CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - John Schavina owns a Chandler auto repair shop that he’s operated for well over a decade. “We specialize in electrical and computer tune-ups. That kind of stuff,” Schavina said. Part of being a business owner means opening company mail which Schavina does every day. Recently, he said he received something in the mail that concerned him. It was nine separate cards from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, all with his company address but addressed to nine different names he didn’t recognize. “The card says go online, and it’s in Spanish as well. You click it and it’s done,” Schavina said.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO