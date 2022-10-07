Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Could this be the Magic City Classic’s last year in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Classic is just a few weeks away but could it be the last time Classic takes place in Birmingham?. Alabama A&M and Alabama State are in the last year of a deal that will see the classic kick off at Legion Field. Negotiations...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers Birmingham 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford
Jourdin Crawford earned an offer from Alabama football Tuesday. Crawford attends Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and he holds 15 D1 offers. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds on Parker’s 2022 football roster. The Birmingham product recently released his mid-season film. He has been disruptive along...
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'
Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.
Bham Now
Jet lag and soccer games won’t stop these UAB Football fans from spending a day with the Blazers and family
We followed two UAB families during this year’s Homecoming. What did we discover? For starters, UAB Gameday means much more than a football game. It was a miracle they were still standing. Renita Rigney and her husband Doug flew in from Italy the night before UAB’s Homecoming game against Middle Tennessee State University.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bham Now
Now the News: Davenport’s Pizza Palace opens second location, Downtown YMCA listed for $5.75M + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! You know the drill. It’s time to catch you up on the buzziest news in Birmingham, and this week is all about openings. Keep reading for more on Davenport’s Pizza Palace’s second location in Vestavia Hills, K & J’s Elegant Pastries coming to Ross Bridge and more.
Bham Now
Get to know Jane Reed Ross, designer of Birmingham’s most popular greenspaces, including Railroad Park [VIDEO]
There are a lot of things to love about Birmingham, but our beautiful greenspaces definitely top the list. Behind many of them is landscape architect Jane Reed Ross, who’s played a major role in designing some of Birmingham’s most popular greenspaces, including Rotary Trail, Railroad Park and the Birmingham Zoo entrance. Read on to learn more.
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Stars align for Carraway; Neighbors happy to see buildings torn down
The remnants of the former Norwood Baptist Church building lie on the ground of the campus of the former Physicians Medical Center Carraway in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Corporate Realty is demolishing nine buildings and refurbishing several as part of The Star at Uptown redevelopment project. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bham Now
This Birmingham firetruck museum from Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association is a hidden gem
Did you know Birmingham has a firetruck museum? The Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association (SVFAA) hosts the Birmingham firetruck museum with over 70 vintage firetrucks. Keep reading to see how to enjoy this hidden gem in the heart of The Magic City. Shedding light on the local nonprofit. I had...
Bham Now
Free Alabama Symphony Orchestra Tickets now available at 7 Birmingham-area libraries
The word’s in that Birmingham libraries are offering more than books. If you love classical music or just want to experience something new, check out Alabama Symphony Orchestra‘s (ASO) performances at libraries in The Magic City. Read on to see how you can score free tickets for ASO concerts.
Bham Now
K & J’s Elegant Pastries + 8 more Birmingham openings that you need to check out
Birmingham, it’s a new week and there are so many new businesses to check out in town. From mouthwatering food to your next rockin’ party, we have nine brand-new Birmingham openings or coming soon businesses that we’re excited about. Keep reading to check them out!. 1. Boho...
Big Boi will be the post-game performer for the 81st annual Magic City Classic
The Magic City Classic has announced this year’s post-game performer: Big Boi. The Dungeon Family rapper and one half of Outkast will take the field for the post-game concert after the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets face off at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The 81st Magic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
5 unique ways one of Birmingham’s oldest companies invests in local people, neighborhoods + organizations
By now, we all know about Protective Stadium, but you may not realize just how essential community engagement is to Birmingham-based Protective Life Corporation. We talked with Eva Robertson, head of the Protective Life Foundation, to learn more about why being a strong corporate and community partner is baked into Protective’s DNA.
Tuscaloosa’s JamisonMoneyFarmer Promotes Employees
Tuscaloosa's own JamisonMoneyFarmer PC recently announced promotions for five of its employees. JMF serves privately-held businesses and their owners, government and not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in Alabama and throughout the southeast with a full range of accounting, tax, and consulting services. It is Alabama’s seventh-largest CPA firm. Two JMF...
Tuberville, Coach Prime, Miss USA: Down in Alabama
What a contentious weekend. It’s worth pointing out that the head football coaches from the University of Alabama and Texas A&M were downright decent to one another. However, a lot of verbal scrapping took place elsewhere:. Tommy Tuberville on crime and “reparation” and the reaction it’s received....
birminghamtimes.com
Business Owner Kristal Bryant: K&J’s Elegant Pastries to Open in Hoover
Months after relocating their popular bakery and ice cream shop from Alabaster to Birmingham, the owners of K&J’s Elegant Pastries have announced they are opening a second location. Proprietor and executive pastry chef Kristal Bryant announced the news this week in a video on Instagram. “I’m super excited abut...
Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell
Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set
Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
Comments / 0