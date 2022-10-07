Putting in time! Kylie Jenner gave a rare glimpse of her real hair without a wig or extensions, and it looks fabulous. “Over a year into the hair health journey, and this is how we’re doing,” the Kardashians star, 25, captioned a video showing off her thick locks via Instagram on Monday, October 10. Kylie’s hair, which sat just past her shoulders, looked shiny and healthy as she ran her fingers through it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO