ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

EPA moves to address pollution from leaded fuel in small airplanes

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken a major step to curb the largest remaining source of airborne lead pollution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTFE5_0iQMeLsy00
The proposed endangerment finding is considered a first step in using EPA's authority under the Clean Air Act to address this source of lead pollution. Photo by Zorandim/Shutterstock

The agency has proposed a so-called endangerment finding that aircraft that use leaded fuel cause or contribute to pollution that could harm public health and welfare.

A majority of aircraft that use leaded fuel are smaller piston-engine aircraft that carry two to 10 passengers. Commercial jet aircraft don't use leaded fuel.

The proposed endangerment finding is considered a first step in using EPA's authority under the Clean Air Act to address this source of lead pollution.

"When it comes to our children the science is clear, exposure to lead can cause irreversible and lifelong health effects," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in an agency news release.

"Aircraft that use leaded fuel are the dominant source of lead emissions to air in the country," he said. "Today's proposal is an important step forward as we work to reduce lead exposure and protect children's health."

The next step is seeking public notice and comment on the proposed endangerment finding. The EPA will then review those comments and issue a final finding in 2023.

The agency is not proposing aircraft engine lead emission standards with this action, but it could propose regulatory standards later.

Levels of airborne lead in the United States have declined 99% since 1980.

The EPA action is the latest in a series of moves by the U.S. federal government to curb lead pollution. The Biden Administration has moved toward safe replacement of leaded aviation gas. Earlier this year, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) joined with aviation and energy industries in announcing an initiative to transition piston-engine aircraft to unleaded fuel.

The FAA has approved the safe use of an unleaded fuel that can be used in many piston-engine aircraft as well as other fuels for specific aircraft.

Besides jet fuel, lead exposure can come from several sources, including leaded paint, tainted soil and industrial emissions from battery recycling or metals processing.

No safe blood lead level has been identified for children, who can suffer irreversible health effects from lead exposure. Low levels can affect IQ, ability to pay attention and academic achievement. Adults can experience heart problems, increased blood pressure, decreased kidney function and reproductive issues from lead exposure.

More information

The World Health Organization has more on lead poisoning .

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 37

mr.jim
4d ago

I’m 75 years old and in the 50s ,60s,70s and 80s we saw private airplanes daily from a busy local airport and especially many float planes along with many local pilots . Today it is a rarity to see one airplane flying over in weeks and sometimes months . This is typical of government to try to solve a problem by going after a dead horse. Going after private aviation to solve so-called climate change is like trying to save the titanic with a box of bandaids.

Reply(9)
16
Billie Herrod
3d ago

They need to start with private jets of non essential people who fly constantly. This includes the climate czar who is flying around making personal deals with Countries.

Reply
6
Notsosorry
3d ago

I’m sure their are way bigger producers of pollution than small airplanes. Let’s go after yachts, cruise ships, jets. Mansions...the list goes on.

Reply(4)
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Lead Poisoning#Aircraft#Zorandim Shutterstock
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
FAA
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
Money

Gas Prices Could Fall Back Below $3 by Late October

Gas prices could soon fall back below $3 a gallon in your neck of the woods — if they haven't already. Prices for regular gasoline are now below $3 at one in 10 gas stations around the country, according to a report by GasBuddy, an app that tracks real-time fuel prices. And forecasts indicate the nationwide average could reach $2.99 or lower this fall.
TRAFFIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
461K+
Followers
65K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy