Santa Ana, CA

localocnews.com

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley supports public safety investments following vote to approve funding for Body Worn Camera program

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following the unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors to approve and accept a $1 million U.S. Department of Justice grant for the Office of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer to invest in body camera technology. The grant will provide resources for law enforcement seeking to develop and establish the Body-Worn Camera program, digital discovery trials, and an efficient system for use of this important public safety technology. Orange County is the sole recipient in California and only one of three prosecuting agencies in the United States to receive this competitive grant.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
City
August, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Government
localocnews.com

Three Long Beach men charged in $2.6 million robbery of Beverly Hills jewelry store in daylight smash-and-grab theft

A federal grand jury today indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned today charges Long Beach residents Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
localocnews.com

‘Rosé on The Bay’ in Newport Beach Serves Up $25K for Nonprofit KidWorks

The third annual Rosé on the Bay fundraiser and friend-raiser, held recently at the bayfront home of Arlene Silvers in Newport Beach, brought over 50 women together to learn how they can support KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, spiritual and leadership programs for underserved children and teens. Donations and an opportunity drawing held at the event netted $25,000 for the organization.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Acts in the Best Interest of Newport Beach

“The smallest deed is better than the greatest intention.” –John Burroughs. To me a clear divide exists in this year’s City Council race for District 1; intention versus deed. I have been involved in the City of Newport Beach for more than 30 years. Sitting on Boards, Commissions, non-profits and City Council has provided me the good fortune and experience with many citizens active in community affairs.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
#Lawsuits#Police Union#Retirement#Poa#Sapoa
localocnews.com

The Westminster Police are searching for a Skechers robber

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1432 hrs., the suspect entered the business (Skechers – 15251 Beach Blvd.), filled a large trash can with approximately 20 pairs of shoes from the storage room and then fled out to the parking lot. Suspect 1: Male, 5’08”, 160 lbs., wearing a...
WESTMINSTER, CA
localocnews.com

NBPD Supports National Walk and Roll to School Day on October 12

The Newport Beach Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class on October 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Candidate statement for Terry Miller running for Cypress City Council

My family and I have called Cypress our home for almost 10 years. I have over 20 years of experience as an IT Manager successfully leading teams, working with budgets, and managing large-scale projects. I am actively involved in the community and serve on the Cypress Community Festival Committee and the Cypress Youth Baseball Board, and I coach my son’s youth baseball team.
CYPRESS, CA
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 10, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 10, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. West wind around 5...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Free health fair at the Delhi Center set for Nov. 20

Vietnamese Community Health (VCH) at UCLA will be organizing a FREE Health Fair that will take place on Sunday, November 20th from 10:30AM to 2:30PM at the Delhi Center. There will be free health services offered such as flu shots, vision, glucose screenings, dental screenings, and much more. All health services will be free and open to the public!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Keep Cypress United announces School Board endorsements

With an emphasis on its schools focusing on basic studies that give students the strong foundation needed throughout their education, Keep Cypress United endorses incumbent Sandra Lee and Jon Peat for Cypress School District Board of Trustees. Keep Cypress United, a diverse and growing non-partisan group of Cypress residents, wants...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Top Colleges and U.S. Universities to Attend Vistamar School 14th Annual Multicultural Student College Fair on October 16, 2022

An opportunity for high school students of all backgrounds to meet top admissions reps from colleges across the country. EL SEGUNDO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — On October 16, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Vistamar School hosts its 14th annual Multicultural Student College Fair at Vistamar School, 737 Hawaii Street in El Segundo. Open to all students, this College Admissions Fair is an opportunity for high school students to meet representatives and alumni from a wide range of top colleges, universities, and service academies from across the country. These institutions seek to meet Los Angeles area high school students of all backgrounds.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County teams earn top 10 rankings in CIF girls volleyball polls

Orange County girls volleyball squads are included in this week’s CIF girls volleyball polls. In the Division 1-2 poll, Huntington Beach is fourth, Mater Dei sixth, Aliso Niguel ninth and Newport Harbor 10th. Edison is ranked fourth in Division 3 while Crean Lutheran is eighth and Trabuco Hills ninth...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

NASSP announces finalists for 2023 Principal of the Year

At the start of National Principals Month, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) named David Arencibia, John Briquelet and Donna Hayward as finalists for the 2023 NASSP National Principal of the Year award. This annual award recognizes outstanding secondary school principals’ exemplary contributions to their schools, staff, students and the profession.
COLLEYVILLE, TX

