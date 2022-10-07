Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
US Treasury awards Alaska nearly $60M in small business funding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday that Alaska is among 11 states to be approved for the most recent round of State Small Business Credit Initiative funding. According to a press release from the treasury, Alaska is set to receive $59.9 million in SSBCI...
police1.com
Troopers plan to launch statewide bodycam program in rural Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Department of Public Safety plans to outfit more than 400 employees with body-worn cameras by next summer, including Alaska State Troopers statewide and Village Public Safety Officers in rural Alaska. Officials say the cameras are long overdue for the troopers, the largest law enforcement agency...
kinyradio.com
Per Capita, Alaska ranked 4th least cyber secure in both 2020 and 2021.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, Alaska recorded a record number of complaints in 2020. Per capita, Alaska had more cybercrimes reported in both 2018 and 2019 than any other state in America. Alaska was 4th least secure in both 2020 and 2021.
kinyradio.com
No marijuana-possession prisoners in Alaska, state officials say
(Alaska Beacon) - The state of Alaska, which voted to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2014, has no one in prison for simple marijuana possession, officials with the Alaska Department of Corrections and the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden said...
kinyradio.com
Office of the State Veterinarian confirms Avian Influenza in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two domestic poultry flocks in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have been confirmed to have highly pathogenic avian influenza. One flock was a backyard chicken flock, and the other was a mix of poultry species. There has been a total of four backyard flocks and over 570 wild...
J.H. Snider: Why is calling a constitutional convention on the ballot this November?
Once per decade — next on Nov. 8 — Alaska’s constitution grants the people the right to call a constitutional convention via a statewide referendum. Alaska’s Framers placed this automatic referendum on the ballot to prevent the Legislature from having monopoly power over initiating constitutional amendment. The process they created grants the people three votes: First, whether to call a convention. Second, if called, to elect delegates to the convention. Third, whether to approve the convention’s proposals.
alaskasnewssource.com
Indigenous Peoples Day in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska was the second state behind South Dakota to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day in place of Columbus Day. The grassroots effort of conversations started well before it eventually became law in 2017. University of Alaska Anchorage Psychology Professor E.J. David was instrumental in getting the idea off the ground.
alaskapublic.org
Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law
A Juneau jury awarded almost $1.2 million to a former Alaska Department of Law attorney this week, finding at trial that the department failed to follow state laws governing promotions and then wrongfully fired her when she complained. Joan Wilkerson, the attorney who filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two more flocks of domestic birds have been confirmed to have avian influenza by the Office of the State Veterinarian. A press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation said that one flock of barnyard chickens and another mixed poultry flock — both in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough — were confirmed to have the highly contagious bird flu (HPAI). Although the human risk is low, flock owners are encouraged to keep their birds separated from wild birds to reduce the risk of spread.
kinyradio.com
Travel Alaska unveils new Alaska Native Culture Guide
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Just a few months after a redesigned TravelAlaska.com launched with expanded information on Alaska Native cultures and tourism opportunities, the Alaska Travel Industry Association is releasing a brand new Alaska Native Culture Guide. The guide will be unveiled Tuesday at ATIA’s Annual Convention in Sitka. Available...
radiokenai.com
Funds Appropriated For Snow Removal Equipment And Gate At Kenai Airport
The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance for the purchase of snow removal equipment attachments and the installation of a gate. The Kenai Municipal Airport submitted to the FAA a project application for a grant for federal funds for a project in the amount of $150,000. “This ordinance appropriates the...
kinyradio.com
Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
kinyradio.com
Public comment out on new forest service cabins in Southeast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A public comment period on where new recreational cabins in Southeast Alaska should go, is open. The US forest service is seeking comment after receiving $14.4 million in federal funding for new cabins, as well as repairs to existing cabins, throughout Southeast. The money is through the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly to discuss Golden Lion Hotel in upcoming meeting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With winter right around the corner, Anchorage community council representatives say these next Anchorage Assembly meetings are crucial for some of Alaska’s most vulnerable residents. Among the items up for consideration is an ordinance to allow the Golden Lion Hotel property to be used as...
alaskasnewssource.com
Voters in Alaska need to register by midnight Sunday for the general election
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deadline to register to vote for Alaskans is Sunday at midnight for the general election on Nov. 8. To register to vote or update your voter registration, Alaskans can visit the Division of Elections website. Alaskans can register to vote at the Division of Elections...
alaskapublic.org
Families, activists question why so many people in Alaska’s jails and prisons have died this year
Early one morning this summer, Nora Brown got a knock on her door in White Mountain, a small community near Nome. It was a village public safety officer letting her know that her 20-year-old daughter, Kitty Douglas, had died in jail. She had only been there for six nights. It...
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. FEMA teams are arriving in Kipnuk and Kotlik on Monday and will be in Toksook Bay and Koyuk on Tuesday, according...
kinyradio.com
Project Gabe expands reach of naloxone and opioid overdose prevention statewide
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Department of Health (DOH) launched Project Gabe back in June and it is now expanding to provide broader resources across the state. The namesake of the project, Gabe Johnston, had worked in the seafood processing industry in Alaska. His mother, Denise Ewing, a public health nurse...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Places to Visit in Alaska
Many people’s first associations with Alaska are extreme cold, gloomy skies, and mountains of powdery snow. However, Alaska is the place to go if you’re seeking adventure. In this enormous, rocky state, one can find some of North America’s most stunning and varied scenery. The state of Alaska is known for its untamed beauty, unique wildlife, and quaint beach communities, to name just a few attractions. This far-off paradise is a delight for those willing to travel there because many destinations are only reachable by plane or water.
knba.org
Alaska’s kelp farming industry hits tricky hurdle, despite high global demand
If you take a close look, kelp can be found all over the place, from your pantry to your shower shelves: It’s in beer, vitamins, salad dressings, toothpaste, even shampoos. Seaweed is gaining popularity across the globe, and with it, so is kelp farming. Alaska’s nascent kelp industry is...
