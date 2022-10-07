Read full article on original website
One•n•ten to host fundraiser for LGBTQ+ Phoenix-area youth for Nat’l Coming Out Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- October 11th marks National Coming Out Day!. One•n•ten is an organization in the valley supporting LGBTQ+ youth. Their vision statement says, “One•n•ten envisions a world where all LGBTQ youth and young adults are embraced for who they are, actively engaged in their communities, and empowered to lead.” On Wednesday night, Oct. 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Heard Museum, the organization is inviting the community to join in their second annual Coming Out Day celebration.
Fundraiser being held in Phoenix-area to benefit LGBTQ+ youth
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix Fest transforms Roosevelt Row
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Once a year, Indigenous Peoples’ Day showcases the strength and resilience as part of the nation’s First People. This year, a small festival is being held in downtown Phoenix, along Roosevelt Row, with a celebration of all the Indigenous nations. From 3 p.m. to...
Valley restaurants start closing on Sundays to give employees more time off
Phoenix churches being asked to step up, provide emergency shelters for homeless
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are a lot of people living on the street around downtown Phoenix. Brandon Gilmore is the senior pastor at the Central United Methodist Church. He says rising rent prices and inflation have led to a significant increase in Phoenix’s homeless population. “We’re seeing a lot of people on the verge of retirement, all of a sudden going into homelessness,” said Gilmore. “Losing homes and things through Covid, how Covid really affected people being on that margin.”
Find exceptional farm-to-table dining and more at Queen Creek Olive Mill
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Queen Creek Olive Mill is an Arizona agritourism destination where award-winning extra virgin olive oil meets farm-to-table dining in the American Southwest.
Blink-182 announces 2023 world tour coming to Phoenix; new single comes out Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The trio of punk-rock superstars known as Blink-182 are coming back to the Valley of the Sun next summer as part of a world tour that reunites with founding member Tom Delonge. It comes just days before the band is scheduled to release a comeback single,...
Chandler business gets voting literature addressed to strange names
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - John Schavina owns a Chandler auto repair shop that he’s operated for well over a decade. “We specialize in electrical and computer tune-ups. That kind of stuff,” Schavina said. Part of being a business owner means opening company mail which Schavina does every day. Recently, he said he received something in the mail that concerned him. It was nine separate cards from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, all with his company address but addressed to nine different names he didn’t recognize. “The card says go online, and it’s in Spanish as well. You click it and it’s done,” Schavina said.
Hamilton makes his season debut, weeks after kitchen accident
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Antonio Hamilton made his season debut on Sunday, just six weeks after severely burning his feet in a freak cooking accident. For the first time, the Cards’ cornerback is sharing what he went through. He entered the interview room on Monday without shoes or socks. He says he often goes barefoot these days because a month ago, he wasn’t sure if he’d ever be able to feel the ground with his feet again.
Scottsdale Fire Department using thermal tech to help fight fires
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Fire Department is using thermal camera technology to help fight fires. Every crew that responds to a fire is equipped with these cameras which allow them to quickly locate hot spots and the source of the flames, even when the building is full of smoke. These cameras can also help firefighters navigate burning buildings, find victims and pets in danger, and more.
Hundreds gather in Scottsdale to show support for Iranian women
Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail. The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.
Scottsdale fire crews using thermal cameras to better fight fires
Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
USPS looking to hire over 400 employees in metro Phoenix for the holidays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The United States Postal Service is looking for part-time, full-time, and seasonal employees to help “Deliver for America” during the upcoming holiday season. USPS says they are looking for 400 employees for the holidays and over 300 pre-career employees. USPS has immediate openings for:
Valley restaurant owner closes all 9 of his eateries on Sundays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a challenging two and a half years, one Valley restaurateur is making a big change to the way he operates his business, one that gives his employees more time at home but means less money coming in. “Closing on Sundays is going to sting, but...
City of Phoenix issues abortion resolution
Rain in the desert! Phoenix got more rain than Seattle since July
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Move over Seattle! According to the National Weather Service, Seattle got less rain between July and October than Arizona did!. National Weather Service Seattle released a graphic comparing the total precipitation numbers among different cities across the U.S. The city with the most rainfall totals was Juneau, Alaska, coming in at almost 30 inches! Phoenix marked almost 2 inches of rain, trumping Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles! The NWS Seattle posted a full analysis on their Twitter page.
Temps to climb in Arizona, but storm chances returning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A cool start to your Monday in Phoenix and across Arizona. Temps are in the 60s in many Valley locations this morning and we even have some 30s in the northern mountains. Phoenix can plan on a dry day with highs around 91 degrees later this afternoon.
Find everything you need for your home - inside and out - at Maricopa County Home & Garden Show
PHOENIX (Maricopa County Home & Garden Show) - Window World of Phoenix will be at this weekend’s Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, and they’ll have a special offer for you!
