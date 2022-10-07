S&P Global Ratings has assigned the City of Morgan Hill an issuer credit rating of AAA, the highest possible credit rating from S&P, with a stable outlook, says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill. S&P’s AAA rating reflects its favorable view of several factors, including Morgan Hill’s location in Silicon Valley, the city’s “robust” financial reserves, low debt amount with no additional debt plans and “strong management policies and practices, including robust long-term planning and reporting practices, and adequate institutional framework.”

MORGAN HILL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO