ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CLASSIX 107.9

Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter Joins New U.S. Committee

According to Philadelphia Business Journal, former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter is becoming a part of the U.S. Department of Treasury. Mayor Nutter will be joining the U.S. Department of Treasury’s newly formed equity committee. The Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity will try to provide advice and recommendations to Secretary Janet Yellen and Deputy Secretary […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Library, PA
Temple, PA
Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Temple, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
DELCO.Today

Nemour Children’s Health Coming to Broomall

Broomall Commons is getting a new addition to its vast retail space. The property that Giant supermarket used to occupy will transform into a highly ranked children’s health facility, writes Al Urbanski for ChainStorage.com. Nemour Children’s Health signed a lease with real estate company Urban Edge Properties to take...
BROOMALL, PA
police1.com

Philly's aging police retirees: Inflation is squeezing pensions

PHILADELPHIA — Robert McCann read about how a pair of suburban state senators are pushing pension increases for long-retired Pennsylvania public school teachers, state troopers, and others whose retirement checks are frozen at early-2020s levels. He rang me to talk about that. "I joined the Philadelphia Police Department in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Environment#Linus College#Temple University#Arora Engineers#Snohetta Designed
phillyvoice.com

Box covering Christopher Columbus statue painted to resemble Italian flag

The plywood box covering the controversial Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia received a very Italian makeover. Over the weekend, the box concealing the statue in Marconi Plaza was painted in the red, white and green of the Italian flag. City officials refurbished the box per the request of district Councilmember Mark Squilla, KYW reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly Trans March takes to the streets in solidarity with youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Supporters of the transgender community are making their voices heard. Saturday afternoon, there was a march in Center City.It began at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and went for about two miles.Organizers say their aim was to protest proposals here in Pennsylvania and across the country that target transgender youth."For this particular march, we are centering and highlighting trans youth and athletes as a response to the various anti-trans legislations and regulations that have been introduced and passed within this country but in particular Pennsylvania," organizers said.Recently, the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a complaint with the Department of Justice accusing the Central Bucks School District of being hostile toward LGBTQ+ students, especially transgender students.Earlier this year, Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a bill aiming to prohibit transgender athletes from playing sports that align with their gender identity. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the bill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Philadelphia’s Columbus statue is less of a public safety threat than the city’s mayor and district attorney

In 2020, when every left-wing politician wanted to atone for the Democratic Party’s history of slavery, segregation, and other acts of racism in our country’s history, many on the Left decided to target Christopher Columbus. Throughout the nation, many Columbus statues were toppled or vandalized as the Left condemned one of history’s most influential figures to cancel culture. Philadelphia was no different. Jim Kenney, the city’s mayor, ordered a plywood box built around the statue because he felt the statue was a threat to “public safety.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WHYY

‘We need to be represented:’ Philly group is encouraging Black men to run

Black Men Run Philly - Making space for Black health (Marcus Biddle and Anthony Beltran Rivera) from newsroom on Vimeo. George Morse woke up on a brisk, sunny Saturday morning to meet his friends and fellow runners at the intersection of 33rd and Diamond Street for a 5 mile distance run. Morse has been an avid runner since his younger days at John Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia, but this morning’s run was special.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware

Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
DELAWARE STATE
Quad

We Will Not Go Back

On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
WEST CHESTER, PA
PhillyBite

Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy