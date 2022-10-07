Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next monthKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wfxb.com
Story of the Gray Man of Pawleys Island is the Subject of a Spooky Podcast
The story of the Gray Man of Pawleys Island is featured in a podcast series titled ‘South of Spooky’. It explores history and cultures of local legends. The Gray Man of Pawleys Island is featured in episode 1. The legend is centuries-old and the Gray Man is said to still roam the island. The podcast streams on the SC Public Radio website, Youtube and more apps.
Mr. Sub, a staple in downtown Myrtle Beach, will reopen
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The marquee lights above the Mr. Sub sandwich shop in Myrtle Beach will light up once again. When Mr. Sub’s owners retired in March after 43 years on the Grand Strand, hundreds of customers lined up around the block to get one last taste of the staple restaurant. They thought […]
WMBF
Winter Wonderland approved, will return to the beach this holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach will once again transform into a wintery wonderland this holiday season. On Tuesday, the city council approved the special event permits for “Winter Wonderland at the Beach.”. This will be the second year for the event, it will take...
WMBF
Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The annual Little River Shrimp festival was back in full swing on Sunday, offering many local seafood options for tourists and locals. More than 200 vendors had the opportunity to showcase their finest shrimp dishes - ranging from gumbo, shrimp and grits along with others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Habitat for Humanity of Horry County brings joy to a new family in our area
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Habitat for Humanity of Horry County brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. The vision of the organization is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The next house dedication is underway in Conway which is expected to be ready...
Black woman in Myrtle Beach upset after parking space number is only one painted black by HOA
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — A Black woman in Myrtle Beach says she had an “uneasy feeling” after her HOA painted the unit numbers for designated parking spaces and hers was the only one that was black. Viola, who did not want her last name or the property mentioned for safety purposes, said TLC HOA Consultants […]
WMBF
Getting your dog Halloween ready at Faux Paws in North Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Getting your fur baby Halloween ready doesn’t have to be scary. Faux Paws at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach has a wide array of dog costumes, treats, and even football jerseys. Come along with us for the ultimate Halloween makeover with sweet baby...
WMBF
All 4 Paws helping animals find forever homes
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - All4Paws was started in June of 2011 with the objective of saving as many homeless, abandoned, and threatened dogs and cats as possible. They’ve rescued over 15,000 dogs and cats. Of those rescued, we placed over 8,000 in forever homes and transferred over 6,600...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Rolando
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 8-9 is Rolando, a 2-year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Rolando came to the shelter as a stray and is the only dog featured on News13’s Pet of the Weekend segment that has not been adopted. […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach encourages residents, businesses to bring sand to the beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has an interesting request for some homeowners and businesses; bring excess sand back to the beach. The request comes after Hurricane Ian wiped out dunes along Ocean Boulevard on Sept. 30. For more than a week, Myrtle Beach’s Public Works...
myrtlebeachsc.com
As Myrtle Beach goes corporate, will the Sun News acquisition matter?
McClatchy papers, including the Myrtle Beach Sun News, were acquired during the covid period of 2020 by Chatham Asset Management, out of Chatham, New Jersey. A federal judge signed off on a $312 million bankruptcy deal for the historic newspaper company. McClatchy owned the Sun News, The Charlotte Observer, the State Newspaper and its flagship, The Sacramento Bee, among others.
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
GenesisCare is at the forefront of cancer, urology treatment and care in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - GenesisCare is the largest radiation oncology provider and one of the largest groups of urologists in the U.S., we provide the latest technology and treatments that are proven to make a difference. GenesisCare is affiliated with nearly 1,000 expert doctors working together to design and...
WLOS.com
25 tiny homes being built for Myrtle Beach veterans in need
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Some veterans are finally going to have a place to call home, thanks to the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center’s recent project. The resource center is building a community of 25 tiny homes. Each house is only 18 feet long and 8...
live5news.com
Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
New Publix in Carolina Forest to open in November
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in Carolina Forest has an opening date, the grocery chain announced on Monday. Publix at Marketplace at the Mill on Sapwood Road will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a news release. Another new Publix location in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach […]
myhorrynews.com
Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach
The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
WECT
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
columbuscountynews.com
$75,000 3 bd 1ba 832 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
ATTENTION INVESTORS and HOME-FLIPPERS: Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for a starter-home or fixer-upper!Hello from Chadbourn, NC ”the Strawberry Capital of the World!” Approximately 830 sq. ft. with 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on a quiet street within city limits. Has a screened back porch and covered front porch! Great location as its only a short drive to North Carolina’s greatest beaches: Myrtle Beach, Wilmington Beach, and Ocean Isle Beaches.This home has great potential and would serve as a great beginner home or investment property to expand your portfolio!
Comments / 1