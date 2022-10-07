ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Morgan Hill Times

Voting begins for Nov. 8 election

Voting has begun in the Nov. 8 general election, as voters throughout California will receive ballots in the coming days—and can drop them off, completed and signed, at authorized locations now through Election Day. Elections officials in Santa Clara County began sending ballots in the mail on Oct. 10....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Local Scene: Composting is the law, Fire Prevention Week

Author Bill Briggs will speak about his new book, Badass Lawman, at an Oct. 22 event at the Villa Mira Monte Hiram Morgan Hill House, 17860 Monterey Road. The event is scheduled for 10am-12:30pm. Badass Lawman is the true story of Sheriff John H. Adams, who faced down the gangs...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Morgan Hill Times

CalFire grant funds South County projects

The Santa Clara County FireSafe Council (SCCFSC) announced Oct. 7 that CalFire has awarded a new $1,456,579 Fire Prevention Grant to the council. The grants from CalFire will support four priority wildfire mitigation and public safety projects in the Santa Clara Unit. Two of the grant-funded projects are in South...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Meet the candidates: MHUSD Trustee Area 1

Vying for one of four Morgan Hill Unified School District Trustees’ seats that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot are former educator Nancy Altman-Palm and incumbent Wendy Sullivan. Altman-Palm’s experience in education spans more than 25 years with MHUSD as a parent and educator, she said in response...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Morgan Hill Times

City of Morgan Hill gets AAA rating

S&P Global Ratings has assigned the City of Morgan Hill an issuer credit rating of AAA, the highest possible credit rating from S&P, with a stable outlook, says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill. S&P’s AAA rating reflects its favorable view of several factors, including Morgan Hill’s location in Silicon Valley, the city’s “robust” financial reserves, low debt amount with no additional debt plans and “strong management policies and practices, including robust long-term planning and reporting practices, and adequate institutional framework.”
MORGAN HILL, CA

