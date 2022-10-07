ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

'Ghost Bike' Ceremony, Memorial Group Ride Scheduled For Oxon Hill Grad Killed While Bicycling

A 'Ghost Bike' ceremony has been announced to be held in memory of a devoted bicyclist who tragically lost his life while riding his bike on Indian Head Highway in September.

Kaleab Yehenew was struck by a car on Thursday, Sept. 1, and fought for his life for several days before tragically succumbing to his injuries on Sunday, Sept. 4, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The devoted family man "dedicated his life to his family and friends", and "always spread the word of God at every opportunity he had", according to loved ones.

A Ghost Bike Ceremony will be held in memory of Kaleab Yehenew

Diane Harris

His family and loved ones were unprepared for the devastatingly sudden loss of Yehenew, with community support raising over $20,000 for funeral costs for the Oxon Hill High School and Morgan State University graduate.

The memorial group ride ceremony will be hosted on Sunday, Oct, 16, beginning at 12:30 p.m., where gatherers will ride 2.5 miles to the intersection of Fort Washington Road and Indian Head Highway.

The Ghost Bike ceremony will follow at the intersection beginning at 1 p.m., where a white bicycle will be placed near the site of the collision to remember Yehenew.

