Portland, OR

Crash critically injures pedestrian in Overlook neighborhood

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood Friday morning.

The collision happened shortly near the intersection of North Ensign Street and North Basin Avenue shortly before 9:45 a.m.

Following officers’ arrival, Portland police said the pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The involved driver reportedly stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

The crash was so significant that the Portland Police Bureau said its Major Crash Team is handling the investigation.

The Oregonian

Man fatally shot in downtown Portland identified

Police have identified the victim of Friday’s downtown Portland shooting as 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar. Dunbar was killed near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street Friday. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

