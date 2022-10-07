Read full article on original website
“50 Mohican Reminders” installation in Williamstown acknowledges ongoing role of Indigenous people in Berkshire County
Williamstown, Massachusetts is acknowledging this Indigenous Peoples Day with the opening of a new public art project: “50 Mohican Reminders: Going Beyond Land Acknowledgments.”. It’s a collaborative effort from community members, Williams College, and the Stockbridge-Munsee Community to draw attention to the occupation of the tribe’s ancestral homelands in...
10/11/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, and The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller.
2022 Adirondack Film Festival
For the seventh year, Adirondack Theatre Festival (ATF) will produce the Adirondack Film Festival-- again in the hybrid model which was highly popular last year. This year’s screenings will take place at the Charles R. Wood Theater and Crandall Library in downtown Glens Falls. The Queensbury Hotel will host an opening night reception on Thursday, October 13. The festival will open with an evening of music videos capped by "Blondie: Vivir en la Habana," a short documentary about a path-breaking concert in Cuba by iconic new wave band Blondie, and a Q&A with director Rob Roth.
Schenectady celebrates reopening of Francis Avenue Bridge over I-890
The City of Schenectady has officially reopened the Francis Avenue Bridge over Interstate 890. Also known as the Cotton Hollow Bridge, the span connecting the Mont Pleasant and Hamilton Hill neighborhoods had been closed for construction since March, according to Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy. "It was closed for roughly six...
Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 10/11/22
Car and truck repair guru Gordon Fricke returns to help you with your automotive problems. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts. A 30+ year veteran of the auto repair industry, Gordon Fricke is the owner and operator of Barber and Fricke Automotive, an independent repair, auto body, towing and used car facility in Hoosick Falls, New York.
United University Professions kicks off statewide campaign calling for more funding for SUNY system
The nation’s largest higher education union is kicking off a campaign calling for more funding for the State University of New York system, including three Capital Region campuses facing projected multi-million dollar deficits. Capital Region local officials joined United University Professions President Fred Kowal at the University at Albany...
Republicans in Albany, Schenectady hope to revive moribund local parties
In recent years the Republican Party has been hard pressed to make a dent in the cities of Albany and Schenectady. Now, officials are hoping new chairs can revitalize the local GOP. A New York State Assembly candidate who unsuccessfully challenged Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan in a three-way race last...
Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, common council president discuss public safety after latest shootings
Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and 10th Ward Common Councilor Owusu Anane seen along Madison Avenue on Bike To Work Day in May 2019. As concerns about public safety rise throughout Albany's Pine Hills Neighborhood, the Common Council and Police Chief Eric Hawkins are responding to public outcry. Another Pine...
