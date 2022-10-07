Read full article on original website
HOIAC X-C meets sees Rams 2nd and 8th
The Greene County boys were second and the girls eighth at the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference Coed Cross-Country Meet on Monday east of State Center at the Lincoln Valley Golf Course. Nevada repeated as boys’ team champion with 26 points and the Cubs also won the girls’ crown with 44 points.
Tigers Cross Country to Run in Conference Meet
It’s a big day for ADM Tigers cross country, as both the boys and the girls teams will be racing in the Raccoon River Conference meet, with hopes of putting up high level performances against top tier teams and runners. The ADM girls finished 5th as a team from...
AC/GC Volleyball Results From CAM Tournament
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball won two games over the weekend in the CAM Tournament. The Lady Chargers defeated CAM in three sets along with beating Orient-Macksburg in two sets. AC/GC then lost to Fremont-Mills in three sets in pool play. Then lost to Riverside and Woodward-Granger in bracket play. Mersadez Richter was selected to the All-Tournament Team. She has been selected for the All-Tournament team in all three tournaments AC/GC has played. This is well-deserved as she takes the majority of the Chargers kill attempts and covers a lot of digs in the back row.
Rams run today in HOIAC X-C Meet
The Lincoln Valley Golf Course east of State Center is the site of the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference Coed Cross-Country meet hosted by West Marshall later this afternoon. The Rams and Trojans will be joined by Perry, PCM (Monroe), South Hamilton (Jewell), Roland-Story (Story City), Nevada, and Saydel (Des Moines).
Senior Night is Friday and Gretah Kersey is lone senior cheerleader for Rams
Greene County hosts Clarke (Osceola) on Friday night in Class 2A District 8 high school football at Linduska Field in Jefferson. It’s the last regular season game and its senior night for the Rams with introductions of senior football players, cross-country runners, and the one senior cheerleader, Gretah Kersey.
Heitland on PM Sports Page
Dallas Center – Grimes football coach Scott Heitland will be rejoining the Dallas County PM sports page tonight to talk about the program. Some of the things that will be talked about will be the win over Des Moines Hoover which included it being senior night, performances that stood out, and DCG finding a groove in the 2022 season. Also talked about is this weeks opponent in Lewis Central, who is the number 1 team in 4A and the game being the final home game of the season for the Mustangs.
Rockets can’t find the win column at CAM
Paton-Churdan played volleyball on Saturday at the CAM tournament in Anita. Coach Makayla Sparr’s Rockets went 0-3 in matches and 0-6 in games and are now 0-17 on the season. The Rockets fell 16-21, 14-21, to Ar-We-Va (Westside), then lost to Riverside (Oakland) 1-21, 6-21, and dropped a 9-21,...
Wildcats Show Dominance on Senior Night
Last Friday was a big win for the West Central Valley Wildcats, who celebrated their seniors on Senior Night. The Wildcats hosted the Nodaway Valley Wolverines, and got things started fast. On the second play of the game, senior running back Braiden Beane found his way to the end zone on a long run.
Marilyn Ann Stewart-Plack of Perry, IA
Memorial services are pending for Marilyn Ann Stewart-Plack, however memorials may be given to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and may be left at the Carris Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. She is survived by her daughter Kimberlee (Daniel) Schoenthal, 8 grandchildren, 13...
Marvin Herman Berns, 89, of Waukee
A funeral service for Marvin Herman Berns, 89, of Waukee will begin at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Adel. Burial will take place following a time of fellowship after the service at the Merle Hay Cemetery in Glidden, IA beginning at 1:30 P.M. A live stream of the service will be located on the funeral home website www.caldwellparrish.com. A visitation where family will greet friends will be held Saturday beginning at 9:00A.M. at the church. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Lake City Online condolences may be left at.
Thomas Lowell Daniel, age 72, of Carroll, IA
Mass of the Christian Burial for Thomas Lowell Daniel, age 72, of Carroll, IA will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. Burial will be in the Holy Family Cemetery near Lidderdale. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll on Wednesday from 5 – 7 P.M. where there will be a Christian Wake Service held at 7 P.M. The casket will be moved to Holy Spirit Church at 9:30 A.M. on Thursday where visitation will resume until 10:15 prior to the Mass. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhosue.com.
Richard Hoepker, 64, of Orient
Graveside Services for Richard Hoepker, 64, of Orient will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield, Iowa. Pastor Steven Broers will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Bernice Rohovit, 98, of Iowa City, IA; formerly of Jefferson, IA
Funeral services for Bernice Rohovit, 98, former Jefferson, IA resident, will be held at 10:30am Saturday October 15, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jefferson, IA. Interment will be in the Jefferson Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 5:00 – 7:00pm Friday October 14, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral...
Thomas Beazor, 54, of Jefferson,
An Elks Rest Service for Thomas Beazor, 54, of Jefferson, will be held at 5:00pm Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. Bill Berger will officiate. Following the Elks service, the family will greet friends until 7:00pm Sunday at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. Interment services will be 10:30am...
Cheryl Schroder, 74, of Lenox
Graveside Services for Cheryl Schroder, 74, of Lenox will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Fontanelle Cemetery in Fontanelle, Iowa. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family to be established at a later date. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Co-Ed Volleyball League Registration Deadline Tomorrow with Jefferson Parks and Rec
The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department has an adult sporting league starting soon. The Co-ed Volleyball League begins Sunday, October 16th with games to be played starting at 3pm at the Greene County Community Center. Teams are limited to ten players and there must be a gender balance. A minimum of four teams are needed for the league with a maximum of eight teams allowed.
Pattie Helms Goughnour, 90, of Jefferson
Funeral services for Pattie Helms Goughnour, 90, of Jefferson, will be held at 10:30am Friday October 14, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. Interment will be in the Jefferson Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Thursday October 13, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. She...
David J Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA
Funeral arrangements are pending for David J Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Glidden.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- ACG MS Warriors Deb Richter
We discuss multiple sclerosis with ACG MS Warriors President Deb Richter.ACG MS Warriors is a MS support group and awareness of programs available .It Tries to get more programs available to patients in the rural areas because not everyone can make it to the metro for these programs available. Podcast:...
PEO Chapter CZ Changes Main Fundraiser to “Dinner with a Purpose”
An adult sorority organization in Jefferson is changing its plans for its annual fundraiser. P.E.O. Chapter CZ is hosting “Dinner With a Purpose” at The Centennial on Saturday, October 22nd. Chapter CZ President Jean Van Gilder says they have hosted a salad luncheon for over 25 years as their main fundraiser for scholarships for women and other worthy projects, but they wanted to make a change to a public night out and dinner at the restaurant at 100 East State Street. The Centennial Chef Sara Ostrander is honored to host this new event.
