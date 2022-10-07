ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Ohio Supreme Court orders Democratic candidate onto ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court ordered Tuesday a Democratic state legislative candidate to be listed on November ballots, after a tie had been broken against her by the state's Republican elections chief. In its 4-3 ruling, the high court found Republican Secretary Frank LaRose and the...
OHIO STATE
CBS Philly

Central Bucks school board approves controversial Policy 321 for next phase

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Less than a week after the ACLU filed a federal complaint against the Central Bucks School District, dozens came out Tuesday's school board meeting. They showed their support for and against a policy that if approved, would limit a teacher's ability to display a pride flag inside their classroom.The ACLU alleges the district has created a hostile environment for transgender students.At the start of Central Bucks School Board's meeting Tuesday night, Central Bucks School Board President Dana Hunter addressed the ACLU's federal complaint against the state's fourth-largest district alleging discrimination against LGBTQ+ students."I call on the...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy