Mass of the Christian Burial for Thomas Lowell Daniel, age 72, of Carroll, IA will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. Burial will be in the Holy Family Cemetery near Lidderdale. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll on Wednesday from 5 – 7 P.M. where there will be a Christian Wake Service held at 7 P.M. The casket will be moved to Holy Spirit Church at 9:30 A.M. on Thursday where visitation will resume until 10:15 prior to the Mass. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhosue.com.

