WVNews
Ohio Supreme Court orders Democratic candidate onto ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court ordered Tuesday a Democratic state legislative candidate to be listed on November ballots, after a tie had been broken against her by the state's Republican elections chief. In its 4-3 ruling, the high court found Republican Secretary Frank LaRose and the...
WVNews
West Virginia HEPC considering new laws after Ohio Valley University transcript fiasco
CHARLESTON – West Virginia’s regulator of public colleges and universities is considering possible legislation that would help protect transcripts in the wake of the new-defunct Ohio Valley University’s issues providing transcripts. Members of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission met Tuesday morning in Charleston for its...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education sets superintendent goals Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education members on Tuesday set their annual goals for the superintendent. Board members brought ideas of their own to the meeting for discussion.
Central Bucks school board approves controversial Policy 321 for next phase
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Less than a week after the ACLU filed a federal complaint against the Central Bucks School District, dozens came out Tuesday's school board meeting. They showed their support for and against a policy that if approved, would limit a teacher's ability to display a pride flag inside their classroom.The ACLU alleges the district has created a hostile environment for transgender students.At the start of Central Bucks School Board's meeting Tuesday night, Central Bucks School Board President Dana Hunter addressed the ACLU's federal complaint against the state's fourth-largest district alleging discrimination against LGBTQ+ students."I call on the...
