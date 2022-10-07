ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pedestrian killed in Thursday night crash on I-8

By Pat Mueller
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aV5tp_0iQMZLH900

The California Highway Patrol says a pickup truck hit and killed a man who was walking in the westbound lanes of I-8 late Thursday night.

Troopers responded to the crash, located west of Mission Center Road, around 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 6. Investigators learned a tan Nissan pickup truck hit the man. The press release says an "unknown number" of other vehicles also hit the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says the driver of the truck, a 71-year-old man from San Diego, stayed on the scene after the collision.

Troopers closed multiple lanes of I-8 for about five hours as they investigated the scene.

The truck driver was not hurt in this crash, and troopers believe he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

As of Friday morning, CHP says it does not know if the pedestrian was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office," the release states.

CHP says the incident is still under investigation. Once next of kin is notified, troopers will identify the man killed in the crash.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC San Diego

High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Crash Near Carmel Valley

Traffic has come to a crawl on Interstate 5 near Carmel Valley after a high-speed pursuit ended in a crash. California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch said the crash was reported just before 4:45 a.m. Tuesday when a vehicle traveling at speeds upwards of 100 mph crashed into another vehicle during a short pursuit. The incident happened near Carmel Mountain Road, according to CHP.
SAN DIEGO, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed on Temecula Street

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday on a Temecula residential street, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred shortly after 11 a.m. near the intersection of Howell Mountain and Serdonis streets, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, an Acura sedan hit the...
TEMECULA, CA
onscene.tv

Driver Resists Arrest After Crash Into Traffic Light | San Diego

10.07.2022 | 11:36 PM | SAN DIEGO – A man driving a Toyota Yaris was traveling Westbound on Home Ave approaching the intersection of Federal Blvd and Ash St. when for unknown reasons, he went up the sidewalk and crashed into a utility box and also brought down a Traffic light. The driver continued onto the on-ramp of the Westbound SR-94 freeway before pulling over. A San Diego Police officer made contact with the driver and a struggle ensued after the male driver became uncompliant with the officer. The SDPD officer put out a “Cover Now” call which means the officer needs help. Additional officers arrived and were able to detain the suspect. The crash caused significant damage to the traffic light and utility box causing a power outage to the traffic signals. The driver was tested and arrested for DUI and resisting arrest. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
San Diego Channel

Person found dead on Barona Reservation in Ramona

RAMONA , Calif. (CNS) - A person was found dead Saturday on the right-hand shoulder of a road on the Barona Reservation in Ramona. The death was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:14 p.m. at Wildcat Canyon and Featherstone Canyon roads, according to the CHP log. The person...
RAMONA, CA
Times of San Diego

Body Found on Roadside in Ramona; Death Possibly Linked to Earlier Crash

A person was found dead on the right-hand shoulder of a road on the Barona Reservation in Ramona. The death was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:14 p.m. Saturday at Wildcat Canyon and Featherstone Canyon roads, according to the CHP log. The person reportedly “fell onto the right-hand...
RAMONA, CA
San Diego Channel

Motorcyclist hospitalized after head-on collision with truck on SR-94

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A motorcycle rider was hospitalized Sunday after colliding with a pickup truck on State Route 94 near Oak Lakes Road in East County, the California Highway Patrol said. The collision happened at 11:32 a.m. Sunday when the motorcyclist passed over the yellow line and struck...
EL CAJON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pedestrian#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#I 8
NBC San Diego

Man Dies After Being Detained by SDPD in City Heights: Police

An investigation is underway after a man died after being detained by the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) on Sunday, according to the department. The death occurred after officers were called around 10 p.m. to respond to a report of a man vandalizing a home and cars in City Heights. Authorities arrived at the 3100 block of 39th Street and saw several family members holding one man down.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Times of San Diego

Man, 30, Dies After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Tree in Carlsbad

A 30-year-old man was killed after his pickup truck crashed into a tree, police said Saturday. The crash happened at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Armada Drive. Carlsbad police officers responded and located a 30-year-old unconscious man trapped in the truck. The Carlsbad Fire Department extricated the...
CARLSBAD, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Fight between inmates leaves one man dead at George Bailey Detention Facility

San Diego, CA–Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives were notified on October 5 that an individual in the custody of their department at George Bailey Detention Facility had died after being assaulted by other incarcerated individuals, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department identified the injured man as 52-year-old Raymond Vogelman of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death After Victim’s Body Found in Fire

A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy