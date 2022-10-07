ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New poll shows how Californians really feel about electric car mandate, Diablo Canyon extension

By Jenavieve Hatch
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xaJ4X_0iQMejsI00

A majority of Californians support the recently enacted all-electric car mandate, according to a poll released Friday by the Berkeley Institute of Government Studies .

It shows 55% of California voters support the mandate, which was approved by the California Air Resources Board on Aug. 25, nearly two years after Gavin Newsom’s executive order. It also shows a small increase in support since the Board’s approval -- the Public Policy Institute of California published a report in July that showed 49% of voters supported it at the time.

The order requires 35% of new cars sold in the state be electric vehicles by 2026, and 100% by 2035.

Four in ten voters are opposed to the mandate, and the poll also shows a strong partisan divide: 77% of Democrats support it while 81% of Republicans are opposed.

About a week after the California Air Resources Board approved the order, the entire state of California experienced an unprecedented heat wave that put unprecedented strain on its electricity grid . The state asked owners of electric vehicles to limit the time they spent charging their cars, giving Republicans across the state an opening to criticize the order. But experts say electric vehicle charging won’t be a burden on the grid.

“The findings show how everyday issues, such as what type of car to drive, can become highly partisan in our contemporary, politically polarized reality,” said IGS C-Director G. Cristina Mora.

The poll also shows that a wide swath of California voters supports extending the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. Among voters overall, extending the plant past its initial 2025 closure date is favored three to one, or 56% to 19%. A quarter of voters were undecided or didn’t have an opinion. The Legislature approved the plan last month in the final hours of the session.

Data also shows that Republicans and Democrats alike support the Diablo Canyon decisions, though it’s favored slightly more by conservatives.

The online poll was administered in both English and Spanish at the end of September. A total of 8,725 California registered voters participated. It was partially funded by The Los Angeles Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEwVT_0iQMejsI00
Steam is released from reactor No. 1 at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant at Avila Beach in a May 2000 file image. Steve Osman/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Comments / 390

0 F Given
4d ago

He said by 2035 then a week later told every to shut off power after 4pm to save the electricity grid while wearing a sweater during the ‘heatwave’ LOL don’t y’all see this BS yet?

Reply(29)
282
Phillip Vivas
4d ago

I don't know who the 55% of the California voters that agree with newsome's mandate in switching to all electric vehicles by the year 2035. I don't really care cause I probably will not see that day, thank God!! newsome is a power hungry SOB that will use his power like a dictator! And those who voted for him will regret it very soon!!

Reply(15)
195
Wayne Cloward
4d ago

Nothing to worry about. This was promised for votes, once it has to be implemented the stooges in control will have to backpeddle because there is no way Californias electric grid can sustain these mandates.

Reply(8)
154
Related
KTVU FOX 2

California governor's race shaping up to be 'non-event'

The midterm elections are four weeks away, but the race that's usually a big draw does not appear likely to motivate many voters this year. The contest for California governor between incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican challenger Brian Dahle looks like a "non-event," according to political expert Steve Swatt.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

CA Sen. Shannon Grove Schools Gov. Newsom on Democrats’ High Gas/Oil Costs

While California Governor Gavin Newsom is warning he may call a Special Session of the Legislature to impose additional tax increases on oil companies, it is surprising he professes no idea how gas prices in California are so much higher than other states. Gov. Newsom has the temerity to ask why, and is making grotesque accusations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avila Beach, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Cars
sonomacountygazette.com

An open letter To Governor Gavin Newsom re: Sonoma Developmental Center

This letter concerns the final decisions to be made regarding the future of the property at the Sonoma Valley Developmental Center. For nearly four years the citizens and residents of Sonoma Valley have attended meetings, written letters to legislators and the press, and participated in public forums asking that the State minimalize development on the property.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Proposition 29: What it means for Californians

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Proposition 29, one of the many propositions on the November ballot, would bring about multiple changes to dialysis clinics throughout the state, but how would this affect patients, clinics, and Californians in general? Dialysis treatments are for people who suffer from some kind of kidney failure. The kidneys are responsible for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

What San Diego says about California

“It’s hard for any legislator to admit that a policy they championed, and put a lot of money behind, is going to make things worse.” That comment, from San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, came during a Saturday panel on child care at Politifest, an annual series of debates and discussions hosted by the nonprofit […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
CarBuzz.com

Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California

Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#New Cars#Legislature#Californians#Democrats#Republicans#Igs C
Consulting-Specifying Engineer

Driving future change: California Air Resources Board’s Southern California Headquarters raises the bar for all-electric building design

Interdisciplinary collaboration. Next-generation innovation. The culmination of collaborative innovation, the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) new Southern California Headquarters – Mary D. Nichols Campus establishes one of the most advanced vehicle emissions testing and research facilities in the world, as well as the largest zero net energy (ZNE) structure of its kind across the United States — setting a new standard for sustainable, human-centric design that drives future change and advances the planet towards decarbonization.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

38K+
Followers
729
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy