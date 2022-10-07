Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Coco Mell Unpicks her Fashion Styling Journey, Creative Process and Iconic Inspirations
Coco Mell’s rise to a successful fashion styling and curation career was a witnessed feat by many. Starting from the sneaker industry, the London-based stylist embarked on building her portfolio with a Scandinavian footwear retailer and soon after, as a sportswear stylist. Her journey also saw her share unfiltered advice on the Sole Intent podcast with co-host Joelah Noble. But, when Coco took a leap into freelancing, she rocketed to curating outfits for global figureheads and brands.
JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Surprised Her In The Middle Of Disney World And Asked To Make Things Official
JoJo and Avery were first linked in September following JoJo's split from ex Kylie Prew this summer.
People Are Calling "House Of The Dragon" Fans "Hypocrites" For Hating Alicent
This one goes alllllll the way back to Game of Thrones Season 1.
Hypebae
If We Can’t Have 3D Nails Like Seth Rogen, Then What’s the Point?
Not only is Seth Rogen the Martha Stewart of comedians, but he’s also a nail influencer — and we love to see it. This past June, Rogen took to our Instagram feeds to flaunt his “gloopy” vibrant pink and orange full-set manicure in celebration of his new ashtrays from his home decor collection. In honor of spooky month, the “gloop” full-set is back and in full effect. Rogen posted to social media recently, in total production to show off his new orange and blue glob-covered nails. What makes a man in nails even cooler is that he is visibly rolling a mega blunt, giving you a closer look at his nail art and the ashtray — not to mention a cameo appearance from his dog Zelda. “We are thrilled to announce, gloopy is back,” the comedian exclaimed in the video.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hypebae
CHARLES & KEITH and Parisian Label both Release Kintsugi-Inspired Collab
Singapore-based brand CHARLES & KEITH has joined forces with Parisian footwear label both, for an exclusive collection inspired by the ancient Japanese art form of Kintsugi. Taking cues from ’90s punk and contemporary streetwear, the collaboration celebrates the art of imperfection, the very thing that Kintsugi too celebrates, through the collection’s gold marble print which features on its accessories. Available in three clean colorways of black, white and marble, the collection features two footwear silhouettes and two bags, comprised of a traditional chelsea boot and a chunky loafer, alongside a baguette shoulder bag and bucket bag.
Hypebae
John Galliano Taps Nick Knight to Reimagine Maison Margiela’s Website
Maison Margiela has unveiled a new e-commerce website that proposes a state-of-the-art transformation of the online shopping experience. John Galliano, creative director of the house, has tapped SHOWstudio founder Nick Knight and design agency International Magic, to recreate the innovative, new digital space. The modernized platform seeks to provide an...
Hypebae
FARM Rio Releases Vegan Lug Sole Shaft Boot in New Colorways
There may not be a happier brand than FARM Rio. The Brazil-based label eschews minimalism for vibrant, nearly mood-enhancing prints in every color of the rainbow. Though most known for its maxi dresses and skirts, FARM Rio’s footwear is not to be overlooked. From crochet platforms to beaded trainers, the offering finds middle ground between classic and creative.
Hypebae
The Famous Prada Logo Tank Top Is Now Available for $1,000 USD
Earlier this year, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons debuted a range of logo tank tops on the Fall/Winter 2022 runway for Prada, opening the era of the white tank alongside brands like Bottega Veneta. The fashion house has now released the viral garment for roughly $1,000 USD. As unveiled previously,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae
The Royal Opera House Taps Balenciaga for a Play About Kurt Cobain
The Royal Opera House has partnered with Balenciaga to create costumes for Kurt Cobain’s life-inspired play Last Days. The Nirvana frontman’s iconic ’90s style is reimagined by creative maverick Demna and Paris-based stylist Patrick Welde using pieces from the brand’s most recent collections. Following wild collaborations...
Hypebae
We Need to Talk About Kanye, Again
It’s time for us to talk about Kanye … again. In case you haven’t heard, the rapper wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his YZY SZN 9 presentation, while recording a group of children wearing his pieces, including his own daughter North West. Days...
