California State

Fox47News

Amazon plans to invest around $1B to reduce carbon emissions

Online retail behemoth Amazon says the company is planning to invest around $1 billion to reduce its carbon emissions. Company executives said their planned investment would reach around $972 million, covering investments in electric vehicles to deliver packages. The company is focusing on its European fleet of delivery vehicles for...
ENVIRONMENT

