A woman may need to have her legs amputated after being struck by an impaired driver on Interstate 10 near the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp Monday evening, authorities said. Bart Graves, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said the two-vehicle collision occurred about 8:58 p.m. Monday. Two SUVs were involved — one of which went...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO