The body is a wonder. We never really think about the complex processes our digestive system goes through in order to get our food to where it needs to go. It's such an easy task to scarf something down, especially when it's a particularly tasty morsel or you're famished. There are actually around 50 pairs of muscles, according to Healthline, that work together with your nervous system to ensure this process is a smooth one. Unfortunately, our bodies aren't perfect, and food may occasionally slip into the uncomfortably adjacent windpipe instead. So if you're slurping a steaming bowl of ramen, you should probably slow your roll and chew your food thoroughly to avoid it going down the wrong pipe!

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 3 DAYS AGO