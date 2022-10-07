Read full article on original website
Related
GoLocalProv
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
WCVB
Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Home | Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
ABC6.com
‘I think it’s kinda dumb’: URI students react to 4 arrests made over weekend at large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — University of Rhode Island students reacted Monday to the four arrests made over the weekend at a large house party with about 400 students. “Personally I think it’s kinda dumb. Kids need to have fun and it’s going to happen,” Owen Hackett said.
nrinow.news
Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Rhode Island couple save babies from fire while on Spain honeymoon
BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island couple on their honeymoon jumped into action in Spain to save over a dozen babies from a burning building. The Bristol pair, David Squillante and Doran Smith, noticed a group of women panicking, then saw flames coming from the doorway of a building. Squillante said he immediately ran into the building, without realizing it was a nursery.
Westport Pharmacist’s Passion Is Restoring Gravestones
If it's true that the greatness of a community can be judged by the way its dead are treated, then Westport can be grateful to a group of volunteers who've cleaned and restored 500 headstones since 2019. Todd Baptista, pharmacist by day, is also known as host and promoter of...
whatsupnewp.com
Atlantis Rising: South County Silica Sculpting Spectacle
This weekend at Misquamicut State Beach, ten sculptors from around the world came to Westerly to produce and display their creations in the Atlantis Rising International Sand Sculpture Competition presented by the South County Tourism Council. Many of the designs reflected an aquatic theme, while other artists decided to follow...
GoLocalProv
A “Nashville-Inspired” Bar and Restaurant is Coming to a Well-Known Providence Location
A “Nashville-inspired” bar and restaurant is coming to a well-known downtown Providence location. “Moonshine Alley” has announced it is opening this fall — at 52 Pine Street. The historic building was previously home to Hanley’s Ale House and McFadden's. According to the website, Moonshine Alley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rinewstoday.com
Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location
UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place due to their physical needs. The agencies who serve the homeless or unhoused have unique “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing, or with bunk bed type sleeping. At this time there are no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often we’ve been told.
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!
(Photo by Wilson Vitorino) (MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA) The Middleboro Tourism Committee has announced the exciting news that a community favorite event will be returning! The 9th Annual Crantoberfest will take place on Saturday, October 15th and you're invited!
GoLocalProv
Fit for Life: I Got Kicked in the Teeth Last Week
Last week was a losing week for me. It seemed like every time I turned around, someone was handing me a shit sandwich or dumping some sort of problem in my lap for me to solve. Let me give you some examples. First, I loaded up my dirt bike to...
Students mourn the loss of Johnson & Wales classmate killed by coach bus
CMPD says they've charged the bus driver, 35-year-old Dominique Massey, with Failure to Yield the Right of Way and Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
idesignarch.com
Restored French Normandy Style Rhode Island Seaside Estate
A historic seaside property in Middletown, Rhode Island has been extensively restored. The original 1930’s design, inspired by French Normandy country houses, was preserved and expanded to include additional wings while integrating seamlessly with the original structure. Mark P. Finlay Architects and builder Kirby Perkins Construction collaborated on the...
Scituate Art Festival returns for its 56th year
SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Autumn festivals returned to the Ocean State this weekend, including the Scituate Art Festival. The festival, now in its 56th year, takes place every year during the long Columbus Day weekend. This year’s event is taking place at Village Green, on Route 116, in North Scituate and features a wide variety […]
78-year-old man hit by car, seriously injured in Taunton
An investigation is underway after a 78-year-old Taunton man was hit by a car Monday evening.
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – Dream at the Providence Animal Control Center
Dream, dream, dream dreaammmmmm……….. That’s me! I am so happy that my person called to get me help. I had a sad past and a brief experience as a mom cat and I will leave it at that. Thankfully, I am spayed now and all my...
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar
A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Turnto10.com
Newport police seeking two men allegedly involved in assault at Waites Wharf
(WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is seeking two men allegedly involved in an assault at Waites Wharf. Police say the alleged assault took place in the early hours of Oct. 2, 2022. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bradford Coyle at 401-845-5755.
ABC6.com
4 arrested after ‘large party’ bust near the University of Rhode Island
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Four men were arrested after a party bust near the University of Rhode Island over the weekend. South Kingstown police responded at about 6:30 p.m. to Kingstown Road for “a large party with excessive noise.”. Upon arrival, officers saw 350 to 400 people...
Comments / 0