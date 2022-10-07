Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse of Her Real Hair With No Wigs, Extensions: ‘Hair Health Journey’
Putting in time! Kylie Jenner gave a rare glimpse of her real hair without a wig or extensions, and it looks fabulous. “Over a year into the hair health journey, and this is how we’re doing,” the Kardashians star, 25, captioned a video showing off her thick locks via Instagram on Monday, October 10. Kylie’s hair, which sat just past her shoulders, looked shiny and healthy as she ran her fingers through it.
Centre Daily
A Whirlwind! See ’90 Day Fiance: The Single Life’ Stars Big Ed and Liz’s Relationship Timeline
Second time’s the charm! 90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown is engaged to off-again, on-again girlfriendElizabeth “Liz” Woods, but the news of their engagement came as a shock to fans since it came just four months after their dramatic, emotional split played out on the 90 Day: The Single Life season 1 tell-all in May 2021.
Ryan Reynolds And Colin Hanks Are Making A Documentary About Comedian John Candy
The Canadian actor was a household name in the '80s and '90s before his death in May 1994.
Comments / 0