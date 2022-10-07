ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylors, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DogTime

How Often Should You Bathe Your Dog?

Dogs, despite all their roughhousing, running, and rolling-around-in-the-mud tendencies, don’t need to take a bath every day. And thank goodness, because pet parents are tired after tossing that tennis ball for their pups all afternoon! Every once in a while, however, your fur baby does need a good scrub-a-dub in the tub. You want to maintain that beautiful coat, keep the grime away, and ensure your pooch smells fresh, after all. But how often should you bathe your dog? We’re going to dive into the nitty gritty of canine hygiene and give you some easy, helpful guidelines to follow to keep your furry best friend clean.
PETS
BuzzFeed

People Are Confessing The Spookiest "Unexplained" Events That Have Happened To Them, And I'm Locking My Doors

"I had visitors over, and their kids liked my room because it had a massive bed that they could play on. We assumed they were in my room because we heard a bunch of noise. One of the mothers was about to tell them to be quiet, when suddenly, all the kids came inside from the backyard asking for snacks. The noise from my bedroom was gone. We asked the kids if they had been in my room. They said no, because someone had told them not to. They didn't elaborate on who that 'someone' was."
NETFLIX

Comments / 0

Community Policy