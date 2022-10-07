Read full article on original website
Meet the candidates: Hollister City Council District 3
In the Nov. 8 election for the Hollister City Council District 3 seat, incumbent Dolores Morales will face small business owner Rosalinda Sanchez. Morales was elected to the District 3 seat in a November 2021 special election, which was conducted to replace former Council member Honor Spencer. Spencer resigned from the council in early 2021. Morales was elected to complete the remainder of Spencer’s four-year term, which ends in December 2022.
Breaking Down Measure Q in Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Early voting has started in California but there is one measure that stands out to voters. Measure Q is a bill that will decide how child care services will be impacted in the years to come. This act will add a tax worth 49 dollars on each parcel of real property in The post Breaking Down Measure Q in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates running for Monterey County Sheriff
SALINAS, Calif. — Voters will decide whether the next sheriff of Monterey County will be a department insider, Capt. Joe Moses, or an outsider, Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto. “Look, I'm a leader that gets things done. I have a three-decade track record of success after success when it...
Grower-Shipper Association Honors Dennis Caprara Posthumously With E.E. ‘Gene’ Harden Award; Christopher Valadez Comments
SALINAS, CA - This past Friday, October 7, the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) hosted its Fall Recognition Event. During the event, the organization posthumously awarded Dennis Caprara with the E.E. ‘Gene’ Harden Lifetime Achievement Award. Presented to Caprara’s wife, Janice, and the Caprara family, the award recognized his extraordinary contribution and lasting legacy benefitting Central Coast agriculture.
New HSD Chief Business Officer drawn to ‘team mentality’
Elizabeth Wilson has overseen finances in school districts of varying sizes for over 23 years, ranging from 27 students to 25,000 students. Before working in schools, Wilson worked as an auditor for a public accounting firm. “By and large, most of my districts have been much smaller than that,” Wilson...
Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has filed a civil lawsuit at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court claiming that the former mayor of Watsonville, Jimmy Dutra molested him when he was 12. The current candidate for Santa Cruz County Supervisor denies the allegations saying the following: It is completely disappointing in today’s age of politics The post Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child appeared first on KION546.
Covid-19 testing site reduces hours starting next week
Starting Oct. 16, a local Covid-19 testing service will change their hours of operation in San Benito County. Mobile testing services will remain available at various locations throughout the week. The OptumServe clinic will offer its Covid-19 PCR and Rapid Antigen testing and treatment services only three days a week...
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE BEU said they plan on carrying out a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of Salinas on Wednesday and Thursday. The purpose is to reduce hazardous fire fuels to enhance fire safety. Another purpose is to increase habitat corridors and forage for the tule elk population The post Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas appeared first on KION546.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
Hartnell College continues investigating ransomware attack.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, the IT team at Hartnell College noticed abnormal activity on the college's network. In response they manually shut down the network, and Hartnell officials say the activity "is related to a sophisticated ransomware attack." “Once [the Information and Technology Resources staff] noticed the suspicious activity, the...
Summer shark attacks in Monterey County reminder of ocean's dangers
Two shark attacks in the span of two months along the Central Coast last summer have fueled fears for surfers and swimmers. Both attacks, by two different Great White sharks, occurred off Lovers Point in Monterey County.
Another Scandal at the Jail
Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
Man arrested for placing credit card readers in two counties
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police on Oct. 4 arrested a man who allegedly placed skimming devices on credit card readers inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. George Cristea, 34, is facing several charges following an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The case began in Salinas, where officers were...
Found Treasure: Watsonville Travels with Charlie (Part One)
October 7, 2022 – The plan: Report to chef David Baron’s Watsonville home, roll out on a fleet of cruiser bikes and visit a collection of his favorite locally owned spots, not far from where he works as executive chef at Seascape Beach Resort. Only the plan didn’t...
New detour planned for highway ramp closures in King City beginning Tuesday
KING CITY — A modified detour plan has been prepared for the closure of the northbound Highway 101 onramp and offramp at Jolon Road, which will be closed beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11. Travelers on northbound 101, who pass through King City, will be directed to continue north on the...
‘God, don’t bite me again’: How two shark attacks in two months changed everything at Lovers Point
PACIFIC GROVE – Somehow, he wasn’t desperate for air. He didn’t feel the pain across his abdomen and thighs. He didn’t notice the blood. A strange sense of calm enveloped Steve Bruemmer as he hung weightless underwater and stared into the cold black eye of a great white shark.
Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s booked in the Merced County Jail — the same place where suspect Jesus Salgado, 48, is being held on kidnapping and murder charges. It wasn’t clear whether either brother had a lawyer who could speak on their behalf. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. Jesus Salgado — a convicted felon who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings — had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press Thursday.
Family of six evicted in Greenfield and are asking for help
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities—Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non-verbal. She also has two children—one who goes to Greenfield High School and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Prunedale (Prunedale, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Prunedale on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 5:10 a.m. when [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