Hypebae
Kourtney Kardashian’s Wellness Brand Lemme, Has a Remedy for Your Bloating Scaries
Amid recent pregnancy rumors and clapbacks, Kourtney Kardashian has the perfect remedy for it all, meet “lemme debloat.”. The reality star and POOSH founder is a heavy advocate for women’s health and formulated the newest edition to the ingestible beauty line to aid women who experience bloating from menstrual cycles, stress and other body intolerances. “lemme debloat,” is best taken after meals, relieves acid digestion and significantly assists with overall reactive bloating. If you are happen to experience any discomfort or notice no relief, we advise that you urgently consult a doctor who will be able to treat you accordingly.
Hypebae
Christina Aguilera to Release a New Music Video for "Beautiful"
Christina Aguilera has taken to social media to reveal she is releasing a new music video for her classic hit “Beautiful.”. “In celebration of the 20 year anniversary of Stripped and World Mental Health Day, I’m honored to share a new music video for Beautiful, coming October 19th,” she captioned a preview. “Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, put your mind, body and soul first.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hypebae
Nike Outlines Year-Round Plan to Support Latinx and Hispanic Communities
During the L’Attitude Conference in Miami, President and CEO of Nike Inc. John Donahoe took the stage to detail plans to support Latinx and Hispanic communities beyond Hispanic Heritage Month. “The Latino community plays a critical role in shaping the future of Nike’s business and the future of sport....
Hypebae
Ye Is Now Restricted on Instagram and Locked Out of Twitter
Following his problematic YEEZY show featuring “White Lives Matter” tees and a series of posts attacking numerous people, Ye has been restricted on Instagram and locked out of Twitter. The Meta-owned platform restricted the rapper to temporarily restrict his activities on the app, including posting, commenting and messaging....
Hypebae
Billionaire Boys Club EU Drops Second Installment of Fall 2022 Collection
Billionaire Boys Club EU has delivered the second drop of its Fall 2022 collection, modeled in a lookbook starring London-based jazz musician Ella Knight. The latest release is led by a denim jacket splattered with paint, a detail found on a pair of matching jeans. The outerwear design is complete with BBC branding on the back, while the pants feature the brand’s recognizable astronaut graphic. The same logo is applied to a varsity jacket offered in black/yellow and brown/ivory.
Hypebae
Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals Introduce All-Black Hu NMD S1 RYAT
Pharrell Williams and adidas Originals are back once again with a new colorway of their collaborative Hu NMD S1 RYAT boot. A follow-up to the “Cardboard” iteration, the sneaker is updated in monochromatic black. The upper — constructed with premium suede and leather overlays — the rubberized TPU mudguard and the Boost midsole are all dressed in black, while a touch of contrast is seen on the heel tab in neon orange. A bright blue shade also peeps through the caging detailing on the sides. The design is complete with Humanrace branding on the tongue.
Hypebae
Proenza Schouler Re-realeases Iconic Looks From Runway Archives for 20th Anniversary
Proenza Schouler gets nostalgic with the release of a limited-edition collection, dubbed “Re-Edition Capsule,” in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The range includes iconic pieces from past runways and brand cornerstones — from Fall/Winter 2002 all the way to Spring/Summer 2022. Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have...
Hypebae
Ashish and Bluebella Release Limited-Edition Capsule Collection
Luxury lingerie brand Bluebella has joined forces with sequin extraordinaire Ashish for a unique collaboration of keepsake pieces, driven by the concept of “attainable couture.”. Designed by Ashish himself, the capsule consists of chemises, body jewelry, lingerie sets and hoodies, combining Bluebella’s youthful aesthetic with Ashish’s signature glamor. The...
Hypebae
Tom Cruise Will Be the First-Ever Actor To Shoot a Film in Outer Space
For the first time in history, Tom Cruise could be shooting a movie in outer space. The Top Gun actor has reportedly joined forces with The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman on a movie that involves filming in outer space, which was pitched back in 2020 but put on hold due to the pandemic.
Hypebae
Alexander McQueen SS23 Is All About "the Search for Humanity"
Alexander McQueen presented its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at the British Fashion Council‘s rescheduled London Fashion Week event, inspired by the search for humanity. Dubbed “First Sight,” the collection from creative director Sarah Burton offered a total of 41 looks, each ranging from subtle to statement through the addition of glitzy accessories and bold colors. Though the collection’s base color palette was made up of black, SS23 featured glimmers of blue and red, through dramatic prints and raffia fringing. With a distinct focus on silhouette, the collection took classic fashion sculptures like tuxedos and corsets and reworked them through splicing, playing with proportions and adding textures.
Comments / 0