ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

300,000 COVID deaths avoided because of vaccines, report finds

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Acn7b_0iQMYgVf00

There were 300,000 fewer COVID deaths and 650,000 fewer hospitalizations among seniors because of vaccines, according to a new report from the government Friday.

That's a decrease of hospitalization and death by about 39–47%, according to the report, and it saved the healthcare system around $16 billion.

The report studied seniors on Medicare insurance through the end of 2021. Those over 65 accounted for a vast majority of the COVID deaths in the country since the pandemic began, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Promoting the new findings, administration officials described the data as reason to get vaccinated with the new booster shots ahead of a possible winter surge.

"We hope that with this report, we can continue to encourage Americans to get updated with their vaccinations and get us prepared for the fall and winter that's coming," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said on a call with reporters.

MORE: October the best time to get COVID boosters, flu shots, experts say

But that's easier said than done, of course. Vaccine uptake across the U.S. has been an uphill battle since the onset of the pandemic, and has only grown more challenging with each recommendation for booster shots.

So far, the administration said it expects about 13-15 million Americans to have gotten the newest booster by the end of this week, or about 6% of the eligible population. The vaccine has been available since the beginning of September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoAr1_0iQMYgVf00
Hannah Beier/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: In this Sept. 8, 2022, file photo, Suzanne Day, 75, receives the Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine targeting BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub variants, at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Penn.

White House COVID Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha acknowledged that the pace of vaccines needs to increase in October.

He urged everyone to get a shot, particularly elderly people, who are still the most hard hit by the virus.

"We're still losing 350 or more people a day to COVID-19 and this impact is not equally distributed. We know that 70% of deaths occurring today are in people over 75. This is unacceptable. Particularly because we can now prevent almost every COVID deaths in the country with vaccines and treatments that we have," Jha said.

"But the good news is we are not helpless against this virus," he added. "And so our message is very simple. Don't wait. Get vaccinated. Go get vaccinated now. Get it before Halloween. So you are ready before Thanksgiving and Christmas and the holidays."

MORE: 4 out of 5 people with long COVID have trouble performing day-to-day activities: CDC

Asked what the administration is going to do to drive up the vaccination rate, Jha said that part of the problem is funding.

"We are running the best campaign we can and we think a quite an effective campaign. But no doubt about it, it has been substantially hampered by the lack of funding from Congress," Jha said.

He also said he hoped more people would get shots as the weather cools down and people head in for their flu shots.

Comments / 57

Biden has dementia
4d ago

how come the ones strolling across the border don't have to get them ?? Since Captain Dementia stepped into office , he opened that border without anyone coming in getting shots !!! hmmmmmm

Reply(9)
23
Frankie P Guarino
4d ago

Awww, isn't that sweet, now if they just swallowed their pride and acknowledge that they messed up, we MIGHT start having confidence in them again.

Reply(1)
13
Linda Littsen Thomas Ross
4d ago

Could it be that there were fewer deaths and hospitalizations because…. wait for it… natural immunity?

Reply(6)
30
Related
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?

At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Elderly People#Health And Human Services#Linus Covid#General Health#Medicare#Americans
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection

A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says

Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WebMD

Sore Throat Becoming Dominant COVID Symptom: Reports

Oct. 4, 2022 – Having a sore throat is becoming a dominant symptom of COVID-19 infection, with fever and loss of smell becoming less common, according to recent reports in the U.K. The shift could be a cause of concern for the fall. As the main symptoms of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
TheDailyBeast

This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good

The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

863K+
Followers
183K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy