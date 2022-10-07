ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[VIDEO] 7 Secrets Every New York City Tourist Needs To Know!

Today we'll share 7 Secrets Every New York City Tourist Needs To Know!. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong with this post? Let us know!
PIX11

Dinosaurs in Darkness: ‘It’s pretty scary!’

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Boo at the Zoo is a fall tradition at the Bronx Zoo with pumpkin carving, costumed stilt walkers, magic and mind readers and live vultures, but it just got a whole lot scarier with “Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching.” It’s the first nighttime immersive Halloween experience at the Bronx zoo. The […]
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC Launches Weed Delivery App in Brooklyn

In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around from city officials, and watching all the other weed trucks flood the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Uncle Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
matadornetwork.com

How To Take the Perfect Magic Mushroom Day Trip From New York City

While studies have shown that humans have eaten psilocybin throughout our evolution, magic mushrooms are having a moment as of late. Within the last couple of years, progressive cities like Santa Cruz, Ann Arbor, and Denver, as well as the state of Oregon, have decriminalized “the flesh of the gods,” and mushrooms might soon enjoy the kind of cultural and legal acceptance that cannabis has gained in the last decade. Such legalization could offer relief to thousands: Research from John Hopkins and the National Institute of Health indicates that mushrooms can ameliorate PTSD, OCD, severe depression, and other mental illnesses.
Vox

New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.

New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
retailleader.com

Hermès Opens Massive New York City Flagship

The luxury goods retailer Hermès Paris opened a new flagship store in New York City. The space is more than 20,000 square feet and is on the same block as its old store. The location combines three existing buildings and was designed by Denis Montel of the French architecture agency RDAI.
Thrillist

Tour the Magical Casita from 'Encanto' at This Immersive NYC Experience

Right among its tall concrete buildings, New York City will soon feature a rainforest—or at least, a recreation of it. In a partnership between CAMP, the family experience company, and Disney, a new immersive experience based on the beloved Disney animation movie Encanto is coming to NYC for a limited time. Starting on Saturday, October 8, guests will be greeted into the movie's magical "Casita," where they'll be able to tour the property and peek inside the characters' iconic rooms.
The Infatuation

Where To Go When You Don’t Want To Make A Big Deal About Your Birthday, But You Actually Kinda Do

Last year, one of your friends asked you to go to Tulum for their birthday, and now it's your goal to never be like this friend. Still, a part of wants to have a big, fun birthday. Whether you want to drink a few cocktails out of fishbowls or celebrate with a bunch of your friends at a restaurant that actually serves good food, here's where to go. Below are some special-but-not-stuffy places that are great for groups, and they're all significantly cheaper than a flight to Mexico.
George J. Ziogas

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
PIX11

New Netflix thriller ‘The Watcher’ based on true story of New Jersey home

WESTFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) — “The Watcher,” a brand-new thriller series on Netflix, is based on a horrifying true tale. The story centers on a family that bought a house in Westfield, New Jersey. They soon began receiving threatening messages from someone who claimed to be watching the house while it was being renovated. PIX11’s John […]
CBS New York

Sylvan Terrace is a unique and treasured part of New York City

NEW YORK - A little known street in Upper Manhattan is a unique and treasured part of the city's history. Sylvan Terrace is where you'll find 20 carriage houses built in the 1800s, and it has created quite the buzz on Instagram. Visitors post their pictures of the homes that line the cobblestone street. Sylvan Terrace is located between 160th and 162nd Streets between Edgecombe and St. Nicholas Avenues in Washington Heights. Take a look inside one of the homes there in the videos above. 
The Staten Island Advance

History under attack: 300-year-old Staten Island house vandalized with racial slurs, obscene images

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Shocking acts of graffiti and other vandalism have damaged the more than 300-year-old historic Olmsted-Beil House in Eltingville. During recent episodes of criminal mischief, the Friends of Olmsted-Beil House (FOBH) said vandals shattered windows, wrote racial slurs, including the “N” word misspelled, and drew obscene images at various locations in the park. Informational signs, a brochure holder and boards used to cover windows and doors were among the surfaces defaced by graffiti. Smiley faces were painted in neon pink on brickwork.
constructiondive.com

NYC office market faces ‘real estate apocalypse’

Office valuations in New York City are forecasted to decline by as much as 39% by 2029 due to remote work trends, according to a recent report from professors at the NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia University Business School. That plunge represents a $453 billion valuation drop for...
purewow.com

True or False: Should I Wash My Hair Before Dying It?￼

Should you wash your hair right before your color appointment? You may have heard conflicting things over the years. Some stylists say they’d never dye unwashed hair because it can prevent the color from taking, while others recommend leaving some oil on your scalp to ease any dryness or discomfort that can be caused by the dye. Both things are true, so it boils down to what you’re getting done. Allow us to explain.
