Thailand to Drop COVID Requirements for Travelers in October
Starting October 1, travelers won't need to prove vaccination status or take a pre-departure COVID test to enter Thailand.
Japan to Begin Allowing Independent Travelers to Enter
Pre-departure tests will no longer be required for boosted travelers entering Japan—and the government is considering changing the requirement to travel with a tour.
10 Best Places to Travel in December
From exploring Christmas lights in Colombia to the delicious foods of Tasmania, here are 10 of the best places to travel in December 2022.
Canada to Drop Vaccine and ArriveCan App Requirement
Masks will also no longer be required on planes and trains. The new rules go into effect on October 1.
Hong Kong Drops Hotel Quarantine in Favor of Looser COVID Rules
Effective September 25th, travelers to Hong Kong can quarantine at home for three days instead of a hotel and provide a negative antigen, instead of PCR, COVID test.
The Side of Monaco Most Travelers Don't See
In Monaco, one traveler goes beyond the casino-and-Porsche clichés and explores a rich multilingual culture, the Monégasque.
7 Best Hotels in Iceland to Book Right Now
Deplar Farm, the Bubble Hotel, and the Ion Adventure Hotel are some of the best hotels in Iceland to book on your next trip.
Enjoy an Eye-Popping Journey Aboard the Glacier Express
As an AFAR travel expert discovered, a magnificent, best-in-class journey awaits on this legendary train. Here are his tips for doing it right.
Cruise Ship Wi-Fi: How Reliable and Expensive Is It, Really?
Tips for how to stay connected to Wi-Fi while on a cruise ship, which cruise lines have good Wi-Fi, and how much you can expect to pay.
Virgin Atlantic to Join SkyTeam—What Travelers Need to Know
The U.K.-based Virgin Atlantic is the first new member to join the SkyTeam alliance—which includes Delta, Air France, and KLM—in eight years.
Cheetahs Return to India's National Parks for First Time in 70 Years
Cheetahs from Namibia have been relocated to India, where the population died out seven decades ago. They'll be released into India's national parks.
Delta Is Adding These New Europe Routes in 2023
Delta is launching (or relaunching) routes to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Switzerland in the summer of 2023.
Why You Should Visit the Jungfrau Region of Switzerland
Discover what it’s like basking in the beauty of the Jungfrau Region and Interlaken, according to one AFAR traveler.
On Kangaroo Island, a Story of Regeneration
In 2020, bushfires burned more than half of Australia’s natural wonder. Thankfully, the flora and fauna have begun to return—as have the visitors.
