Former U.S. Serviceman Reported Missing in Inglewood Found
A former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Mickel Newton had last been seen on Sept. 21, leaving his residence in a 2005 white Chrysler PT Cruiser, and authorities sought the public’s help to fine him. On Tuesday, the Inglewood Police Department...
Man Fatally Wounded in LAPD Shooting in Wilmington
A man who reportedly exchanged gunfire with Los Angeles police officers in Wilmington Tuesday was fatally shot. The shooting was reported about 3:30 a.m. near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “As the...
Felon Charged with Shooting Moreno Valley Man
A convicted felon accused of shooting a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with the firearm...
Man Acquitted of Murdering Pomona SWAT Officer
A man was acquitted of second-degree murder Tuesday for the shooting of a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at the San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived nearly eight years ago, but jurors deadlocked on two other charges against him. It...
Man Charged with Murder for Disappearance, Death of San Jacinto Woman
A felon accused of killing a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman whose remains have yet to be found was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder. Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez. McIntire,...
Fatal Palm Springs Crash Suspect Released From Hospital, Surrenders To Police
A DUI suspect with a prior conviction is in custody Monday for involvement in a fatal Palm Springs crash that kept him hospitalized for the past two months. Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los Angeles, who has a prior DUI conviction, was accused of murder, and various felony and misdemeanor DUI related violations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
Suspect Arrested In Assault, Robbery At Culver City Homeless Encampment
A 35-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man at a homeless encampment in Culver City. Officers were called to a Shell Gas Station at 3801 Sepulveda Blvd., near Tellefson Park, at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man with a wound to the head, according to the Culver City Police Department.
Veteran LA County DA Seeks Depositions of Gascón, Chief of Staff
A veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George GascÃ³n, should be denied depositions of GascÃ³n and his chief of staff, lawyers for the county argue in new court papers.
Three Stabbed During Gang Fight in Palmdale
A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
LA County’s COVID Hospitalizations Stay Below 500
Los Angeles County reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 infections over a four-day period that ended Tuesday, along with 32 additional virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 1,274 new cases Saturday, 792 Sunday, 548 Monday and 462 Tuesday. The county no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends.
Felon Charged in Road Rage Attack on 91 Freeway
A felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation. Along with the gun assault count, Campos was charged...
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
Blaze in MoVal Building Burns Man, Prompts Evacuation
A fire that erupted Monday in an apartment building on the eastern edge of March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley burned a man but did not cause significant damage to the structure. The blaze was reported shortly before 5 p.m. in the 15200 block of Sixth Street, near N...
Woman in Lexus Sought After Fatal Hit-and-Run Attack in Griffith Park
The search is continuing Sunday for the driver who struck and killed a man in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles, possibly during an argument. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Officer J. Chaves.
Documentary Production Firms Seeks LASD Records on Kobe Bryant Crash
A documentary production company is taking legal action against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Among other issues, Real World Media LLC does investigative...
Second Man Found Dead in South Gate
A man was found dead Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate about a half-mile from the scene of another death investigation, and sheriff’s detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation. Authorities were called at around 1:05 p.m. to the 2700 block of Missouri...
Authorities Investigating After Man Found Dead in South Gate
A man was killed Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate and sheriff’s detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Girl, 9, Missing From Lancaster Found
A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of Fifth Street East, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday morning, the...
Average LA County Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since at Least 2020
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since at least February 2020 Tuesday, dropping 4.3 cents to $6.358, its sixth consecutive decrease after rising to a record. The average price has dropped 13.6 cents over the past six days,...
Nury Martinez Faces Calls to Resign for Racist Comments About Mike Bonin’s Son
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez is facing calls to resign, including from protesters outside her Sun Valley home Sunday, over racist slurs she directed at colleague Mike Bonin’s 2-year-old son during a conversation in October 2021. Martinez and Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n made racially charged remarks during...
