FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer LittleAmarachi EzeuduLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Race Relations- LA City Council Nury Martinez racist diatribe reminds us how far we haven’t comeLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
P-22, Famous Mountain Lion, Appears on Los Feliz DriveawayShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
Jalen Hurts feels like he let Eagles down on Sunday
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had a big hand in the team’s 5-0 start to the regular season, but he wasn’t all smiles after the team beat the Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday. Hurts led the Eagles on a long drive in the final nine minutes of a 17-17...
Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady
It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
Davante Adams shoves man to ground on way to locker room
Raiders receiver Davante Adams was visibly frustrated with the outcome of Monday night’s game. He allowed his frustration to get the better of him. While heading toward the tunnel after the 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved to the ground a man carrying a piece of equipment. The man crossed Adams’s path, and Adams gave him a two-handed shoved to the ground.
Would the Bengals have been better off if the extra point had been ruled no good?
When Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scored a game-tying touchdown with 1:58 to play and kicker Evan McPherson barely made the extra point to go ahead by one, here’s a question that some may have asked themselves. Would the Bengals have been better off if they’d missed the extra point?...
Baker Mayfield wearing walking boot after Sunday’s loss to 49ers
The Panthers fell to 1-4 with their 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Now, they may have to deal with another injury at quarterback. Baker Mayfield was wearing a walking boot on his left foot during his postgame press conference, as noted by multiple reporters on the scene. Mayfield said in his press conference that he had a left ankle injury and would get an MRI on it to determine its severity.
Report: Browns acquire former Pro Bowl LB ahead of Pats matchup
The Cleveland Browns apparently weren't happy with their linebacker depth entering next Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. The Browns acquired veteran linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons on Sunday night, swapping late-round 2024 draft picks with Atlanta to facilitate the deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Commanders' Ron Rivera accidentally crushes Wentz's play
I think sports fans sometimes misunderstand how difficult it is to give press conferences multiple times per week for months on end the way NFL head coaches do. At some point you're bound to stick your foot in your mouth and say something you didn't mean to say, or a way that doesn't accurately convey your message.
Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence is going to get better
After back-to-back wins left them with a 2-1 record, buzz around the Jaguars was all positive. That was particularly true of the chatter about quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He threw for 497 yards and five touchdowns without turning the ball over in either game, which was exactly the kind of play that the Jaguars expected when they took Lawrence with the first overall pick in 2021.
Why JP altercation 'feels different' to Draymond than others
Draymond Green has had his fair share of quarrels over the course of his decade-long NBA career, but the most recent altercation with his teammate Jordan Poole feels different. His words. “It feels different because number one, everything that’s fresh feels different. When something is brand new, it’ll always feel...
Intentional or not, Ron Rivera’s 'quarterback' blunder makes an impact
Ron Rivera spoke the word “quarterback” and all of a sudden a room full of reporters typing on keyboards and shuffling about cell phones went silent. Did Rivera just completely bury Carson Wentz? Did he mean it? How on earth will the reportedly fragile QB handle that level of criticism?
Could Panthers actually trade McCaffrey? Here's the latest report
The Carolina Panthers probably will get plenty of calls from rival general managers over the next few weeks as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches. Carolina is in shambles right now. The franchise has a 1-4 record through five games and just fired head coach Matt Rhule in the...
Pete Carroll: Seahawks didn’t call fake punt
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson set up a Saints touchdown today when he fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn’t a fake. Instead, Carroll said the call was for Dickson to roll out before punting. But...
Tua Tagovailoa not ready for “football stuff,” Teddy Bridgewater still in concussion protocol
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel offered updates about quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater at the start of his Monday press conference. McDaniel was asked if Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the team’s Week Six game against the Vikings because of the concussion he suffered in the team’s Week Four loss to the Bengals. McDaniel didn’t rule Tagovailoa out and said the team is constantly re-evaluating how the quarterback is feeling before adding that he’s not ready to get on a field yet.
The words Hurts does not want to hear
The Eagles are 5-0 for only the third time in franchise history and the first time since 2004. Just don’t tell Jalen Hurts. “I personally hate hearing 5-0,” Hurts said Sunday night. “I don't like to hear it. Because nobody wanted to mention the record when we were 2-5. Nobody wanted to talk about that. So I don’t want to hear it now. I don’t want to hear it now.
Lions coach gives brutally honest take on his team after loss to Patriots
The Detroit Lions took a 1-3 record into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots but all three of those losses were by four points or fewer. Closing games has been a challenge for the Lions, but at least they were competitive to the end. That wasn't the case at Gillette Stadium on Sunday -- not even close.
Jimmy G reveals first thought on sideline after Lance injury
Jimmy Garoppolo was standing on the sideline completing his duties as the 49ers' backup quarterback when Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. "I thought he got a concussion at first," Garoppolo said on "The TK Show" podcast to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I thought it would be a couple of plays, and then actually [49ers reconditioning director] Ryan Donahue was next to me and he goes, 'I think he dislocated his ankle.'
NFL power rankings: Eagles get weirdly disrespected after W
This week: 2 (-1) "The Eagles keep answering the bell in different ways. Win a shootout? Check. Blow a team off the field? Check. Rally from multiple scores down? Check. Win a close one in a hostile environment? Got that, too. Sunday's 20-17 triumph at Arizona came with a dollop of good fortune: Kyler Murray's premature slide short of the first-down marker set up an ugly miss by a temporary kicker to close the game. But you tend to get these kinds of breaks when things are going good. 'Every win isn't easy,' Jalen Hurts said. 'Personally, I have mixed emotions about the game itself, but we found a way.' The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in franchise history."
49ers lose Nick Bosa to groin injury
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been knocked out of today’s game in Carolina with a groin injury. The 49ers announced early in the third quarter that Bosa will not return to the game. Bosa entered today’s game with an NFL-leading six sacks this season. He’s a big loss...
Mike Tomlin: I’m confident in Matt Canada, not changing for the sake of changing
The Steelers are coming off their worst loss in more than 30 years and head coach Mike Tomlin said on Sunday that he’s open to changes that produce better results. For many people, that puts attention on offensive coordinator Matt Canada as his unit has been underwhelming since he took over before the 2021 season. During a Tuesday press conference, Tomlin was asked if he’s confident that Canada is the right man for the job.
