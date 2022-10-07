ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth

A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
BRISTOL, RI
Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Home | Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
FALL RIVER, MA
Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
Rhode Island couple save babies from fire while on Spain honeymoon

BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island couple on their honeymoon jumped into action in Spain to save over a dozen babies from a burning building. The Bristol pair, David Squillante and Doran Smith, noticed a group of women panicking, then saw flames coming from the doorway of a building. Squillante said he immediately ran into the building, without realizing it was a nursery.
BRISTOL, RI
Atlantis Rising: South County Silica Sculpting Spectacle

This weekend at Misquamicut State Beach, ten sculptors from around the world came to Westerly to produce and display their creations in the Atlantis Rising International Sand Sculpture Competition presented by the South County Tourism Council. Many of the designs reflected an aquatic theme, while other artists decided to follow...
WESTERLY, RI
Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location

UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place due to their physical needs. The agencies who serve the homeless or unhoused have unique “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing, or with bunk bed type sleeping. At this time there are no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often we’ve been told.
CRANSTON, RI
Fit for Life: I Got Kicked in the Teeth Last Week

Last week was a losing week for me. It seemed like every time I turned around, someone was handing me a shit sandwich or dumping some sort of problem in my lap for me to solve. Let me give you some examples. First, I loaded up my dirt bike to...
TIVERTON, RI
Restored French Normandy Style Rhode Island Seaside Estate

A historic seaside property in Middletown, Rhode Island has been extensively restored. The original 1930’s design, inspired by French Normandy country houses, was preserved and expanded to include additional wings while integrating seamlessly with the original structure. Mark P. Finlay Architects and builder Kirby Perkins Construction collaborated on the...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Scituate Art Festival returns for its 56th year

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Autumn festivals returned to the Ocean State this weekend, including the Scituate Art Festival.  The festival, now in its 56th year, takes place every year during the long Columbus Day weekend. This year’s event is taking place at Village Green, on Route 116, in North Scituate and features a wide variety […]
SCITUATE, RI
Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
FALL RIVER, MA
DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

