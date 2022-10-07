ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Ramírez's 2-run homer sends Guardians past Rays in AL opener

By Associated Press
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fw8xJ_0iQMYtjs00

José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Cleveland Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday.

Ramírez's shot off Shane McClanahan in the sixth inning helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak and left the club one win from advancing in its first season as the Guardians.

Bieber, rocked in his only other playoff appearance two years ago, allowed just three hits and struck out eight before being lifted with a runner on in the eighth.

Emmanuel Clase took it from there, getting four outs for his first postseason save and finishing a game that took just 2 hours, 17 minutes. Cleveland's closer led the majors with 42 saves in the regular season.

Jose Siri homered for the Rays, who dropped their sixth straight game overall and must win Game 2 on Saturday to force a decisive Game 3. The series winner plays the AL East champion New York Yankees in the Division Series starting Tuesday in the Bronx.

With 17 players making MLB debuts, the Guardians entered lacking playoff experience. However, Ramírez and Bieber have been here before, and both came through for the AL Central champions.

And the Guardians, who played “small ball” all season to win an unexpected division title, leaned on power for this win.

With Cleveland down 1-0 and running out of outs, Ramírez delivered — as usual.

Amed Rosario singled with one out in the sixth off McClanahan, and Ramírez, a four-time All-Star who finished second to Aaron Judge in RBIs in the AL this season, drove a 1-1 changeup over the wall for just his second postseason homer in 97 at-bats.

As the red-towel waving fans in Progressive Field screamed, Rays manager Kevin Cash appealed whether Rosario missed second. TV replays showed Ramirez slowing and touching the bag.

While the umpires waited for an official ruling, the crowd spontaneously sang “Jose ... Jose ... Jose,” like never before, prompting Ramírez to pop out for a curtain call. The home run stood and Cleveland had a slim lead it protected.

Siri's one-out homer in the sixth — just the second hit allowed by Bieber — gave the Rays a 1-0 lead. Siri flew out to deep center in his first at-bat in third before driving a 1-0 pitch over the fence.

Tampa Bay didn't get its first hit of Bieber until the fifth, when Harold Ramírez bounced a single into center. But Bieber buckled down and got two outs before striking out Christian Bethancourt, the right-hander's third punch-out to end an inning.

When he was lifted, Bieber received a thunderous ovation he tried to return by clapping into his glove.

Both Shanes, McClanahan and Bieber, were looking to rebound from poor playoff outings.

As a rookie last season, McClanahan pitched five scoreless innings in Game 1 of the ALDS against Boston. Called on to pitch in relief in Game 4, he gave up five runs and recorded only two outs and then took out his frustration on a chair in the tunnel in Fenway Park.

Bieber's only postseason appearance was equally forgettable. In 2020, when he won the AL Cy Young Award leading the league in wins, strikeouts and ERA, Bieber was tagged for seven runs in just 4 2/3 innings against the Yankees in the wild card. Aaron Judge belted a two-run homer off him in the first.

WAKE-UP CALL

Guardians manager Terry Francona got to the ballpark at 6 a.m., driving the usual route on a scooter from his downtown residence. The streets were empty, six hours ahead of the 12:07 first pitch.

“Not much going on,” said Francona, a creature of habit who wanted to get in a pre-game swim.

The unusually early starting time knocked some players off their routines.

“I’m not necessarily a morning person,” Guardians Game 2 starter Triston McKenzie said. “I woke up with a lot of energy.”

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Tyler Glasnow will be on a pitch count in his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery. It's his first postseason start since Game 5 of the 2020 World Series. The left-hander threw 64 pitches in his last outing and Cash will add one inning “and 15 to 20 more pitches" to Glasnow's workload. He's 2-5 with 6.56 ERA in eight postseason starts.

Guardians: McKenzie makes his first postseason start. The lanky right-hander went 2-0 with a 2.09 ERA in his last six starts, striking out 41 in 38 2/3 innings. More importantly, he only walked five after being plagued by wildness earlier this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Tampa, FL
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Homer, OH
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Christian Bethancourt
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Homer
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Harold Ramírez
MLB

Guardians-Yankees position-by-position breakdown

The Guardians and Yankees just can’t quit each other. When these two clubs meet in the American League Division Series beginning Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, it will be their first October date since Cleveland’s nickname change, but it's the continuation of what has become an extensive postseason history against each other in the Wild Card era. They previously met in the 1997 ALDS, the 1998 AL Championship Series, the 2007 ALDS, the 2017 ALDS and the 2020 AL Wild Card Series.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Cleveland Guardians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NESN

Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans

The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes

The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy