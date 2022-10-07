Read full article on original website
Atlanta Falcons: Ref Jerome Boger has comical explanation for awful call
It is pretty safe to say that Atlanta Falcons fans, and the rest of the NFL for that matter, are up in arms about the horrendous roughing the passer penalty against Grady Jarrett in week five, all thanks to Jerome Boger. The penalty came at the most crucial spot in...
RUMOR: Should the Patriots still trade for former No.2 overall draft pick?
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick is dealing with a QB situation at the moment. Patriots starting QB Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain three weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens. However, in the last two weeks the rookie QB Bailey Zappe has looked exceptional. He managed to help...
Former Patriots quarterback has strong words for Matt Patricia
Since his return to New England earlier this year, Matt Patricia has endured a lot of criticism. After being fired from his head coaching position in Detroit, many questioned Bill Belichick’s decision to bring his former defensive coordinator back on the staff. The concerns heightened shortly thereafter when Patricia presumably took over offensive play-calling duties after Josh McDaniels’ departure.
Are the Rams still laughing over Patriots draft pick?
Even the most diehard Patriots fans who scour the internet for every mock draft they can find were a little shocked when the team took guard Cole Strange with their first-round pick in April’s draft. Seems like they weren’t the only ones as the selection came under even more scrutiny when video emerged with the reactions of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead to the pick. It’s one thing for average fans to be shocked, but to have the reigning Super Bowl champs laughing at the pick? Yikes. However, through the first five weeks of the season, the Rams definitely shouldn’t be laughing at the pick anymore.
Troy Aikman under fire for controversial comment about Chris Jones roughing the passer call
Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman is one of the more recognizable broadcast voices in sports, which is why he’s held to a high standard. Some football fans aren’t happy with his comment about Chris Jones’ roughing the passer call. Aikman, when showing his frustration for the league’s...
Brett Favre defends his innocence in wake up welfare fraud scandal
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre was recently caught in the middle of a welfare fraud scandal, and he’s broken his silence to defend his innocence. Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been under scrutiny as the center of a welfare fraud scandal that used $1.1 million of welfare money toward the construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Mississippi.
Philadelphia Eagles could benefit from a potential Panthers fire sale
Don’t think for a second that the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t watching the Panthers’ struggles. Sometimes, we wonder why the other NFL general managers keep answering the phone when Howie Roseman calls them. Make no mistake about it, we’re glad that they do. We’re happy that the Philadelphia Eagles‘ vice president/general manager maintains a great working and professional relationship with his peers. That’s often helped Philly a lot, but gosh, it feels like he takes advantage of everybody sometimes.
Joel Bitonio tops all offensive Cleveland Browns players for PFF’s grades vs. Chargers
Joel Bitonio tops all of the offensive players for the Cleveland Browns in PFF’s grades for Week 5. The Cleveland Browns have once again fallen victim to head coach Kevin Stefanski’s hubris. The Browns pooched a potential win with field mismanagement and play-calling, giving the Los Angeles Chargers a win after a pretty decent back-and-forth outing.
