Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

US Treasury awards Alaska nearly $60M in small business funding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday that Alaska is among 11 states to be approved for the most recent round of State Small Business Credit Initiative funding. According to a press release from the treasury, Alaska is set to receive $59.9 million in SSBCI...
ALASKA STATE
police1.com

Troopers plan to launch statewide bodycam program in rural Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Department of Public Safety plans to outfit more than 400 employees with body-worn cameras by next summer, including Alaska State Troopers statewide and Village Public Safety Officers in rural Alaska. Officials say the cameras are long overdue for the troopers, the largest law enforcement agency...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

No marijuana-possession prisoners in Alaska, state officials say

(Alaska Beacon) - The state of Alaska, which voted to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2014, has no one in prison for simple marijuana possession, officials with the Alaska Department of Corrections and the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden said...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Office of the State Veterinarian confirms Avian Influenza in Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two domestic poultry flocks in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have been confirmed to have highly pathogenic avian influenza. One flock was a backyard chicken flock, and the other was a mix of poultry species. There has been a total of four backyard flocks and over 570 wild...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

J.H. Snider: Why is calling a constitutional convention on the ballot this November?

Once per decade — next on Nov. 8 — Alaska’s constitution grants the people the right to call a constitutional convention via a statewide referendum. Alaska’s Framers placed this automatic referendum on the ballot to prevent the Legislature from having monopoly power over initiating constitutional amendment. The process they created grants the people three votes: First, whether to call a convention. Second, if called, to elect delegates to the convention. Third, whether to approve the convention’s proposals.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Indigenous Peoples Day in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska was the second state behind South Dakota to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day in place of Columbus Day. The grassroots effort of conversations started well before it eventually became law in 2017. University of Alaska Anchorage Psychology Professor E.J. David was instrumental in getting the idea off the ground.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two more flocks of domestic birds have been confirmed to have avian influenza by the Office of the State Veterinarian. A press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation said that one flock of barnyard chickens and another mixed poultry flock — both in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough — were confirmed to have the highly contagious bird flu (HPAI). Although the human risk is low, flock owners are encouraged to keep their birds separated from wild birds to reduce the risk of spread.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Travel Alaska unveils new Alaska Native Culture Guide

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Just a few months after a redesigned TravelAlaska.com launched with expanded information on Alaska Native cultures and tourism opportunities, the Alaska Travel Industry Association is releasing a brand new Alaska Native Culture Guide. The guide will be unveiled Tuesday at ATIA’s Annual Convention in Sitka. Available...
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Funds Appropriated For Snow Removal Equipment And Gate At Kenai Airport

The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance for the purchase of snow removal equipment attachments and the installation of a gate. The Kenai Municipal Airport submitted to the FAA a project application for a grant for federal funds for a project in the amount of $150,000. “This ordinance appropriates the...
KENAI, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Public comment out on new forest service cabins in Southeast

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A public comment period on where new recreational cabins in Southeast Alaska should go, is open. The US forest service is seeking comment after receiving $14.4 million in federal funding for new cabins, as well as repairs to existing cabins, throughout Southeast. The money is through the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Assembly to discuss Golden Lion Hotel in upcoming meeting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With winter right around the corner, Anchorage community council representatives say these next Anchorage Assembly meetings are crucial for some of Alaska’s most vulnerable residents. Among the items up for consideration is an ordinance to allow the Golden Lion Hotel property to be used as...
ANCHORAGE, AK
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Places to Visit in Alaska

Many people’s first associations with Alaska are extreme cold, gloomy skies, and mountains of powdery snow. However, Alaska is the place to go if you’re seeking adventure. In this enormous, rocky state, one can find some of North America’s most stunning and varied scenery. The state of Alaska is known for its untamed beauty, unique wildlife, and quaint beach communities, to name just a few attractions. This far-off paradise is a delight for those willing to travel there because many destinations are only reachable by plane or water.
ALASKA STATE

