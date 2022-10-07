Read full article on original website
Related
New Study Finds The Mediterranean Diet May Help To Improve Melanoma Survival
A new study has found that the Mediterranean diet may help improve melanoma survival. Here's what we know about this study and its findings.
What To Know About Cervical Vertigo
Have you ever felt dizzy, imbalanced, and sick to your stomach for no apparent reason? If you did, you might have experienced cervical vertigo. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cervical vertigo (aka cervicogenic dizziness) can be caused by inflammation or neck and head injuries. Neck pain, dizziness, nausea, visual issues, trouble walking, and a lack of coordination mark cervical vertigo. Unlike regular vertigo, cervical vertigo usually doesn't cause a spinning sensation. Instead, WebMD says cervical vertigo can make you feel light-headed, heavy-headed, faint, or unsteady.
5 reasons you should sleep with your socks on
The surprising benefits to sleeping with your socks on
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What You Should Know About Ear Infections In Adults
The ear is made up of three main parts — the inner, middle, and outer ear (via Johns Hopkins Medicine). Each part plays a major role in hearing, but ear infections can sometimes occur, causing certain parts to malfunction. Although children are the most vulnerable to ear infections, adults can also develop them. When adults get ear infections, it might indicate more serious problems or underlying conditions, according to Healthline. Therefore, it's crucial to know the various causes and symptoms to ensure you receive the right treatment.
CNBC
I spent 5 years interviewing 233 millionaires—here are the 6 habits that made them ultra wealthy
Striking it rich is not a fluke. It takes hard work, fearlessness and a growth mindset. I spent five years studying the habits of 233 millionaires — 177 of them were self-made — to find out how they make use of their time. Based on my research, I identified six principles they all shared that helped them build wealth.
CNET
Best 5 Vitamins for Energy
Extreme fatigue can be caused by a multitude of issues. However, if you are constantly fatigued throughout the day or you've noticed a shortness of breath, pale or yellowish skin, mental fog, muscle weakness or personality changes, you may have a vitamin B deficiency. B vitamins are vital for our...
nypressnews.com
‘Sleep disturbances’ could signal irreversible fatty liver disease
How to reduce your risk of cirrhosis and cirrhosis complications. The Cleveland Clinic suggests that HE can be prevented by cutting out alcohol and eating a healthy diet. Both of these factors can also help to stop fatty liver disease in its tracks if it has not progressed to cirrhosis yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a neuroscientist & I’m reverse aging – three science-backed things I take every morning
ANTI-AGING can be confusing and complicated when choosing between promoted skincare regimens and Botox recommendations. So, what truly is the most effective anti-aging technique? One neuroscientist offered his science-backed research that supported the use of three things every morning. Robert Love is a neuroscientist who specializes in helping people with...
New Intermittent Fasting Study Shows Good News For Shift Workers
Shift workers are prone to a host of mental and physical health issues. Read about a new study on how intermittent fasting can benefit shift workers' health.
Study suggests flu shot linked to less severe Covid cases
People with flu shots are less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid, and reported less severe symptoms, a study has found. The research, which was carried-out by scientists from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida, suggested that there were benefits from flu shots amid the ongoing outbreak of Covid.
This Is How Long It Takes For Metformin To Start Working
If you've been prescribed metformin for your high blood sugar, you might be curious about how long it takes to start working. This is what you need to know.
What Really Happens When Food Goes 'Down The Wrong Pipe?'
The body is a wonder. We never really think about the complex processes our digestive system goes through in order to get our food to where it needs to go. It's such an easy task to scarf something down, especially when it's a particularly tasty morsel or you're famished. There are actually around 50 pairs of muscles, according to Healthline, that work together with your nervous system to ensure this process is a smooth one. Unfortunately, our bodies aren't perfect, and food may occasionally slip into the uncomfortably adjacent windpipe instead. So if you're slurping a steaming bowl of ramen, you should probably slow your roll and chew your food thoroughly to avoid it going down the wrong pipe!
Futurity
AI finds old drugs that can treat new COVID variants
Researchers are using big data and AI to identify drugs already on the market that could be applied to treat new COVID-19 variants. Finding new ways to treat the novel coronavirus and its ever-changing variants has been a challenge, especially when traditional drug development and discovery process can take years.
boxrox.com
How Much Cardio Should You Do to Lose Belly Fat?
How much cardio should you do to lose belly fat? Let’s tackle the basics of the question first: you can do all the cardio in the world but, if you don’t enter a caloric deficit with your diet too, it is essentially impossible to lose fat. Cardio can...
Everything You Need To Know About Trichotillomania
To some, trichotillomania may not sound serious. However, the first step in reducing triggers of the disorder is to be well aware of the causes and symptoms.
TODAY.com
Are bananas healthy? A dietitian explains the health benefits
Bananas are one of the most popular fresh fruits in the world. Not only are they naturally sweet and affordable, they are also packed with nutrients. Although bananas get a bad reputation for their high sugar and starch content, this tasty tropical fruit is loaded with potassium, vitamin B6, fiber and prebiotics. Not to mention bananas can replace sugar in many baked goods. Here are a few more reasons you should add bananas to your eating plan and simple ways to use them.
Tell us: have you taken a ‘grey gap year’ in later life?
Increasing numbers of people aged 60 and over are deciding to take extended breaks. While some are relentlessly ticking off bucket list items, others are simply using the time to relax and get away from the stresses of everyday life. It has even become known as the ‘grey gap year’ or the ‘grownup gap year’.
Is It Possible To Reverse Food Allergies?
Previously, food allergies could only be managed through certain methods. But scientists have been working to find a way to reverse allergies for good.
4 Unexpected Hair Mistakes That Are Causing Fallout, According To Experts
There’s no way around it: hair shedding is stressful. Even worse is shedding that seems to come out of nowhere and keeps going and going for what seems like months on end. Although hair fallout isn’t uncommon and happens to many people over the course of their lives, you may still feel like you’re the only one experiencing it. And not being able to identify the source of shedding is another stress because, well, how can you stop something that you can’t figure out?
Health Digest
New York, NY
85K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0