ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Lakewood industrial property commands high price from California buyer in October sale

By Debbie Cockrell
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMXKF_0iQMexzE00

A Lakewood industrial site that sold at the end of 2020 has sold again, this time for nearly double the amount.

MCA Realty of Santa Ana, California, sold the Lakewood Business Park to an LLC affiliated with Edward Urlik of Los Angeles for $32.89 million. The sale closed Oct. 4, according to county records.

The business park consists of six buildings with a total of 36 units. The property addresses are 10025, 10027, 10029, 10107, 10109 and 10111 South Tacoma Way. The business park was first developed in 1978.

In December 2020, MCA Realty purchased the 136,350-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial park located adjacent to Interstate 5 for $18.2 million.

It was MCA’s first property acquisition in the state at that time. It now includes Fife Business Center in Fife and Spectrum Business Park in Federal Way in its portfolio.

Comments / 1

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000

TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
TACOMA, WA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Kent, WA

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Kent, Washington, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll review some of the best restaurants in town, so you can make an informed decision about where to go. Whether you’re in the mood for...
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Kirkland car dealership explosion injures employee

An explosion at a Kirkland car dealership sent one person to the hospital Monday evening. Kirkland Fire Battalion Chief Seth Buchanan says an employee of Volkswagen of Kirkland was vaping in the designated smoking area behind the business when the explosion happened. The smoking area had some empty 55-gallon drums...
KIRKLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
California State
City
Lakewood, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Santa Ana, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Washington Real Estate
Santa Ana, CA
Real Estate
City
Santa Ana, CA
City
Lakewood, CA
q13fox.com

King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted

KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Industrial Property#Industrial Park#Business Park#Mca#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mca Realty#Llc#Fife Business Center
The Oregonian

Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma locals await results of city crime plan

TACOMA, Wash. — A violent weekend in Tacoma comes at a time when residents are waiting for police to give an update on their new crime-fighting plan. Police found a man dead in the street around 2 a.m. Sunday, less than 12 hours after a shootout outside the Tacoma Mall.
TACOMA, WA
firefighternation.com

A Sheep Wanders Into WA Fire Station. Now She has a Home and a Job Tending Grass

Angelica Relente – Puyallup Herald (Puyallup, Wash.) Oct. 9—Graham Fire & Rescue’s new lawn mower has a distinct feature: horns. Pat, a female sheep (ewe) with horns, has moved to Station 96 at 12827 224th St. E. She shares about two acres of land with her new fire goat roommates, Drip and Torch. Their mission is to take care of the fire station’s yard.
PUYALLUP, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man accused of stealing Olympia City property

A Tacoma man was arrested on suspicion of stealing kayaking equipment owned by the City of Olympia. Joshua D Towler, 38, was arrested on Sept. 30 after a city employee reported that a man at the Lee Creighton Justice Center on Plum Street SE was stealing items from kayaks at the location.
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Stranger

Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes

For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
WASHINGTON STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA

Located in the Pacific Ocean, Olympia is home to much delicious seafood and other ingredients. With different cuisine in the area, this list of fifteen Best Restaurants in Olympia, WA, will let you discover the delicious dishes in the area. 1. Budd Bay Cafe. $$$ | (360) 357-6963 | WEBSITE.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Officials: Man dies at Point Defiance trying to escape tide coming in

TACOMA, Wash. - A 42-year-old man was killed after trying to escape the tide coming in at Point Defiance Park on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her husband were walking on the beach under the Dalco Passage viewpoint around 4:11 p.m. when the tide started coming in. The pair became separated.
TACOMA, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
6K+
Followers
316
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy