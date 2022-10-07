Read full article on original website
Arrangements released for Sedgwick Co. deputy killed in crash near Maize
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released funeral arrangements for Deputy Sidnee Carter. The 22-year-old died in a crash near Maize last Friday night when a vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign at 135th St. West (at the intersection of 29th St. North) and struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle on the driver’s side.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in SUV, pickup crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash on Monday in Sedgwick County have identified the victim as 57-year-old David Carden of Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 7a.m., a 2012 Chevy Silverado driven by Carden was westbound on 55th Street West at Kansas Highway 15.
Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfuctions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 16-year-old driver of a 1992 Chevy pickup suffered minor injuries after the truck she was driving malfunctioned. The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the teen was driving east on Zoo Blvd. at the ramp to northbound I-235. When she turned right...
Man pleads guilty in deaths of Kansas teen and her boyfriend
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting deaths of a teenage Wichita couple whose bodies were found three days apart. Dontenzie Kelly, 24, is scheduled to be sentenced next month after admitting to two counts of second-degree murder in the killings of 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and 17-year-old Michael Beasley.
Wichita Police: No one injured after recruit accidentally fires gun during training
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said there were no injuries, but it is investigating a situation from last week at the Wichita Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Center in which a recruit accidentally fired a gun. In the incident, reported about 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
Police: Kan. man suffered medical emergency before fatal crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal motorcycle accident have identified the victim as 62-year-old Clay Worley of Wichita. Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to an injury accident in the 5800 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers arrived,...
Friend remembers Sedgwick Co. deputy's killed in crash
Investigators have confirmed for the death of one man, but they say it's possible that others may have died in the fire near Murdock and Broadway. Maize tops Derby in a game of the year candidate, 52-51. Kansas State commit Avery Johnson had maybe the best performance of his senior season, netting over 500 all purpose yards and seven touchdowns.
‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home
The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.
Wichita man pleads guilty to murder for deaths of 2 teenagers
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 24-year-old Dontenzie Kelly of Wichita has pled guilty to two counts of 2nd-degree murder for the deaths of two Wichita teenagers in February of 2022. At the time, Wichita police said that an 18-year-old was found dead three days after her boyfriend's body was discovered outside an abandoned church.
Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city's third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police said in a release that the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a...
Cedric Lofton’s brother wants accountability from Wichita police and Sedgwick County
One year ago, 17-year-old Cedric Lofton died after being held down for over 30 minutes by four workers in a juvenile detention intake facility. That wasn’t what was supposed to happen. His foster father had called 911 seeking help for Cedric, who was in a mental health crisis, expecting Cedric would be taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. But after an altercation with Wichita police, Lofton was taken instead to Sedgwick County’s Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC).
Person killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash
One person died in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita just before noon Monday.
Teen driver hospitalized after thrown from truck when door opens on interstate
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen driver was taken to the hospital after she was thrown from her pickup when the door latch malfunctioned and opened as she attempted to get on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency...
Man wanted on nationwide warrant gave Kan. deputy fake name
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a traffic stop arrest. Just after 11:30p.m. Oct. 6, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the scope of the stop, it was believed the driver was providing false information about his identity.
Investigators: Search reveals no additional deaths after fire near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Flames shot into the sky late Saturday night with two homes on fire near downtown Wichita. Fire officials confirmed one person died following a search through debris. That search continued Monday in the 800 block of North Market. There was a concern the search would uncover...
Deputy Carter remembered by family and friends
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office mourns the loss of a deputy in a car accident Friday night, they're not alone. Friends and family are grieving, too, and they want the world to know about the Deputy Sidnee Carter they knew. The world met Sidnee Carter...
Abandoned homes cleared following fatal weekend Wichita fire
An unidentified man died in a double house fire near Murdock and Market over the weekend. According to the Wichita Fire Department, homeless people were likely inside the structures.
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
Deputy killed in crash in Sedgwick County
The Sedgwick County Sheriff confirms a deputy has died and another person is in critical condition following a crash in northwest Sedgwick County on Friday night.
Comments / 5