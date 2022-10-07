Lakewood industrial property commands high price from California buyer in October sale

A Lakewood industrial site that sold at the end of 2020 has sold again, this time for nearly double the amount.

MCA Realty of Santa Ana, California, sold the Lakewood Business Park to an LLC affiliated with Edward Urlik of Los Angeles for $32.89 million. The sale closed Oct. 4, according to county records.

The business park consists of six buildings with a total of 36 units. The property addresses are 10025, 10027, 10029, 10107, 10109 and 10111 South Tacoma Way. The business park was first developed in 1978.

In December 2020, MCA Realty purchased the 136,350-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial park located adjacent to Interstate 5 for $18.2 million.

It was MCA’s first property acquisition in the state at that time. It now includes Fife Business Center in Fife and Spectrum Business Park in Federal Way in its portfolio.