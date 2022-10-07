ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Health Digest

What To Know About Cervical Vertigo

Have you ever felt dizzy, imbalanced, and sick to your stomach for no apparent reason? If you did, you might have experienced cervical vertigo. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cervical vertigo (aka cervicogenic dizziness) can be caused by inflammation or neck and head injuries. Neck pain, dizziness, nausea, visual issues, trouble walking, and a lack of coordination mark cervical vertigo. Unlike regular vertigo, cervical vertigo usually doesn't cause a spinning sensation. Instead, WebMD says cervical vertigo can make you feel light-headed, heavy-headed, faint, or unsteady.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia

One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Linus Covid#General Health#U S News
Health Digest

What You Should Know About Ear Infections In Adults

The ear is made up of three main parts — the inner, middle, and outer ear (via Johns Hopkins Medicine). Each part plays a major role in hearing, but ear infections can sometimes occur, causing certain parts to malfunction. Although children are the most vulnerable to ear infections, adults can also develop them. When adults get ear infections, it might indicate more serious problems or underlying conditions, according to Healthline. Therefore, it's crucial to know the various causes and symptoms to ensure you receive the right treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNET

Best 5 Vitamins for Energy

Extreme fatigue can be caused by a multitude of issues. However, if you are constantly fatigued throughout the day or you've noticed a shortness of breath, pale or yellowish skin, mental fog, muscle weakness or personality changes, you may have a vitamin B deficiency. B vitamins are vital for our...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Study suggests flu shot linked to less severe Covid cases

People with flu shots are less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid, and reported less severe symptoms, a study has found. The research, which was carried-out by scientists from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida, suggested that there were benefits from flu shots amid the ongoing outbreak of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

What Really Happens When Food Goes 'Down The Wrong Pipe?'

The body is a wonder. We never really think about the complex processes our digestive system goes through in order to get our food to where it needs to go. It's such an easy task to scarf something down, especially when it's a particularly tasty morsel or you're famished. There are actually around 50 pairs of muscles, according to Healthline, that work together with your nervous system to ensure this process is a smooth one. Unfortunately, our bodies aren't perfect, and food may occasionally slip into the uncomfortably adjacent windpipe instead. So if you're slurping a steaming bowl of ramen, you should probably slow your roll and chew your food thoroughly to avoid it going down the wrong pipe!
WEIGHT LOSS
Futurity

AI finds old drugs that can treat new COVID variants

Researchers are using big data and AI to identify drugs already on the market that could be applied to treat new COVID-19 variants. Finding new ways to treat the novel coronavirus and its ever-changing variants has been a challenge, especially when traditional drug development and discovery process can take years.
PUBLIC HEALTH
boxrox.com

How Much Cardio Should You Do to Lose Belly Fat?

How much cardio should you do to lose belly fat? Let’s tackle the basics of the question first: you can do all the cardio in the world but, if you don’t enter a caloric deficit with your diet too, it is essentially impossible to lose fat. Cardio can...
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

Are bananas healthy? A dietitian explains the health benefits

Bananas are one of the most popular fresh fruits in the world. Not only are they naturally sweet and affordable, they are also packed with nutrients. Although bananas get a bad reputation for their high sugar and starch content, this tasty tropical fruit is loaded with potassium, vitamin B6, fiber and prebiotics. Not to mention bananas can replace sugar in many baked goods. Here are a few more reasons you should add bananas to your eating plan and simple ways to use them.
NUTRITION
The Guardian

Tell us: have you taken a ‘grey gap year’ in later life?

Increasing numbers of people aged 60 and over are deciding to take extended breaks. While some are relentlessly ticking off bucket list items, others are simply using the time to relax and get away from the stresses of everyday life. It has even become known as the ‘grey gap year’ or the ‘grownup gap year’.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

4 Unexpected Hair Mistakes That Are Causing Fallout, According To Experts

There’s no way around it: hair shedding is stressful. Even worse is shedding that seems to come out of nowhere and keeps going and going for what seems like months on end. Although hair fallout isn’t uncommon and happens to many people over the course of their lives, you may still feel like you’re the only one experiencing it. And not being able to identify the source of shedding is another stress because, well, how can you stop something that you can’t figure out?
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
85K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy