Indiana State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, to try new restaurants, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great for both a casual meal and celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country

Indiana is home to dozens of gorgeous lakes and swimming holes, however, it is important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in. The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is a popular state park known for its incredible recreational activities. The waters here attract many swimmers but the rates at which bodies are fished out of the lake are staggering. Keep reading to learn more.
INDIANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

VISIT INDIANA : TOP 7 AMAZING PLACES IN INDIANA

Indiana is a Midwest State that is often overlooked. One thing I know for sure is that Indiana is home many beautiful hikes. When you think of hiking, Indiana is the place to go. There are miles of hiking trails just waiting for you and the hiking boots. For web...
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]

The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Celebrating 150 years: Fishers evolves from ‘wild, wild west’ town to vibrant city

One hundred fifty years ago, Fishers was founded by farmer Salathiel Fisher, who divided his land into town lots along the railroad tracks that ran through town. At the time, Fishers was a sleepy blip on the state map, notable only for being a stop along the Peru & Indianapolis Railroad near the present-day intersection of 116th Street and the tracks.
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana ag firms testing unique ethanol use in semi-trucks

As the automotive industry focuses on the transition to electric vehicles, a coalition of four Indiana-based agricultural companies still sees value in internal combustion engines burning biofuels, but with a technological twist. Atlanta-based Beck’s Hybrids, Central Indiana Ethanol in Marion and Indianapolis-based cooperatives CountryMark and Co-Alliance are partnering with Illinois-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies on a pilot program to test a diesel engine not running on traditional diesel fuel. Beck’s is operating a one-of-a-kind semi-truck in Indiana that has been converted to operate on nearly 100% corn-based ethanol.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

IU professor found dead in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLFI.com

Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

Yields Variable Across Indiana with Some Wrapping Up Soybeans

Indiana soybean harvest is moving right along and ramped up corn harvest should be following. Early returns suggest yields will be varied, just as the quality of the crop was variable throughout the season. “In my complete professional experience, I’m seeing more variability in these yields than I can recollect...
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town

Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.
INDIANA STATE

