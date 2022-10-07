Read full article on original website
Fox47News
Amazon plans to invest around $1B to reduce carbon emissions
Online retail behemoth Amazon says the company is planning to invest around $1 billion to reduce its carbon emissions. Company executives said their planned investment would reach around $972 million, covering investments in electric vehicles to deliver packages. The company is focusing on its European fleet of delivery vehicles for...
Fox47News
iPhone 14 crash detection feature triggering 911 calls from roller coasters
A new feature on Apple's latest iPhone is apparently sensing those riding roller coasters need help from emergency services. According to Apple, if an iPhone 14 detects a car crash, an alert will prompt the user that the phone will automatically call 911 after 20 seconds unless you cancel it.
