Pedestrian killed in Thursday night crash on I-8

The California Highway Patrol says a pickup truck hit and killed a man who was walking in the westbound lanes of I-8 late Thursday night.

Troopers responded to the crash, located west of Mission Center Road, around 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 6. Investigators learned a tan Nissan pickup truck hit the man. The press release says an "unknown number" of other vehicles also hit the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says the driver of the truck, a 71-year-old man from San Diego, stayed on the scene after the collision.

Troopers closed multiple lanes of I-8 for about five hours as they investigated the scene.

The truck driver was not hurt in this crash, and troopers believe he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

As of Friday morning, CHP says it does not know if the pedestrian was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office," the release states.

CHP says the incident is still under investigation. Once next of kin is notified, troopers will identify the man killed in the crash.