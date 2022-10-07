Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Woman Who Spent Elementary Years in Wayne Now Leads Admissions Team at University of Pennsylvania
Since becoming vice provost and admissions dean at the University of Pennsylvania a little over a year ago, Whitney Soule, who spent her elementary years in Wayne, has already started making changes in the application process which is one of the most competitive in the country, writes Susan Snyder for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
fox29.com
Temple University struggles with security as number of robberies near campus grows
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Temple University students say they are keeping their guard up, after two students were victims of a robbery near campus, the second Saturday night in a row. "I saw it on Citizens App. Omg…that’s horrifying," Temple freshman Amya Jones said. "Just kinda used to it,...
phillyvoice.com
Roxborough High School receives $500K in state funding to enhance security in wake of deadly shooting
Roxborough High School received $500,000 in state funding Tuesday to enhance security measures in the wake of the Sept. 27 shooting that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injured four other boys following a football scrimmage with students from two other schools. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Sen. Vince Hughes said...
Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter Joins New U.S. Committee
According to Philadelphia Business Journal, former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter is becoming a part of the U.S. Department of Treasury. Mayor Nutter will be joining the U.S. Department of Treasury’s newly formed equity committee. The Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity will try to provide advice and recommendations to Secretary Janet Yellen and Deputy Secretary […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nemour Children’s Health Coming to Broomall
Broomall Commons is getting a new addition to its vast retail space. The property that Giant supermarket used to occupy will transform into a highly ranked children’s health facility, writes Al Urbanski for ChainStorage.com. Nemour Children’s Health signed a lease with real estate company Urban Edge Properties to take...
billypenn.com
Kenney doesn’t want Philly to have a public bank — but the next mayor might
Earlier this year, City Council put Philadelphia on track to be the first big U.S. city to run its own public bank. The plan has stalled, for a very clear reason: the mayor doesn’t want it to happen. Advocates who believe a public bank can be a tool to...
fox29.com
'He would be beaming': Honoring a dedicated Philadelphia public servant in East Oak Lane
EAST OAK LANE - Philadelphia honored a once-prominent lawyer in a big way. Longtime defense attorney Thurgood Matthews died in 2020. Saturday, a special street renaming ceremony was held to remember his investment to the community and service to the people of Philadelphia. One intersection in Philadelphia provides much more...
police1.com
Philly's aging police retirees: Inflation is squeezing pensions
PHILADELPHIA — Robert McCann read about how a pair of suburban state senators are pushing pension increases for long-retired Pennsylvania public school teachers, state troopers, and others whose retirement checks are frozen at early-2020s levels. He rang me to talk about that. "I joined the Philadelphia Police Department in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
phillyvoice.com
Box covering Christopher Columbus statue painted to resemble Italian flag
The plywood box covering the controversial Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia received a very Italian makeover. Over the weekend, the box concealing the statue in Marconi Plaza was painted in the red, white and green of the Italian flag. City officials refurbished the box per the request of district Councilmember Mark Squilla, KYW reported.
Philly Trans March takes to the streets in solidarity with youth
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Supporters of the transgender community are making their voices heard. Saturday afternoon, there was a march in Center City.It began at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and went for about two miles.Organizers say their aim was to protest proposals here in Pennsylvania and across the country that target transgender youth."For this particular march, we are centering and highlighting trans youth and athletes as a response to the various anti-trans legislations and regulations that have been introduced and passed within this country but in particular Pennsylvania," organizers said.Recently, the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a complaint with the Department of Justice accusing the Central Bucks School District of being hostile toward LGBTQ+ students, especially transgender students.Earlier this year, Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a bill aiming to prohibit transgender athletes from playing sports that align with their gender identity. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the bill.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw working to build trust through talks with teens
The group addressed a number of topics and questions including safety, trust in police and discrimination.
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia’s Columbus statue is less of a public safety threat than the city’s mayor and district attorney
In 2020, when every left-wing politician wanted to atone for the Democratic Party’s history of slavery, segregation, and other acts of racism in our country’s history, many on the Left decided to target Christopher Columbus. Throughout the nation, many Columbus statues were toppled or vandalized as the Left condemned one of history’s most influential figures to cancel culture. Philadelphia was no different. Jim Kenney, the city’s mayor, ordered a plywood box built around the statue because he felt the statue was a threat to “public safety.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We need to be represented:’ Philly group is encouraging Black men to run
Black Men Run Philly - Making space for Black health (Marcus Biddle and Anthony Beltran Rivera) from newsroom on Vimeo. George Morse woke up on a brisk, sunny Saturday morning to meet his friends and fellow runners at the intersection of 33rd and Diamond Street for a 5 mile distance run. Morse has been an avid runner since his younger days at John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia, but this morning’s run was special.
billypenn.com
Columbus box painted with Italian flag; Remote work up 20%; Philly neighborhood manicures | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. City paints Italian flag on box of controversial Columbus statue. On Indigenous Peoples Day in Philly, the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza remains...
70and73.com
Cherry Hill's successful school bond vote was just the beginning of what's seen as 5 years of intense work.
When Cherry Hill's record-setting school bond referendum won by a landslide on Thursday, district school officials, members of the board of education and many parents rejoiced that voters backed the need to rehabilitate 19 deeply worn school buildings. But — like buying a new home or getting a new job...
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware
Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
Quad
We Will Not Go Back
On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
fox29.com
Philadelphia man sought in connection with fight, stabbing at Plymouth Twp. Wawa, officials say
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is recovering after he was stabbed during a fight outside a Wawa in Plymouth Township. Plymouth Township Police Department officials say the incident took place in the parking lot of a Wawa on Ridge Pike, in Plymouth Township Saturday morning, just before 9 a.m.
Man shot 4 times in the back in West Philadelphia homicide
Police say the victim, a man in his late 20s, was shot four times in the back.
Comments / 6