a white male standing 6-1 weighing...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD asks for help to ID vandalism suspect
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a pair of thefts that caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine. The suspect who damaged the machine at the Mister Car Wash at 2619 Mt Vernon Ave. is described as: white, male, 35 to 40 years old, with a shaved head and several tattoos on both arms.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO searching for couple accused of shooting at car
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon. The department said on August 25, 2022, the male suspect got in a physical altercation with the victim at Autozone on Niles Street in east Bakersfield.
KGET 17
5th suspect arrested in connection to body found in Arizona
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fifth suspect sought out in the Sept. 23 alleged murder of a body found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., has been arrested. Police said Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Friday morning. Cole had an outstanding arrest warrant for murder kidnapping and robbery regarding a homicide that occurred on Sept. 23 in the 300 block of Real Road and north of Bank Street, according to officials.
Man identified in fatal south Bakersfield car collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed after colliding with a tree on Oct. 6 in south Bakersfield. Luis Fernando Camayo, 18, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle that side-swiped a power pole and ultimately crashed into a tree on Union Avenue just south of […]
4 arrested, 1 at large for suspected murder after victim remains found in Arizona
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a body was found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Arizona. Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department, the Fort Mohave Sheriff’s Office and Crime Scene said they believe it to be the remains of a murder victim killed on Sept. 23 in Bakersfield. On Sept. 23 around 1:48 a.m., […]
FOUND: Christina Villalobos, 15
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk teen.
2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date for two men charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to early next year. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 29, are now scheduled for trial Jan. 9. They were previously scheduled to stand trial later this month […]
1 person found dead in fire in Nipomo
A vehicle parked in the garage of a home caught on fire in Nipomo Friday afternoon. Fire crews are working to contain the fire.
Lisa Core: Judge denies motion to suppress blood evidence in double-fatal crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Thursday denied a motion to suppress blood evidence taken without a warrant from an accused impaired driver involved in a crash that killed two siblings. Defense attorney Roxane Bukowski argued police had staff at Kern Medical draw the blood of Lisa Core without first obtaining a […]
Lanes closed due to car fire on Highway 58 open
Update: As of 12:23 p.m., CHP reported that all lanes had opened. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ford F-350 caught fire on Highway 58 Friday afternoon causing traffic delays. The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed. Avoid the area if possible. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the truck caught fire on the shoulder […]
Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
MISSING PERSON: Sherleyn Alvarez, 16
BPD is asking for help locating 16-year-old Priscilla Sherleyn Alvarez, last seen on October 4th, 2022.
